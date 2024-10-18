  1. home
  2. Articles

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

By That's Beijing, October 18, 2024

0 0

A special Afternoon Tea promotion this autumn in Cafe Zi at Mandarin Oriental, Wangfujing, Beijing will feature exquisite culinary creations, inspired by iconic time pieces from legendary Swiss watchmaker Breguet.

9cc42fe1acafc17762e881b58d998e7e.jpg

Chefs at the hotel took inspiration from the watchmaker's Reine de Naples collection of watches, which are named after a bracelet watch originally created for Napoleon Bonaparte's sister Caroline, the Queen of Naples.

teasss.jpg

As guests enjoy the delicacies made by Executive Chef Christophe and Executive Pastry Chef Moo and the team of chefs, they can look out over the hotel's splendid terrace, which has captivating views of the Forbidden City, the glorious Ming Dynasty palace.

The chefs have adopted the same attention to detail, precision and quality as Breguet – selecting the finest ingredients to make a series of delicious savouries and sweet treats, accompanied by a range of carefully-selected teas. They also took inspiration from the distinctive oval shape of the watch collection and the delicate colors.

cakessss.jpg

The atmosphere of leisurely luxury, accompanied by intelligent conversation – would doubtless have featured at the court of the Queen of Naples back in the early 19th century.

The Breguet Reine de Naples is a fusion of fine jewellery craftsmanship and watchmaking aesthetics, featuring dazzling diamonds and rare gemstones that illustrate the brand's proud mastery of its craft. Designed by women for women, this timepiece has become the first choice of fine watchmaking for outstanding women around the world, thanks to the quality of both its interior and exterior. 

tealadies.jpg

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing is the natural choice for Breguet, and other luxury brands, renowned for its fabulous location, classy decor and of course the legendary Mandarin Oriental service.

Until January 31, 2025

3-5pm Daily

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

[All images are courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing]

more news

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Great festivals, eats, and parties to hit up!

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

The sixth consecutive year of awards for excellence

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Once again, the fine dining destinations earn top honors

Great German Spots to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Beijing

Where to celebrate with Deutsch beers and bites

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Celebrates 31 Years of Oktoberfest

A Bavarian tradition in the heart of China

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

City highlights and great causes!

Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

An exquisite two-night culinary experience

9 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Where to celebrate the full moon and more!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Are You Ready for the China International Import Expo?

HK Music Festival Clockenflap's Lineup Looks Lit!

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

PIKE SIX – Redefining Pilates in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Modernista Kicks Off Halloween with the Harridans and Tea: R&B

Modernista Kicks Off Halloween with the Harridans and Tea: R&B

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

A Level or IB? Dulwich Puxi Offer Both!

A Level or IB? Dulwich Puxi Offer Both!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives