T+ Tickets: Halloween, Blue Man Group + More!

That's Shanghai Halloween Party @ Cages Jing'an

Spooky music. Spine-chilling decor. Creepy drinks. And awesome prizes on offer for the best dressed. It’s that time of the year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Once again, That’s Shanghai is hosting a hell of a bash, as we join forces with Cages on Saturday, October 26.

Expect old school hip hop and classic tunes from throughout the decades, from the 80s all the way to 2020s. In previous years, hundreds of people rocked up in full costume, dancing on tables well into the wee hours of the morning.

A very limited number of early bird tickets are on sale for just RMB100 from now until October 14 (or they sale out), which includes entry to all of the above freaky fun and three drink tickets.

Presale tickets will be RMB150 until October 20, after which tickets will be RMB200 – so buy now to avoid disappointment!

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below.

Sat Oct 26, 9pm until hell freezes over; RMB150-200

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Halloween Latino @ Azul SKL

Looking for a Halloween party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Halloween Face Painting & Costumes

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 27, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Silent Disco @ Columbia Circle



After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District and EKA Tianwu, and following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco back over the river to Puxi for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of Columbia Circle.

READ MORE: Silent Disco Dances on Down to Columbia Circle

With a new route, new music, and more surprises waiting to be discovered, the next adventure awaits you.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming Columbia Circle into a scene of celebration!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri-Sun Sep 27-Nov 3, 8pm; RMB280

Columbia Circle, 1262 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Panyu Lu, Changning District 延安西路1262号, 近番禺路

Check into Thriller @ Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

The Shanghai Horror series is back. Check into Thriller: Halloween Extravaganza at Shangri-La Hotel Jingan promises an unforgettable night of frightful festivities.

With a lineup of 13 of Shanghai's top DJs spinning electrifying beats, the party will keep you dancing from dusk till dawn, ensuring a non-stop adrenaline rush throughout the weekend.

A lavish Halloween soirée with opulent décor and spine-tingling surprises, get on your elaborate costumes, from wicked witches to creepy clowns for a Halloween party like never before.

With spooky ambience, makeup artist, costume competition and Instagrammable ghostly photo spots and props, this spine-chilling extravaganza blends luxury with terror, offering guests an evening of ghostly enchantment.

For VIP Table booking and more info call 135 2417 7794

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Nov 1 & 2, 8pm-2am; RMB138-168

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu, Jing'an District 延安中路1218号, 近铜仁路

Veil of Shadows: Halloween Party on the Bund @ POP Shanghai

The spookiest night of the year is here again. Screams of horror, fear and freak fill in the air.

Get ready for Veil of Shadows, Shanghai’s most famous Halloween party set against the stunning skyline of The Bund.

A haunted night filled with chilling thrills and a breathtaking skyline view, cloaked in eerie shadows for an unforgettable night of mystery and fear.

Experience nine hours of spine-tingling beats from top DJs, spinning haunting tracks that will keep you dancing in fear and excitement.

Dress in your most sinister attire and step into a world of spooky delights, thrilling energy, and a night of endless surprises.

With Spooky Ambience, makeup artist, Costume competition and haunted Skyline view don’t miss out on Shanghai’s ultimate Halloween event!

Secure your tickets now for the most fearful & fun night on the Bund!

For VIP Table booking and more info call 135 2417 7794

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 5pm-2am; RMB138-198, includes one drink

POP Shanghai, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 17 Guangdong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, Huangpu District 外滩三号7楼, 广东路17号, 近中山东一路

Stage Shows



Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Oct 1-27, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is returning to Shanghai.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Oct 25-27, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Drag Me to Rocky Horror @ The Pearl



Let's do the time warp, AGAIN!



Warning! This is not the f#@king movie… or a re-enactment of the movie… but yes, there wll be some familiar characters, and a few new ones that Dr. Frankenfurter whipped up in the lab!



Give yourself over to absolute pleasure this October at The Rocky Horror Halloween Show, an outrageously sinful, genderbent reinterpretation of the ultimate smutty cult classic.

Follow the light over at the Frankenstein place, find out what’s on the slab down in the lab and whatever did happen to Fay Wray in the end. It’s not easy having a good time, but dammit Janet, we’re gonna try.



Don’t dream it. Be there. Tickets are just RMB200, and they’re going fast as a motorbike out of a deep freezer, so get in quick.

I see you shiver with antici… pation!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Oct 26, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Nocturna: Architecture of Insomnia @ Shanghai International Dance Center







A piano. A voice. Bodies in movement. A sleepless journey from dusk to dawn to evoke the mysteries of feeling, consciousness and memory.

Through words and bodies, Nocturna proposes a dance, music and poetry exploration of the great topics and contradictions of the night.

This work’s sound will be developed with recorded music and live flamenco singing, performing poems about the night, while guiding us through different moods and emotions. Silences play an essential role in this play.

On stage the dancers will jointly develop different evolutions as well as work on their solitude. They will also share their concerns from the freedom of participating with the other.

The group, as an entity, will be in an open, alive space. The most dense emptiness or the most overwhelming noise of the night. The night we are living…

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 2, 7.30 & Sun Nov 3, 2pm; RMB280-680



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路





European Chamber Music: Classical Mas terpieces @ Yunjian Theater









An afternoon of classical masterpieces from the European Chamber Music Quintet, including the composers Strauss, Mozart, Georges Bizet, Edward Elgar, and Beethoven.

Enjoy the following set list:

The Blue Danube

The Marriage of Figaro

Carmen Suite - Habanera Dance

Salut d’Amour - Love's Greeting

Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode to Joy

Symphony NO.5 in C Minor, 0p.67

Turkish March

Serenade for String in G Major - Mozart

Swan Lake Suite

Auld Lang Syne

Troika

Voices Of Spring

Toreador Song - Carmen

Hungarian Dance No. 5

Love Theme from Romeo & Juliet

Mariage D'Amour

Jasmine Flower - Chinese folk songs

The Lovers - Chinese folk songs

Radeski's March

Better still, we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.



Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 24, 2.30pm; RMB180-380

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

@ Yunjian Theater

Follwing on from an afternoon of classical masterpieces (see above, an evening of modern classics from the European Chamber Music Quintet.

Enjoy the following set list:

He's a Pirate

The Avengers

Main Titles

Young and Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

This Is Me

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Mariage D'Amour

See You Again

Por Una Cabeza

Can You Feel The Love Tonight

More Than Love

Playing Love

My Heart Will Go On

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Mystery of Love

A Thousand Years

City of Stars

Let It Go

Mission: Impossible

As with the afternoon performace (see above), we are offering a special two-for-one ticket deal, starting from just RMB180 for two people.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 24, 7.30pm; RMB180-380 special 2-for-1 ticket deal

Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Oct 23, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Oct 25, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Oct 26, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Oct 26, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Nov 1, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 2, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Nov 6, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 8, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 9, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Nov 9, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Nov 15, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 20, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 22, 7.30pm, RMB188

Wed Nov 27, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 30, 7.30pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Contemporary African Photography | Marvellous Realism @ Fotografiska Shanghai

The first and largest exhibition of African photography in Asia, Marvellous Realism. The exhibition is curated by Ekow Eshun, project led by Lucy MacGarry, and proudly presented by Fotografiska in partnership with the KT Wong Foundation.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism is transnational in outlook; the exhibition presents work by established and emerging artists using photography and film as a means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.

The exhibition is founded on an awareness of how the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa remain largely unknown to the Chinese public, in spite of the importance of long-standing economic and political relationships.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 1; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Oct 13-Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Modern Flamenco Sensations TRANSFORMACIÓN @ MAO Livehouse



One of Japan’s most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Shanghai. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 26, 6pm & 9pm; RMB280



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

Mizuhashi Takashi Trio @ Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater



A member of the legendary Three Blind Mice label, Mizuhashi Takashi has performed and recorded with all the greats, from Herbie Hancock, who even created 'Blues For Gonsan' for him to express his appreciation, via Ron Carter, Mickey Tucker, and Art Blakey to Archie Shepp and many more.

This is a rare chance to experience why so many jazz greats have fallen in love with his music; he has boundless energy on stage and brings grand songs filled with heavy tones, full lines and the unmistakably warm sound of a jazz master who really knows how to bring out the full charm of his wooden bass.

The 'Most Soulful Man in Japan' will perform with his long-time partners, pianist Toshiyuki Kangen and drummer Takayuki Koizumi on October 27.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 27, 4pm & 8pm; RMB280-680



Jiushi Shanghai Center Theater, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Jing 'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区南京西路1376号

Halloween Rocks @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things spooky with music from Linkin Park, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Queen, Nirvana, Sex Pistols, Black Sabbath, Imagine Dragons and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Oct 30, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Toshiki Soejima @ MAO Livehouse

Known for his 2021 EP Life, Toshiki Soejima, Japan’s most innovative Neo-Soul Guitarist, is coming to China to bring his new album True to fans in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Toshiki showcases his musical identity through evocative songwriting and the distinct timbre of his guitar, focusing on instrumental sounds.

Well-known for his evocative live performances, which are full of emotional depth and philosophy, Toshiki perfectly blends the musical elements of blues, jazz and neo-soul, presenting the ultimate expression of emotion and melody to his audiences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 13, 7.30pm; RMB300

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 3/F, 重庆南路308号, 近建国中路

