27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

"Night of the Devil" Halloween Party

Get ready for a wicked night at "Night of the Devil" — the ultimate Halloween party in Guangzhou, hosted by That’s Guangzhou at CAGES! On Saturday, October 26, from 9PM till hell freezes over, join us for spine-chilling fun, eerie beats, and devilishly good drinks. Early Bird tickets are just RMB100, and each ticket includes 3 drink vouchers. Don’t miss the chance to unleash your inner demon and dance the night away!



Scan for Tickets



For Tickets: Early Bird, RMB100; At Door, RMB150October 26, from 9pm

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak Canton Fair Special



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the "Asian Landmark Cuisine" title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. During the Canton Fair, performances will extend by an extra hour. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.



From October 15 to November 4, present your Canton Fair pass to enjoy a 5% discount at all Mr. Rocky & Rocky Bro locations.

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Mr. Rocky Taigucang, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu, near Fenghuang Xin Cun Station Line 8, 1.4km from Exit A 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8431 0898

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, B06/07, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8908 0018

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3886 6990

Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8759 5655

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

ROCKYBRO, B202, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区202铺

Opening Hours: 5pm-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-6683 7717

ROCKYBRO Sunshine Paradise, 2/F, No.298 Yanjiang Zhonglu, Yuexiu 越秀区沿江中路298号裙楼第二层自编1-2号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3am (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies



Join The Happy Monk & Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou for an unforgettable night at the "Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies" party! Immerse yourself in a cosmic carnival-adventure and dress up as your favorite interstellar character. All Proceeds will benefit the Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou, a charity organization with the aim of raising funds to provide lifesaving heart surgeries for children from low-income Chinese families. So your night of adventure will also make a big difference! Don't miss out on this chance to party for a purpose - let's discover new galaxies together!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB299/person

October 19, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路星寰广场5楼

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

READ MORE: 18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Food & Drink

Autumn Flavors at YUE

A warm welcome to guests and friends from around the globe visiting Guangzhou! Modern Cantonese cuisine offers a fresh interpretation of traditional Cantonese dishes, showcasing the uniqueness and personality of this beloved culinary style through innovative presentations and captivating stories. Discover the charm of Cantonese cuisine in every bite. YUE’s autumn menu has been fully revamped, ready to bring you a new and exciting gastronomic experience. Come and savor the flavors of the season!



For Reservations: +86-19927576951

YUE·Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新港东路618号南丰汇4楼

Watch the League of Legends World Championship at Richkat



Looking for the perfect spot to watch the League of Legends World Championship? Look no further — RICHKAT has you covered! We're streaming the matches live in all of our taprooms, and to make your viewing experience even better, we’ve crafted two special combos. Whether you're a fan of fresh draft beer or prefer our same quality brewery-fresh canned beer, we've got a deal for you! Don't wait — grab your squad and join us tonight for epic games, cold drinks, and unbeatable vibes!



October 17 - November 3, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest locations.

InterNations Guangzhou Helipad Halloween 2024



This year, InterNations Guangzhou Halloween 2024 will be held on a helipad! Come join us for a fun social evening with people from all around the world while enjoying the 360° Guangzhou city view! Dress code: Halloween costume is optional, and free props/makeup at the door. Prize for the best costume! Entrance ticket includes: 2 welcome drinks with options of Mojito/Red Wine/White Wine/Beer/Virgin Mojito/Lemon Coke, 15% off for food & beverage, door gift to guests, free props/makeup at the door, DJ El Grace, DJ Beth, and dance floor!

October 26, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15322299204

Daiking Whiski Sky Bar, 47/F, Asia International Hotel, No.326 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu

"Bite into Bavaria" German Buffet Feast and Beer Fest

For an authentic taste of German cuisine, the “OPEN” All Day Dining restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou invites you to indulge in a feast crafted by its culinary team, featuring traditional recipes from German Chef Alfred. This lavish buffet offers a variety of classic German dishes, including Crispy Pork Knuckle, Bavarian Leberkäse meatloaf with Crispy Onions and Red Wine Sauce, Baked King Prawns with Butter and Garlic, Apple Strudel, Berliner Doughnuts, Pretzels, and more — each dish brimming with traditional charm. Complement your meal with a selection of craft and canned German beers, while enjoying live music from their talented Filipino band, adding a lively and festive vibe to your dining experience. It’s a feast you won’t want to miss!

Now until November 30, 2024

For Reservations:+8620-2833 7215

OPEN, 2/F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区东风路391号广州希尔顿逸林酒店

Halloween Party at The Happy Monk Kingold

Join The Happy Monk on "Frightday", October 25, at 9pm for a spooktacular night filled with killer 80s tunes, today’s hits, and a lively dancefloor. Dress to impress for a chance to win the Best Dressed award! Your entrance ticket is just RMB99 and includes 2 drinks to keep the party spirits high. Don’t miss out on the ultimate night of thrills and chills!

For Reservations: +86-13416340624

October 25, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

Stunning Terrace Dinning Experience at Morton's Grille



Immerse yourself in urban elegance with the stunning rooftop dining experience at Morton’s Grille. Soak in breathtaking views of the city skyline and the iconic tower that lights up the night as you sip on exquisite cocktails and shisha. Enjoy fine dining in a lively atmosphere, capturing the essence of the vibrant metropolis. Open from 5pm daily — come and elevate your evening!

Terrace open from 5pm every day

Morton‘s Grille, Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Music

Ghostly Kisses



Canadian duo Ghostly Kisses, comprised of Margaux Sauvé and Louis-Étienne Santais, have emerged as a distinctive force in the international indie music scene with their avant-garde and minimalist sound. The band's name, inspired by a poem from William Faulkner, perfectly captures the ethereal quality of Margaux's voice. While often labeled as dream-pop, their music weaves together modern classical, folk poetry, and haunting electronic atmospheres. Margaux’s whispery, flawless vocals create a deep, emotional listening experience that lingers long after the music fades. Ghostly Kisses' soundscape is a mesmerizing journey into profound and unforgettable emotions.

October 17, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Love in the Bamboo Grove



The Hong Kong Arts Festival is excited to present "Love in the Bamboo Grove," a fresh and captivating Cantonese opera. Written by the renowned playwright Raymond To Kwok-wai, this production premiered at the 2023 Hong Kong Arts Festival to rave reviews.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB100

October 17 & 18, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

DJ OKAWARI

Renowned for attracting numerous celebrities and boasting immense popularity, the JAZZ HIP HOP event Fuseland continues to captivate audiences. Japanese jazz hip-hop artist DJ OKAWARI, known for his iconic albums DIORAMA, MIRROR, KALEIDOSCOPE, and Compass, has garnered widespread acclaim in China. His music contributions to the hit mobile game Arknights with tracks like Speed of Light, Everything's Alright, and Your Star further highlight his expanding influence.

October 18, 2024

For Tickets: +86-15600064967

Omni Space, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe

Secret Garden Concert



Secret Garden made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995 with "Nocturne," an entry that was more an instrumental piece than a song. Secret Garden has since recorded 11 albums of their own music, maintaining a strong position as one of the top-selling artists on the Universal Classics & Jazz label – with 113 platinum albums worldwide and more than 3 billion streams on top of 5 million physical albums. Seize your chance to enjoy this amazing concert featuring all your favorite songs from Secret Garden!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB480

October 19, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Luca Stricagnoli

Known as the 'Fingerstyle Guitarist,' Luca Stricagnoli is a relentless innovator, constantly evolving in his composition, arrangements, and performance techniques. His dedication to pushing boundaries is evident in every aspect of his craft, a result of countless hours spent practicing and refining his unique style. Luca has embraced this personal evolution, which we are excited to witness live in 2024. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Luca's 'Evolution Time' in person!

October 19, from 7.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Piano Recital by Ivo Pogorelich



This October, the Guangzhou Opera House will host an extraordinary event featuring the piano Maestro Ivo Pogorelich. Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist of legendary status, will perform masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius, and Schubert. The New York Times praised him, stating, "He alone is like a whole orchestra." Pogorelich's unique talent and innovative interpretations make him a standout figure in the classical music world.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

October 21, 7.30pm

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Young Rising Sons



Young Rising Sons, the alternative band hailing from Red Bank, New Jersey, has been making waves since their formation in 2010. Their debut single "High" was hailed as the "next big hit" by BBC DJ Zane Lowe. Signed to Interscope Records in 2014, they've since released a string of luminous singles and albums, including the fan-favorite "Turnin'." Their 2022 album Still Point in a Turning World is the pinnacle of their creative journey, offering listeners an honest and artistic view of life's highs and lows. With their rich, indie-pop sound, Young Rising Sons encourage fans to embrace every moment, pause, and savor the beauty in the details.

October 23, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

The Kid LAROI



The Kid LAROI, an emerging rap sensation from Australia, has captivated the global music scene with his raw talent and distinct style. After gaining recognition in 2016 from industry professionals through local competitions, he forged a bond with JUICE WRLD, sharing the stage with him. In 2018, The Kid LAROI released his breakthrough EP 14 With A Dream, featuring the hit "Blessings," which skyrocketed his career. With each release, he continues to demonstrate his impressive musical prowess. This tour marks a rare opportunity for Chinese fans to witness The Kid LAROI's electrifying performances up close — a show not to be missed!

October 23, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15578932

CHIZHAO Livehouse, No.21 ICCPark, No.1 Heping Lu, Panyu 番禺区和平路1号良仓新造创意园21号仓

Arts

"Containers, Modules, Perceptual Landscapes" Photo Exhibition

In celebration of this year’s World Italian Language Week and as a prelude to the 2024 Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Week, the Consulate General of Switzerland in Guangzhou presents "Containers, Modules, Perceptual Landscapes," a captivating photo exhibition by Swiss photographer Marco D’Anna. Held at the Five Immortals Temple in Yuexiu, the exhibition explores globalization, the relationship between humanity and nature, and the impacts on society through vibrant, color-blocked images of containers. The exhibit invites deep reflection on the connections between global trade, nature, and society.

Until October 31, 2024

The Five Immortals Temple, No.233 Huifu Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区慧福西路233号五仙古观

The 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and France



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable cultural celebration! As China and France mark their 60th anniversary, the Song Yang Art Museum proudly presents a groundbreaking exhibition. Over 60 exquisite pieces, from the authentic works of Zhang Daqian's grandson and the Zhang Daqian Art Academy to the legendary Pablo Picasso's creations, will be showcased. This is not just an exhibition; it's a journey through the soulful expressions of two great cultures, a testament to the power of art in bridging nations. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness history in the making.

Until December 31, 2024

Syart Gallery, No.107-108, B1/F, Guangzhou K11 Art Mall, Tianhe

Lifestyle



2nd Edition Netherlands Film Festival

The Dutch Embassy in China, in partnership with China Film Group, presents the 2024 Netherlands Film Festival. This year's festival features ten carefully selected films, all produced by contemporary Dutch filmmakers. These movies offer a touching portrayal of everyday life, blending humanity and emotion. Representing the finest in Dutch cinema, the films not only entertain but also educate and inspire with their powerful storytelling.

Until October 31, 2024



#小程序://中影电影通/dYnoD5pwdbNUUlu

Check out what is on via the China Film Pass 中影电影通 website, WeChat Mini Program or App

Upcoming

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN

One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!

November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert



Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur. Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 3, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes (including 20 mins intermission)

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's "Segmenti" Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The "Segmenti" concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

