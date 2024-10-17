  1. home
  2. Articles

The Factory Keeps Gulou’s Music Scene Going with 3 Days of Fun

By That's Beijing, October 17, 2024

0 0

The Factory is one of the few spots still keeping the Gulou music scene alive. It is a project space which contains within its walls Tunnel Café, a craft beer bar, Black Hole cocktail & chill out lounge and Steamed Bun Comics – Beijing’s only fully fledged comic store.

Run by Zak Elmasri from Manchester, the two-story spot has it all and this will be one of the last weekends to enjoy their upstairs terrace before the weather turns.

terrace.jpg

They are making the most of the end of the season with three days of free entry events that are worth checking out. There will be Jamaican food, an open deck vinyl night, and a special lineup of Afro house DJs – so head out to support one of Gulou’s last music hotspots!

READ MORE: The Factory: The Latest Cog in the Machine of Beijing's Nightlife 

Afro Gulou

afro.jpg

Afro house is a sub-genre of house music that emerged out of South Africa in the 1990s. It blends traditional house, deep house, tribal house and soulful house with African music genres such as kwaito and mbaqanga. DeantheDJ, Ennoe Alpha, and DJ Old Pig, will be spinning the genres best tracks.

October 18, 9pm-late

Bring Your Own Vinyl

byovv.jpg

This event has been going strong since it started over 4 years ago and has built a loyal following. The bimonthly event allows record fanatics to sign up for a half-hour slot during which they can share their music. Any level of skill or style of music is welcome!

October 19, 3pm-1am

Reggae Factory

reggae.jpg

For this edition of the Reggae Factory, chef Saso will be making Jamaican oxtail and butterbean stew, paired with a cold dish and Jamaican rice. Prebooking is recommended to guarantee a meal. The set meal is RMB98 in advance and RMB108 on the day of.  In addition to the food, DJs will be playing throughout the day!

October 20, 3pm-1am

Prebooking: +86 186 0039 9582

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

[All images are courtesy of The Factory]

more news

Zombies in Miami: Mexico's Mega Electronic Music Couple

Zombies in Miami: Mexico's Mega Electronic Music Couple

Music from the undead that will make you feel alive

T+ Tickets: Modern Flamenco Sensation, Sun Chasers, DJ + More!

T+ Tickets: Modern Flamenco Sensation, Sun Chasers, DJ + More!

Happy Hour at WOOBAR w/ Jazz DJ, Elisabeth Das Musical, and TRANSFORMACIÓN...

Zazoo: Where Music, Cuisine and Atmosphere Converge

Zazoo: Where Music, Cuisine and Atmosphere Converge

Zazoo's only rule: unwind and enjoy the moment!

Fantastic Concerts in Shenzhen in November

A list of recommended shows in Guangzhou during the first half of November.

Live Music in Shenzhen from October 16 to 31

A list of tirelessly researched and recommended shows in Shenzhen during the second half of October.

Live Music in Guangzhou from October 16 to 31

A list of tirelessly researched and recommended shows in Guangzhou during the second half of October.

Live Music in Guangzhou from October 1 to 15

A list of tirelessly researched and recommended shows in Guangzhou during the first half of October.

Live Music in Shenzhen from October 1 to 15

A list of tirelessly researched and recommended shows in Shenzhen during the first half of October.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Are You Ready for the China International Import Expo?

HK Music Festival Clockenflap's Lineup Looks Lit!

6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Modernista Kicks Off Halloween with the Harridans and Tea: R&B

Modernista Kicks Off Halloween with the Harridans and Tea: R&B

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

A Level or IB? Dulwich Puxi Offer Both!

A Level or IB? Dulwich Puxi Offer Both!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives