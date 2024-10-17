6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

8-Day Mount Konka Outer Loop Trek





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Minya Konka, or Mount Gongga, is the highest peak in Sichuan Province at 7,556 meters, and the third highest peak outside of the Himalaya-Karakoram range, after Tirich Mir and Kongur Tagh.

Discover the secrets to this mysterious holy mountain, appreciate its almighty nature, and immerse yourself in its great beauty.

3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway





Image courtesy of Dragon Events



Located in Zhoushan Zhejiang Province Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.

Watch the sunrise over mountains chill on the beautiful beach and have a music and bonfire party at night rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.



Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway perfect for a relaxing few days.

6-Day Hidden Village Danba Dangling Trek



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Located around 400 kilometers from Chengdu, Danba Dangling is an undeveloped virgin scenic Tibetan village in Garze Autonomous Prefecture.

Since it’s not that touristy, and without any destruction or commercialization, travelers who want to get the most authentic Tibetan experience will find it a good place to go.



the natural beauty in Danba Dangling is breathtaking, with over 30 alpine lakes, including the famous Hulu Lake, the most accessible one and a must-visit.

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature cycling horse riding and go karting!

5-Day Changping to Bipeng Hike



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Changping Valley to Bipeng Valley trek is the first choice of the Top 10 classic trekking routes in China.

Starts at an elevation of 3,200 meter and rising to 4,750 meters, during the trek hikers will take in a very clear view of the four peaks of Mount Siguniang, with the view of Yaomeifeng's 6,250 meter peak especially stunning.

As well as the snowy mountains, you will also encounter colorful Autumnal forests, pristine rivers, turquoise lakes, and golden grasslands.

7-Day Mystic Gannan Zhagana Trekking Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

High mountains, grand canyons, primary forest, highland lakes, nomadic pastures… everything you would imagine seeing on a dream trek, you’ll find on this Zhagana route.

Known as ‘Little Tibet,’ Zhagana Village is located in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, and was named by National Geographic as one of the 50 places to visit in one's lifetime.

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]