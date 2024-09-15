19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

"Night of the Devil" Halloween Party

Get ready for a wicked night at "Night of the Devil" — the ultimate Halloween party in Guangzhou, hosted by That’s Guangzhou at CAGES! On Saturday, October 26, from 9PM till hell freezes over, join us for spine-chilling fun, eerie beats, and devilishly good drinks. Early Bird tickets are just RMB100, and each ticket includes 3 drink vouchers. Don’t miss the chance to unleash your inner demon and dance the night away!



For Tickets: Early Bird, RMB100; At Door, RMB150October 26, from 9pm

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

Foshan



Watch the League of Legends World Championship at Richkat



Looking for the perfect spot to watch the League of Legends World Championship? Look no further — RICHKAT has you covered! We're streaming the matches live in all of our taprooms, and to make your viewing experience even better, we’ve crafted two special combos. Whether you're a fan of fresh draft beer or prefer our same quality brewery-fresh canned beer, we've got a deal for you! Don't wait — grab your squad and join us tonight for epic games, cold drinks, and unbeatable vibes!



October 17 - November 3, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest locations.

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Zhongshan



A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

The 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival

Hong Kong will host the fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival for the first time. Showcasing over 100 fascinating programmes, the festival will be staged in the "9+2" cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA). With the theme "Integration in Diversity – Power and Possibilities," it will feature performances, museum exhibitions, film screenings and more, highlighting the region's dynamic culture and fostering creative exchange between artists from Hong Kong and the other GBA cities.



October 19-November 24, 2024

Various times and venues, please refer to event website for details:www.gbacxlo.gov.hk/en

Get into Wicked at Hong Kong Disneyland

“Hawhaw”, “Heeheehee”, “Muahahaha.” Wicked laughter cackles out across Hong Kong Disneyland this Halloween! It’s a hauntingly happy cry from Disney villains, inviting all to get into their stories as they ramp up the Halloween spirit from September 13 to October 31! So, whether you stand with them, against them, or on the sidelines, it’s time to "Get into Wicked!"



Until October 31, 2024

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

14th Annual Hong Kong Improv Festival

It's October, which means it's time for “fall” and of course our annual Hong Kong Improv Festival! This year we’re happy to be working with Backstage Comedy to present our 14th Annual Hong Kong Improv Festival featuring players from Hong Kong and from all around the world… plus a special guest player and instructor all the way from the Great White North (Canada, eh!) Teams will use suggestions from you, the audience, and weave their magic to create a unique experience for your enjoyment! Come join us and share some laughs with us at two amazing locations this year!



October 18, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, 1 Connaught Place #15

October 19, from 8.30pm

The Jockey Club Theatre at Hong Kong Fringe Club



Macao



Run of Hope: Jazz for a Cause 2024

We are excited to present the much-anticipated "Jazz for a Cause" event as part of the 2024 Run of Hope fundraising series! Join us for an evening of live jazz, featuring talented local musicians as we raise awareness and funds for vital community causes. Alongside the captivating performances, savor a specially curated menu of food and drinks that promises to delight your palate. This isn't just an event; it's a celebration of community, compassion, and the power of music. Together, let's support the Run of Hope Macau and make a meaningful difference in our community!



October 18, 6.30pm-Midnight

Splash, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, Macao

UFC Returns to Macao This November

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area. Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!



November 23, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Macao

DIFFERENT Art Exhibition by Dong



The exhibition aims to blend visual appeal and entertainment, encouraging interaction between the artwork and the audience. Each viewer brings their own unique interpretation and experience, which inspired the exhibition's theme name - "DIFFERENT."



Until October 31, 2024

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

