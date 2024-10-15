  1. home
  2. Articles

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

By That's Beijing, October 15, 2024

0 0

On October 15, the ‘2025 Beijing Michelin Guide’ was released, unveiling the list of starred restaurants in Beijing. The Waldorf Astoria Beijing once again achieved remarkable results, with its highly acclaimed Zijin Mansion Chinese Restaurant earning the Michelin one-star honor for the fifth consecutive year, and Brasserie 1893 awarded by Michelin-selected for four consecutive years with its exquisite and pure cuisine.The Waldorf Astoria Beijing continues to uphold the brand's commitment to culinary excellence.

copy.jpeg
Zijin Mansion Chinese Restaurant

Located on the third floor of the hotel, Zijin Mansion –led by Executive Chef James Wang – showcases the charm of authentic and classic Cantonese cuisine to diners in Beijing. With his extraordinary cooking skills, unique culinary insights, and talent, Chef Wang leads the Chinese culinary team to innovate while preserving traditions, elevating Zijin Mansion's Cantonese delicacies to a new level.

4-copy.jpeg
Executive Chef James Wang (王春增) of Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion

Inspired by the changes of the seasons, Zijin Mansion's Executive Chef James Wang selects seasonal ingredients, combines them with local culinary culture and ingredient characteristics, and builds upon traditional Cantonese cooking techniques while incorporating various strengths – crafting exquisite Cantonese delicacies for diners.

With over 20 years of experience in high-end dining, Chef Wang has an in-depth understanding of ingredients, ensuring that the taste and flavor of each dish reach their peak. In Zijin Mansion's new Michelin tasting menu, Chef Wang combines Hakka culture to present several mouth-watering signature dishes.

2-copy.jpeg
Steamed Golden Fish Dumpling with shrimp and abalone

The Goldfish Shrimp Dumplings, inspired by Goldfish Alley, cleverly blend abalone, shrimp, and lobster soup, offering a delicious taste and unique shape, providing diners with a double enjoyment of vision and taste.

4-copy.jpeg
Barbecued (Char Siu) Iberico pork with honey sauce 

The Black-haired Pig Honey Glazed Char Siu is a classic in Cantonese cuisine, where the secret sauce perfectly complements the pork belly, creating a sweet and crispy flavor that lingers. Furthermore, the sea cucumber, known for its high nutritional value and bouncy texture, is found in regions such as Australia, South Pacific Island nations, and Africa. Its unique mouthfeel pairs excellently with the savory flavor of Hakka Shan Nian Jiu (a type of fruit wine) and preserved plum vegetables.

Brasserie-1893-copy.jpeg
Brasserie 1893 French Restaurant at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Located on the first floor of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing, Brasserie 1893 has been honored in the Beijing Michelin-selected for four consecutive years. The name "Brasserie 1893" in the English name of the Brasserie 1893 Western Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing derives from the French, referring to high-quality dining in a relaxed and comfortable environment; while 1893 represents the year the first Waldorf Astoria Hotel opened in New York.

copy1.jpeg
Executive Chef Mandela Zhu (朱文渊) of Brasserie 1893

All dishes are created through collaborations with premium farms, combining fresh ingredients with the Eastern custom of eating seasonally, blending Eastern and Western cultures to present unique and modern French cuisine. The most notable feature of the restaurant is its central open kitchen, where guests can closely observe the culinary skills of the chefs.

[All images are courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing]

more news

Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

An exquisite two-night culinary experience

Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito Crafts New Menu for Bulgari Hotels

Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito Crafts New Menu for Bulgari Hotels

Three-Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito brings his legendary culinary touch to the new spring menu at Bulgari Hotel Beijing and Bulgari Hotel Shanghai.

Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela Interprets French Culinary Delights

Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela Interprets French Culinary Delights

Brasserie 1893 at Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela presents a new menu of stylish French cuisine

Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at The Opposite House presents the latest in its menu series exploring China's regional cuisines.

51 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2024 Michelin Guide Shanghai

See which restaurants fared the best and earned stars in the 2024 Shanghai Michelin Guide.

3 Michelin Star Chef Eric Pras on Maison Lameloise's Evolution

From Burgundy to Shanghai.

Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Get Ready to Sparkle! Voting Unleashed for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards!

Waldorf Astoria Opens Exclusive 8-Seat PIИK OYSTER

The world is your oyster!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UFC's Return to Macao Promises Drama, KOs & Title Shots

Why Tencent is the Biggest Victim of Ubisoft's Market Struggles

Foreigners in Film: American Zach Ireland Talks Acting in China

6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

Are You Ready for the China International Import Expo?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Elevate with ambitions InterContinental Changsha celebrates its 10th anniversary

Elevate with ambitions InterContinental Changsha celebrates its 10th anniversary

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

Epermarket Turns 13 – Discounts Up to 70% OFF!

Epermarket Turns 13 – Discounts Up to 70% OFF!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives