19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

2024 The Color Run™ Shenzhen

Founded in 2011, The Color Run™ – also known as the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' – is a unique event that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. After 5 years, The Color Run™ is finally coming back to China, and will be staged in Shenzhen on November 23. The pre-registration of The Color Run™ Shenzhen is open now. Hurry up to secure your slots at the early bird prices – before 10am, October 3. et’s release full passion in The Color Run™ and light up the Shenzhen fall!

Event Date: November 23, 9.30am - noon, 1.30pm - 5pm

Rainbow Bridge Park, Guangming 光明区深圳彩虹桥公园

Food & Drink

Pours with a Purpose @ Morton's Grill

October is Pink Ribbon month and this year, Morton’s is joining hands with United Family Hospital to promote breast cancer awareness. The Pink Ribbon cocktail is now available in all Morton’s restaurants in mainland China and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the United Foundation for China’s Health. So let’s DRINK PINK!

October 1-October 31

N901 PAFC Mall, Ping An Finance Center, 5033 Yitian Road, Futian 深圳市福田区益田路5033号平安金融中心N901

Big Bear Comedy: English Stand Up Comedy @ Café Society



Thursday at Café Society: Big Bear Comedy Open Mic! Get ready to laugh your socks off at Big Bear’s hilarious open mic stand-up comedy show happening every Thursday! Extended Happy Hour: 2pm-8pm 50% beer! 6pm to 8pm - 40% off cocktails.

October 10, from 9pm (deals from 2pm)

Café Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Enjoy a People’s Pint @ Bionic Brew



Head down to Bionic Brew and enjoy a pint for just RMB30 before 8pm (select beer).



Every day, until 8pm

Bionic Brew, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City Nanshan 南山区中山东街41号E-58

Guest Bartender Cocktail Night @ Andaz





Head bartenders of Park Hyatt Shenzhen (Dennis Liu) & Grand Hyatt Shenzhen (Kyle Liao) take over Andaz for a very special Guest Bartender Cocktail Night this Friday in Shenzhen!

October 18, 9pm-12am

2600 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan 深圳市南山区科苑南路2600号

Afro Latin Party @ BAIA

Remember Esteban, aka Tayta, and those unforgettable pre-COVID parties at Baia? Well, he's back with Afro-Latino beats on Saturday, October 19! Ready to relive those epic nights? It's been a while, so mark your calendars and get ready!

October 19, from 10pm

No. 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road 太子路海上世界广场船前广场A区2栋303号

InterNations October Party @ Curv Bar

Join InterNations Shenzhen October Party in the Ritz-Carlton Shenzhen for an evening of live music, complimentary snacks, and a welcome drink. With special rates for Albatros and Basic members, it's an unmissable event on October 19 at 7pm.



October 19, from 7pm

1F, The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, 116 Fuhua San Lu, by Jintian Lu 福田区 福华三路116号深圳丽思卡尔顿酒楼1楼



Health & Wellness Fair: A Healing Guide

The Health & Wellness Fair is back for it's 13th round, with free activities, classes & workshops held throughout the day, vendors to support your healthy lifestyle, delicious food and smoothie bowls and loads of activities for kids.

Saturday, October 19th, 10am - 4pm



Vista-SK International Medical Center, Level 4, Building 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan 深圳市南山区软件产业基地4栋C座4楼

An Afternoon of Refined Elegance @ Yi Lounge



Raise a toast to life, love, and moments shared at Yi Lounge. Experience our Caviar and Champagne Afternoon Tea, a celebration of refined flavors with highlights like Marinated Salmon with Caviar, Cucumber Jelly, and Champagne Pistachio Cake. Perfectly crafted for unforgettable afternoons.



Price: RMB488/Set*

Until November 30, Daily, 2pm – 5.30pm

*Price is subject to 15% service charge and applicable taxes.

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

Yi Lounge, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路深圳四季酒店6楼

"Symbiosis of Art" @ Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen



LIAN Lounge introduces the "Symbiosis of Art" themed afternoon tea, inspired by the artistic brilliance of Wang Yuyang's The Moon series. This exclusive afternoon tea set fuses culinary art with contemporary aesthetics, offering a visually stunning and flavorful experience. Indulge in this creative tea moment that reflects the perfect harmony between food and art.



Price: from RMB688/Set*

Until November 30, 2024

*Price is subject to 10% service charge and 6% applicable taxes.

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9178

LIAN Lounge, 78/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian 福田区皇岗路5001号

Autumn Themed Afternoon Tea @ Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian



Celebrate the golden season with a luxurious autumn-themed afternoon tea at Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian. Nestled on the 31st floor of the hotel, The Lounge offers stunning ocean views and a tranquil atmosphere. The menu, inspired by fall’s warm colors, features seasonal treats like Jasmine Orange and Grapefruit Mousse, Golden Autumn Pear Jelly, and Persimmon Cheesecake. Classic scones are paired with strawberry jam and cream, while special autumn drinks complement the experience. It’s a delightful way to savor the essence of autumn with elegance.



Price: RMB298/Two Persons



From September, Daily, 2.30pm - 5.30pm



For Reservations: +86755-2535 1234

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian, No.1025 Haijing Er Lu, Yantian 盐田海景二路1025号

Morton Grill's New 'Dinner for Two' Menu

Morton's Grill is hosting a brand new 'dinner for two' menu until October 31 featuring an Australian Wagyu New York Striploin, and Twin Petite Lobster Tails.

October 15-October 31

N901 PAFC Mall, Ping An Finance Center, 5033 Yitian Road, Futian 深圳市福田区益田路5033号平安金融中心N901

POMPEI



The world's first cinematic large-scale digital art exhibition, created by an international team, is making its debut with over 30 4K projectors. The exhibition offers ultra-high-definition visuals with high frame rates and precision, presenting an immersive multi-sensory experience that harmonizes visuals and music across multiple screens. Visitors can explore a multi-dimensional space that captures the light and shadow of sunrises and sunsets on the streets. Developed by European audiovisual giant GEDEON, the exhibition features a 360° VR experience—a breathtaking journey back to pre-eruption Pompeii, where you can explore magnificent courtyards and ancient homes while touching the restored treasures brought to life.



September 30, 2024-March 3, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山区蛇口望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心

The World of Light and Shade

The photographs in this exhibition were taken by seven photographers with different styles. They use gelatin silver, platinum/palladium and wet collodion processes to showcase the infinite charm of black and white photography. Each photograph represents the photographer's relentless pursuit of beauty, deep understanding of life and infinite passion for art, whether capturing something profound, delicate, magnificent or tender.



Until November 17, 2024

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Landscape of Time

Immerse in the timeless elegance of Poltrona Frau's "Bumi" exhibition, a showcase of over thirty iconic pieces of furniture arranged in a chronological journey through design history. From classic relics to contemporary crossovers, each piece transcends mere decoration, becoming a testament to the harmonious blend of art and living. Experience the legacy of craftsmanship and innovation at the "Bumi" exhibition.



Until October 20, 2024

PARKLAND Art Center ONE Shenzhen Bay, 7/F, Building T7, No.1 Shenzhen Bay, No.3008 Zhongxin Lu, Nanshan 南山区中心路3008号深圳湾1号南区t7栋7楼鹏瑞深圳湾1号艺术中心

A Taste of Beauty in Everyday Life

The photographs in this exhibition were taken by seven photographers with different styles. They use gelatin silver, platinum/palladium and wet collodion processes to showcase the infinite charm of black and white photography. Each photograph represents the photographer's relentless pursuit of beauty, deep understanding of life and infinite passion for art, whether capturing something profound, delicate, magnificent or tender.



Until November 17, 2024

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Gaelic Football Returns to Shenzhen

Gaelic Football is back!

Training is this Friday October 17th from 6:30-8:30pm in Futian - all levels are welcome! Please send the team a message or scan the QR codes if you have any questions!

October 17, 6:30-8:30pm

Shihua Road, No.8, T8 Tourism Originality Park, Building 6, Tiantai, Futian T8旅游文化产业园

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



