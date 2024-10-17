EAST Hotel Reshapes Its Brand Positioning to Welcome Alternative Thinkers

On September 27, to better cater to the changing mindsets of the new generation of travelers, EAST Hotels unveiled a revitalized vision to be a place where global travelers and alternative thinkers can converge and connect.

The brand recently celebrated with ‘Arrive at a Different Place,’ an immersive celebration at its Beijing property that brought together artists and visionaries to co-create a performance featuring diverse art forms. It was a gathering that invited guests to challenge convention and imagine new ways to think, play, work, rest and live with like-minded people.

A unique experience in Beijing’s art neighborhood, ‘Arrive At A Different Place’ captures the psychological and emotional changes we experiences when traveling. This state of mind and attitude reflects the spirit of constantly questioning the status quo and envisioning a better way of life. The location of EAST Beijing sets the tone with a vibrant artistic atmosphere. Right in the middle of the 798 Art District, an experimental and cutting-edge art community, it not only inspires guests to travel, but also cleverly transforms the hotel’s geographical advantage into a source of inspiration for artistic creation. With a specially designed table as the stage for encountering alternative thinkers from all over the world, this is where creativity and connection are nurtured, while the boundaries between tradition and modernity evolve.

Special guest artist Wan Pin Chu made a surprise appearance at the event, serenading guests with a beautiful erhu performance that blended old and new styles to bring a sense of belonging and warmth – transcending regions and cultures. Singer Xu Manman added color with her showstopping vocals, while Jiang Pan responded with an elegant fan dance, with painter Xiao Han skillfully capturing these moments of collaborative creativity through live sketches. The evening reached a high point with the arrival of tap dancer Jiang Shaofeng joining the group of creators on the stage with his electrifying performance.

Besides the fascinating performances, every space was transformed into a journey of inspiration and connection. In one corner of the lobby, five striking animal sculptures created by artist Cristian Răduță drew the inquisitive gaze of guests. Their unique forms tell the story of the harmonious coexistence of nature and art, while also reflecting the theme of the event: arrival and connection. The exhibition mirrors the relationship between the hotel and the 798 Art District, especially its close cooperation with CLC Gallery Venture, acting as a bridge to the art scene. From September 19 to November 16, EAST Hotel also presents a ten-year retrospective exhibition of the artist Ten Fingers, offering travelers and locals an opportunity to enjoy an artistic perspective in their day.

This is a new chapter for EAST, told through a re-imagined language. On this new journey, EAST reimagines a place of connection for alternative thinkers who are searching for a different approach, sharing and exploring infinite possibilities for entertainment, work, leisure and life.

The new logo has been transformed from vibrant orange to an elegant black. The circular design not only symbolizes openness and connection, but also quietly deepens its ties with its sister brand, the House Collective. At the same time, EAST actively advocates a culture of equality and respects the individuality of each guest to create an uninhibited and comfortable experience. The environment is built to be inclusive and welcoming, extending its services to a wider area while deeply integrating the local community and demonstrating the brand’s thorough understanding of what it means to be part of that community.

[All images courtesy of EAST]

