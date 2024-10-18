Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

The Michelin Guide, an authoritative benchmark in global gastronomy, has unveiled its latest selection in Beijing for 2025. Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing has been awarded one Michelin Star for the sixth consecutive year in recognition of its exquisite Italian cuisine and refined dining experience.



Chef Niko Romito at Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bvlgari Hotel Beijing

Six editions of the Michelin Guide Beijing have been released since its inaugural selection in 2019. The prestigious guide spotlights restaurants or individuals that place an onus on local gastronomy and highlight the perfect blend of cuisine, service and art. Restaurants are evaluated based on a strict set of standards, which include ingredient quality, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, and the chef’s personality as expressed through their cuisine.



Autumn Menu

Located on the ground floor of Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, Il Ristorante - Niko Romito was the first restaurant launched by renowned Three-Michelin-starred Italian chef Niko Romito in collaboration with Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. Through unremitting pursuit of original flavor from ingredients, Chef Niko has designed a new gastronomic concept that preserves the fundamental philosophy of simplicity, synthesis, and a quest for the quintessence of flavor – and he has created an intimate and enchanting dining experience and optimally express the culture, elegance, and vitality of ‘Made in Italy,’ bringing Bvlgari's contemporary Italian lifestyle to the city of Beijing.



Crispy Suckling Pig with Orange Caramel Sause

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing introduces a seasonal recipe for the autumn. The suckling pig is golden and crispy outside whilst tender and juicy inside. Every bite is a palate-pleaser when it is paired with sweet and sour orange caramel sauce. The glazed ravioli is combined with a rich mushroom sauce for a perfect blend of freshness and mellowness, seasoned with black pepper to add a subtle heat, then drizzled with Italian parsley oil to enhance the aroma.



New Sunday Brunch

II Ristorante – Niko Romito presents a new brunch menu that features captivating classic Italian delicacies crafted with seasonal ingredients. The exceptional seafood platters epitomize the finest culinary offerings of the Mediterranean coast, basking in the warmth of the sun. Homemade panzanella tortellini, topped with fresh basil, are best enjoyed with burrata cheese sauce. Every bite is packed with layers of flavor and a long-lasting finish. Also included in the brunch are a new premium cheese selection and exquisite desserts infused with a touch of Italian flair. Red and white wine, champagne and masterfully crafted cocktails make a great accompaniment to this moreish treat.



Il Ristorante – Niko Romito

Embrace the Italian charm against the stunning view of the Liangma River. Il Ristorante – Niko Romito is the one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, features 70 elegant seats, and opens up to an outstanding wooden-decked terrace immersed in the lush gardens for luxury outdoor dining against the Liangma River. Teak floors, handpicked Bvlgari silverware and hand-cut Murano Salviati crystal glasses, along with the tastefully arranged table settings, complement the essence of contemporary Italian cuisine. Experience the alluring autumn whilst embarking on a delightful culinary journey at the one-Michelin-starred Il Ristorante - Niko Romito of Bvlgari Hotel Beijing.

[All images are courtesy of Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bvlgari Hotel Beijing]