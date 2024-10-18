Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

A special Afternoon Tea promotion this autumn in Cafe Zi at Mandarin Oriental, Wangfujing, Beijing will feature exquisite culinary creations, inspired by iconic time pieces from legendary Swiss watchmaker Breguet.

Chefs at the hotel took inspiration from the watchmaker's Reine de Naples collection of watches, which are named after a bracelet watch originally created for Napoleon Bonaparte's sister Caroline, the Queen of Naples.

As guests enjoy the delicacies made by Executive Chef Christophe and Executive Pastry Chef Moo and the team of chefs, they can look out over the hotel's splendid terrace, which has captivating views of the Forbidden City, the glorious Ming Dynasty palace.

The chefs have adopted the same attention to detail, precision and quality as Breguet – selecting the finest ingredients to make a series of delicious savouries and sweet treats, accompanied by a range of carefully-selected teas. They also took inspiration from the distinctive oval shape of the watch collection and the delicate colors.

The atmosphere of leisurely luxury, accompanied by intelligent conversation – would doubtless have featured at the court of the Queen of Naples back in the early 19th century.

The Breguet Reine de Naples is a fusion of fine jewellery craftsmanship and watchmaking aesthetics, featuring dazzling diamonds and rare gemstones that illustrate the brand's proud mastery of its craft. Designed by women for women, this timepiece has become the first choice of fine watchmaking for outstanding women around the world, thanks to the quality of both its interior and exterior.

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing is the natural choice for Breguet, and other luxury brands, renowned for its fabulous location, classy decor and of course the legendary Mandarin Oriental service.

Until January 31, 2025

3-5pm Daily

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

[All images are courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing]