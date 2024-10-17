The Factory Keeps Gulou’s Music Scene Going with 3 Days of Fun

The Factory is one of the few spots still keeping the Gulou music scene alive. It is a project space which contains within its walls Tunnel Café, a craft beer bar, Black Hole cocktail & chill out lounge and Steamed Bun Comics – Beijing’s only fully fledged comic store.

Run by Zak Elmasri from Manchester, the two-story spot has it all and this will be one of the last weekends to enjoy their upstairs terrace before the weather turns.

They are making the most of the end of the season with three days of free entry events that are worth checking out. There will be Jamaican food, an open deck vinyl night, and a special lineup of Afro house DJs – so head out to support one of Gulou’s last music hotspots!

A fro Gulou



Afro house is a sub-genre of house music that emerged out of South Africa in the 1990s. It blends traditional house, deep house, tribal house and soulful house with African music genres such as kwaito and mbaqanga. DeantheDJ, Ennoe Alpha, and DJ Old Pig, will be spinning the genres best tracks.

October 18, 9pm-late

Bring Your Own Vinyl



This event has been going strong since it started over 4 years ago and has built a loyal following. The bimonthly event allows record fanatics to sign up for a half-hour slot during which they can share their music. Any level of skill or style of music is welcome!

October 19, 3pm-1am

Reggae Factory



For this edition of the Reggae Factory, chef Saso will be making Jamaican oxtail and butterbean stew, paired with a cold dish and Jamaican rice. Prebooking is recommended to guarantee a meal. The set meal is RMB98 in advance and RMB108 on the day of. In addition to the food, DJs will be playing throughout the day!

October 20, 3pm-1am

Prebooking: +86 186 0039 9582

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

[All images are courtesy of The Factory]

