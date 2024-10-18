A Level or IB? Dulwich Puxi Offer Both!

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, they believe that every student deserves an academic journey that is as unique as they are.

Dulwich Puxi's Sixth Form offers students a rare opportunity in Shanghai to choose between two of the world’s most respected academic pathways: A Levels and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

This choice allows students to tailor their education, aligning with their strengths, interests, and future aspirations – offering a pathway to global success.

A Levels: Subject Specialization

A Levels are a globally recognized qualification that allow students to focus deeply on a few subjects they are passionate about.

At Dulwich Puxi, students typically choose three to four subjects to study over two years, enabling them to explore them in detail.

For students who have already identified their academic interests, A Levels offer an unparalleled opportunity to specialize early.

For Emma, an A Level student at Dulwich Puxi, the ability to focus intensely on her chosen subjects was key to her decision.

"I chose to do the A Level pathway as the school provides a lot in depth courses and as I'm applying to UK universities. "The program also gives me time to continue pursuing my extracurricular interests like competitive horse riding."

Alongside their chosen subjects, A Level students at Dulwich undertake the Independent Project Qualification (IPQ), equivalent to one AS Level, or half an A level.

This 5,000 word project is a challenging piece of research that students undertake independently in a topic of their choosing.

This allows students to develop their academic writing, critical thinking and project management skills – qualities that top universities highly value.

IB Diploma Programme: Breadth & Global Thinking

In contrast, the IB Diploma offers a more holistic approach to learning.

Students take six subjects – covering languages, sciences, mathematics, the humanities and the arts – alongside three core components: Theory of Knowledge, the Extended Essay, and CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service).

This breadth of programme emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, research, and real-world engagement.

Kevin, an IB student, explains why he chose the IB Diploma:

"I wanted a broad education that could keep my options open, especially since I plan to study in the US, where flexibility in subject choices is important. "The IB has allowed me to become a more well-rounded learner and a global thinker."

For students like Kevin, the IB's interdisciplinary nature is a perfect fit, providing a balance between academic depth and breadth, along with a focus on critical thinking and global citizenship – traits that are highly regarded by universities worldwide.

A-Levels vs. IB Diploma: What’s the Difference?

Both the A-Levels and IB Diploma are prestigious programs, but they offer different approaches to learning:

Curriculum Structure : A-Levels allow students to focus deeply on three to four subjects, while the IB requires students to study six subjects, ensuring a broad-based education.

Breadth vs. Depth : A-Levels are ideal for students who want to specialize early and want to compete at the highest level in a particular field, while the IB offers a more comprehensive curriculum, making it perfect for those who enjoy a wider scope of learning.

Assessment : A Level students primarily face exams at the end of the two-year program, whereas IB students undergo continuous assessment through internal assessments and essays, alongside external examinations.

University Recognition: Both programs are widely recognized by top universities around the world. A Levels provide subject-specific depth, while the IB’s holistic approach appeals to institutions that value broad academic and personal development.

The Power of Choice

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, they believe that offering both A Levels and the IB Diploma is essential because no single academic program fits every student.

By providing both, they offer flexibility for students to choose the pathway that best suits their learning style, academic strengths, and career goals.

Nick, an A Level student with a keen interest in maths, values the depth of the A-Level program:

"A Levels allow me to dive deep into maths and physics, which are my passions. I know this will give me an edge when applying to top maths programs in Asia."

In contrast, Jacinda, an IB Diploma student, appreciates the well-rounded education IB provides:

"I love that IB encourages us to be thinkers and question the world around us. The CAS project I worked on last year pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I’ve grown as a person because of it."

A Tailored Academic Experience





At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, their mission is to ensure that every student is equipped for success, whether they choose A Levels or the IB Diploma.

Both pathways are designed to support their individual academic ambitions while preparing them for life beyond school.

Dulwich Puxi know that the future demands expertise, adaptability, and a global outlook, and their students leave ready to thrive in that world.

Offering both A Levels and the IB Diploma is a hallmark of Dulwich Puxi’s commitment to personalized learning; they don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to education – their goal is to give students the freedom to pursue their passions and unlock their full potential.

Whether your child dreams of becoming an engineer, a global leader, or an entrepreneur, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi provides the foundation for them to flourish.

This unique opportunity to choose between two prestigious academic pathways makes their Sixth Form one of the most distinctive and desirable options for international families in Shanghai.

By combining academic excellence with personal growth, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi prepares students to succeed in the world’s leading universities – and beyond.

Dulwich Puxi Immersion Experience for All Ages

Much more than a typical open day – envision your child authentically engaging with Dulwich's distinctive ethos.

These days go beyond the regular school tour, offering an immersive exploration. Your child will delve into the dynamic curriculum, explore state-of-the-art facilities and – more importantly – interact with dedicated educators and students.

Going beyond the usual visit, these exclusive sessions aim to immerse students in their potential future environment; it's an opportunity to explore subjects, engage with faculty, and grasp the essence of what makes Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi a unique educational institution.

This isn't a passive preview; it's an authentic experience tailored to help your child determine if Dulwich aligns with their educational aspirations.

