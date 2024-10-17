Shanghai Emerges as Global Hotspot for Life Saving Medicine

Shanghai has recently emerged as a leading medical hub for CAR-T cell immunotherapy, drawing patients from around the world to receive high-end treatment at a competitive price. Recently, two international patients — one from the United Kingdom and another from New Zealand — were discharged from a local hospital, Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital after achieving complete remission through CAR-T therapy.



CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is a personalized treatment that reprograms a patient's own immune cells to target and fight their cancer. The process is complex, requiring meticulous patient selection, bridging treatment, and close monitoring by multidisciplinary specialists to manage side effects and symptoms effectively.

"China is leading CAR-T therapy in the world and has gained much experience in ensuring a good treatment outcome," said Dr. Lily Zhou from SinoUnited Health, which recently discharged a New Zealand patient with lymphoma and a UK patient with a blood disease. Both patients had suffered for years and came to Shanghai for CAR-T therapy after thorough consultations and comparisons.

"So far there are six CAR-T options available in China, covering all major targets for various blood diseases. Globally, China's research and practice of CAR-T are both in a leading position, making it a hot spot for international patients," Dr. Zhou explained. "Before coming to SinoUnited, these international patients' doctors in their home countries also participate in online consultations with our doctors and support their patients' decision after recognizing the capability and experiences of Chinese doctors. Some of them have invited us to go to their countries to give lectures."

The UK patient had been diagnosed with myeloma six years ago, but his condition began to worsen three years later when he could no longer tolerate chemotherapy. After hearing about SinoUnited Health from another patient, he reached out to Dr. Zhou.

"Actually, there are not many choices. There are a limited number of countries carrying out CAR-T therapy, and some of them have little experience or charge exorbitant fees. The hospitalization cost in the United States is five times higher than in China. More importantly, the medicine treating my disease originated in China, so I came here," said the patient, who received his CAR-T infusion on September 2 and was discharged two weeks later.

The UK patient’s story didn’t end at discharge. "The patient sends a report each week, and all cancer markers have returned to normal levels within one month," Dr. Zhou said. "He has shared his experience with other patients and encouraged them to come to China."

The New Zealand patient, facing a serious condition, decided to pursue CAR-T therapy on the recommendation of his own doctor. After comparing Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital with an Australian hospital, he chose SinoUnited Health after a video call with each respective doctor. “With Dr. Lily and SinoUnited, I didn’t feel like just another number in the system.” He stated.

Since the New Zealand patient's disease was progressing rapidly, the SinoUnited Health medical team provided a tailored treatment plan, including immunotherapy, targeted medication, and radiation to control his condition before conducting the CAR-T infusion. This comprehensive approach reduced complications and ensured the desired outcome. Today, the patient is stable and in the recovery phase.

“I've been in hospital 43 nights, which is quite a long time, the SinoUnited team has been genuinely interested in continual improvement and understanding what a Westerner likes. Whether you’re hanging out for a smoothie or an ice cream from across the road.”

Lightheartedness aside, the patient also had a heartfelt message for the whole SUH team when he was packing up,

“The treatment that I've had has been fantastic I can't say enough how how much I appreciate what you've done for me and give me another chance at life. I'm really appreciative of of what you've done and I look forward to maintaining the friendship and keeping in touch. I'll be back in China in November to see you and the team and I’m sure we'll keep in touch in the years ahead.”

“I usually never cry.” He added with tears in his eyes.

Shanghai’s government is actively promoting international medical tourism, working to establish the city as a key medical center in Asia. Local hospitals are encouraged to expand their international medical tourism offerings and streamline health services to support this vision.



"CAR-T therapy aligns well with these policies and serves as a major draw for international patients," Dr. Zhou noted. "To maintain and enhance the quality of care, top experts in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region have joined forces to collaborate on treating blood diseases."

When asked what he looked forward to the most when returning home to New Zealand, the patient’s eyes lit up and said “Probably go fishing, and live into my 80s just like my parents.”