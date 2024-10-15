  1. home
  2. Articles

Elevate with ambitions InterContinental Changsha celebrates its 10th anniversary

By Sponsored, October 15, 2024

0 0

On October 12th 2024, the InterContinental Changsha celebrated its 10th anniversary in the beautiful city of Changsha. Ten years ago, the InterContinental Changsha made a stunning debut with its magnificent architecture, luxurious decor and excellent service, adding a touch of radiant luster to the vibrant city. Over the past ten years, the hotel has become a bright Changsha landscape, the city of stars, by virtue of its unique river view and extraordinary InterContinental services.

WechatIMG174.jpg

On the day of the celebration, the hotel was bustling with activities. Leaders from Changsha Cultural Tourism Radio and Television Bureau, Hunan Tourist Hotel Association, Changsha Tourism Hotel Association participated in the event. Business elites, partners, loyal guests, media friends, North Star Group leader, InterContinental Hotels Group representatives and Colleagues gathered to witness this moment.

WechatIMG175.jpg

Aref Sayegh, InterContinental Changsha General Manager, delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, reviewing the ten years of relentless commitment delivering excellence in all situations and the countless achievements and accolades. He expressed that the InterContinental Changsha has always aimed for a hotel where guests experience love and True Hospitality. From the well-appointed and comfortable rooms to the remarkable restaurants and bars, from the professional and efficient catering services to a variety of leisure and entertainment, every detail is looked after by the colleagues’ meticulous efforts. During the past ten years, as an international brand hotel, InterContinental Changsha has not only become the preferred place for business travelers, but also made Changsha City more international by its impeccable service and high-end international and national receptions. Attracting also more domestic and foreign tourists to come to experience the Changsha city-walk.

WechatIMG176.jpg

Accompanied by the hotel Owner's General Manager Julie Chu’s enthusiastic toasting, a unique dish-serving show opened the evening's feast. Scrumptious delicacies, elegant ancient music, fashionable Cuban musicians, and dynamic dances made the guests' taste buds bloom. The atmosphere reached a pinnacle when an electronic birthday ‘cake’ made up of the guest’s names appeared on the big screen and all the invitees cheered together. Interesting and interactive lucky draws allowed the guests to enjoy some generous prizes.

WechatIMG177.jpgIt is reported that in its existence the InterContinental Changsha has won nearly 150 awards in the industry for its service quality, reputation. The hotel has been ranked within IHG, No. 1 in the Greater China region for Guest Satisfaction several times, while employee satisfaction has always been maintained at a high level. Over the past ten years, the hotel has actively participated in various public welfare activities, fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities, paid attention to environmental protection, and operated in a green manner, which has contributed to the development of the area and the further prosperity of Changsha's economy.

“Ten years is a milestone, but also a new starting point. The InterContinental Changsha will take the 10th anniversary ceremony as an opportunity to continue to uphold the True Hospitality, to innovate, think out of the box, forge ahead, and develop together with Changsha, the city of vitality, a memorable and exclusive experience for guests around the world.” said Aref Sayegh, General Manager of the hotel.



more news

Autumn Flavors at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Autumn Flavors at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

New menus at CHAR, Ying Chinese, TOP Tapas, & the Florist

The Fluttery Garden Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

The Fluttery Garden Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

Guests are invited to indulge in a culinary journey that combines enchanting flavours, sensory pleasure and blissful ambience.

Mr. Aref Sayegh is Appointed as General Manager of InterContinental Changsha

Mr. Aref Sayegh is Appointed as General Manager of InterContinental Changsha

Aref Sayegh - General Manager of InterContinental Changsha

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Once again, the fine dining destinations earn top honors

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Celebrates 31 Years of Oktoberfest

A Bavarian tradition in the heart of China

Jade on 36 Restaurant Presents Autumn Seasonal Flavors

A double feast of taste and sight

Beijing Music Festival Hosts Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis

A Maestro's fan meeting at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing

That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shenzhen this November

Nominations now open!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UFC's Return to Macao Promises Drama, KOs & Title Shots

Why Tencent is the Biggest Victim of Ubisoft's Market Struggles

Foreigners in Film: American Zach Ireland Talks Acting in China

6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

Are You Ready for the China International Import Expo?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Elevate with ambitions InterContinental Changsha celebrates its 10th anniversary

Elevate with ambitions InterContinental Changsha celebrates its 10th anniversary

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Epermarket Turns 13 – Discounts Up to 70% OFF!

Epermarket Turns 13 – Discounts Up to 70% OFF!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives