Elevate with ambitions InterContinental Changsha celebrates its 10th anniversary

On October 12th 2024, the InterContinental Changsha celebrated its 10th anniversary in the beautiful city of Changsha. Ten years ago, the InterContinental Changsha made a stunning debut with its magnificent architecture, luxurious decor and excellent service, adding a touch of radiant luster to the vibrant city. Over the past ten years, the hotel has become a bright Changsha landscape, the city of stars, by virtue of its unique river view and extraordinary InterContinental services.

On the day of the celebration, the hotel was bustling with activities. Leaders from Changsha Cultural Tourism Radio and Television Bureau, Hunan Tourist Hotel Association, Changsha Tourism Hotel Association participated in the event. Business elites, partners, loyal guests, media friends, North Star Group leader, InterContinental Hotels Group representatives and Colleagues gathered to witness this moment.



Aref Sayegh, InterContinental Changsha General Manager, delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, reviewing the ten years of relentless commitment delivering excellence in all situations and the countless achievements and accolades. He expressed that the InterContinental Changsha has always aimed for a hotel where guests experience love and True Hospitality. From the well-appointed and comfortable rooms to the remarkable restaurants and bars, from the professional and efficient catering services to a variety of leisure and entertainment, every detail is looked after by the colleagues’ meticulous efforts. During the past ten years, as an international brand hotel, InterContinental Changsha has not only become the preferred place for business travelers, but also made Changsha City more international by its impeccable service and high-end international and national receptions. Attracting also more domestic and foreign tourists to come to experience the Changsha city-walk.



Accompanied by the hotel Owner's General Manager Julie Chu’s enthusiastic toasting, a unique dish-serving show opened the evening's feast. Scrumptious delicacies, elegant ancient music, fashionable Cuban musicians, and dynamic dances made the guests' taste buds bloom. The atmosphere reached a pinnacle when an electronic birthday ‘cake’ made up of the guest’s names appeared on the big screen and all the invitees cheered together. Interesting and interactive lucky draws allowed the guests to enjoy some generous prizes.



It is reported that in its existence the InterContinental Changsha has won nearly 150 awards in the industry for its service quality, reputation. The hotel has been ranked within IHG, No. 1 in the Greater China region for Guest Satisfaction several times, while employee satisfaction has always been maintained at a high level. Over the past ten years, the hotel has actively participated in various public welfare activities, fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities, paid attention to environmental protection, and operated in a green manner, which has contributed to the development of the area and the further prosperity of Changsha's economy.

“Ten years is a milestone, but also a new starting point. The InterContinental Changsha will take the 10th anniversary ceremony as an opportunity to continue to uphold the True Hospitality, to innovate, think out of the box, forge ahead, and develop together with Changsha, the city of vitality, a memorable and exclusive experience for guests around the world.” said Aref Sayegh, General Manager of the hotel.







