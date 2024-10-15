  1. home
Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

By Billy Jiang, October 15, 2024

Today, the 136th Canton Fair officially opened its doors at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, marking a significant event in the global trade calendar. 

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's premier airline, has partnered with the Hong Kong Airport Authority to elevate the travel experience for exhibitors and attendees, unveiling a series of enhanced services designed to streamline international travel.

As a key player in the international trade arena, the Canton Fair not only fosters vital business exchanges but also significantly contributes to the economic development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. 

Capitalizing on its unique position as a bridge between Hong Kong and the global market, Cathay Pacific has implemented on-site service counters in collaboration with the Hong Kong International Airport and the Pazhou Ferry Terminal. 

This initiative is aimed at providing seamless check-in and multimodal transport options for fair participants.

Exhibitors traveling with Cathay Pacific can benefit from expedited check-in processes directly at the fair venue. 

Additionally, the airline offers complimentary luggage delivery services to either the Pazhou Ferry Terminal or Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, ensuring a hassle-free experience. 

After the event, attendees can conveniently board a fast ferry at the Pazhou Terminal, which transports them directly to the restricted area of Hong Kong International Airport, all while enjoying through-check luggage services that eliminate the need for immigration and customs checks in Hong Kong.

Since the opening of the Pazhou Ferry Terminal, the number of travelers utilizing Cathay Pacific's multimodal transport services has steadily increased, with significant growth anticipated during this autumn fair. 

In response to the rising demand, the airline has increased staffing at its on-site counters and enhanced check-in service frequency throughout the fair.

To better assist international guests, Cathay Pacific has also dispatched team members fluent in various languages, including representatives from India, to facilitate smooth communication and provide tailored support at the event. 

2.jpgLucky winner at the 136th Canton Fair. Image via Cathay Pacific

In addition to service improvements, Cathay Pacific is hosting a lottery at the fair, providing free flight tickets as prizes to lucky participants.

[Cover image via Cathay Pacific]

