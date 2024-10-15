18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness.

Opening event of the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment. Image courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou



Kicking off on October 12, 2024, at Flow Farm in Zhongshan, this year's edition marks a milestone as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic ties.

This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet.

With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Screening of the documentary 'Les Derniers Secrets de l'Humanité.' Image courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou



One of the star attractions of this year's festival is the screening of Les Derniers Secrets de l'Humanité (The Last Secrets of Humanity), a fascinating documentary by acclaimed director Jacques Malaterre.

Audiences in Zhongshan and Shenzhen not only got to watch this awe-inspiring film but also interacted with Malaterre in person as he shared the making of this epic documentary and its environmental message.

For those curious about the cosmos, French astrophysicist Michel Marcelin invites you to explore the skies at special talks in Guangzhou.

Meanwhile, eco-literature enthusiasts can dive into a world of green ideas at the 'Green Corner' in 10 bookstores nationwide, with Guangzhou's renowned Fangsuo serving as one of the venues.

Art lovers will be drawn to stunning photography exhibitions by Jeffrey Blondes and Grégory Pol, which transport viewers to serene natural landscapes and the icy beauty of the Arctic, offering more than visual appeal — they are a reflection of our planet's fragility and a call to action to preserve its wonders.

Families and young nature enthusiasts will love the workshops held at Flow Farm and the Alliance Française in Guangzhou, where kids can learn through play and creativity, exploring topics like biodiversity, climate change, and ocean ecosystems.

What makes this year's Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment even more special is the involvement of popular actress Zhao Lusi, known not only for her acting but also for her commitment to environmental and charitable causes.

Highlights

Bookstore Initiatives:

'Green Corner' in 10 Bookstores Nationwide. Image courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

'Green Corner' in 10 Bookstores Nationwide



October 1-31, Fangsuo, Guangzhou

Film Screenings:





Les Derniers Secrets de l'Humanité by Jacques Malaterre. Image courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

Les Derniers Secrets de l'Humanité by Jacques Malaterre



October 12, 6.15pm-8.30pm, Flow Farm, Zhongshan

October 13, 2.14pm-4pm, Alliance Française in Shenzhen

Talks and Discussions:

'Under the Same Sky' with Michel Marcelin. Image courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou

'Under the Same Sky' with Michel Marcelin



October 16, Fuguang Bookstore (Zhonghuan), Guangzhou

October 17, Guangdong Science Center, Guangzhou

'Protecting the Earth, Creating a Better Future'

October 20, 2.30pm-4pm, Alliance Française in Shenzhen

French-Chinese Fashion Rendezvous

October 25, Jupiter Museum of Art & Futian Art Museum, Shenzhen

'All About Mangroves' Roundtable & Workshop

October 26, Futian Mangrove Ecological Park, Shenzhen

Climate Puzzle Workshop

October 26, Alliance Française in Guangzhou

'Creating a Better Future' Illustrated Eco-Story Workshop

November 6, Alliance Française in Guangzhou

Exhibitions:

Jeffrey Blondes: Harmony 2.0 Reimagined

September 14 – October 31, Longgang Hakka Folk Custom Museum, Shenzhen

Ocean and Climate

October 1-31, Mission Hills Centreville, Haikou

Biodiversity, Humanity's Wealth

October 1-31, Grandview Museum of Natural Science, Guangzhou

October 12, Flow Farm, Zhongshan

Water: At the Heart of Science

October 1-31, Alliance Française in Guangzhou

October 1-31, Futian Mangrove Ecological Park, Shenzhen

October 1-31, Mission Hills Centreville, Haikou

Voyage into the World of Coral Reefs

October 1-31, Futian Mangrove Ecological Park, Shenzhen

Horizon Bleu

October 25 – February 28, Shenzhen Futian Art Museum

Nord et Blanc: Grégory Pol's Photography

October 26 – December 31, Grandview Museum of Natural Science, Guangzhou

Urban Landscape Integration

December 2024, Former French Army Barracks, Guangzhou

Workshops:

'Living in Harmony with Nature'

October 12, Flow Farm, Zhongshan

'Draw My Story' Illustrated Eco-Story Workshop

October 19, Alliance Française in Guangzhou

From exhibitions that inspire to workshops that engage, this year's Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment is filled with moments that will ignite your passion for the planet.

Join in, and let's shape a sustainable future—together.

[Cover image courtesy the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou]