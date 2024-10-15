Michelin Guide Awards Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion & Brasserie 1893

On October 15, the ‘2025 Beijing Michelin Guide’ was released, unveiling the list of starred restaurants in Beijing. The Waldorf Astoria Beijing once again achieved remarkable results, with its highly acclaimed Zijin Mansion Chinese Restaurant earning the Michelin one-star honor for the fifth consecutive year, and Brasserie 1893 awarded by Michelin-selected for four consecutive years with its exquisite and pure cuisine.The Waldorf Astoria Beijing continues to uphold the brand's commitment to culinary excellence.



Zijin Mansion Chinese Restaurant

Located on the third floor of the hotel, Zijin Mansion –led by Executive Chef James Wang – showcases the charm of authentic and classic Cantonese cuisine to diners in Beijing. With his extraordinary cooking skills, unique culinary insights, and talent, Chef Wang leads the Chinese culinary team to innovate while preserving traditions, elevating Zijin Mansion's Cantonese delicacies to a new level.



Executive Chef James Wang (王春增) of Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Zijin Mansion

Inspired by the changes of the seasons, Zijin Mansion's Executive Chef James Wang selects seasonal ingredients, combines them with local culinary culture and ingredient characteristics, and builds upon traditional Cantonese cooking techniques while incorporating various strengths – crafting exquisite Cantonese delicacies for diners.

With over 20 years of experience in high-end dining, Chef Wang has an in-depth understanding of ingredients, ensuring that the taste and flavor of each dish reach their peak. In Zijin Mansion's new Michelin tasting menu, Chef Wang combines Hakka culture to present several mouth-watering signature dishes.



Steamed Golden Fish Dumpling with shrimp and abalone

The Goldfish Shrimp Dumplings, inspired by Goldfish Alley, cleverly blend abalone, shrimp, and lobster soup, offering a delicious taste and unique shape, providing diners with a double enjoyment of vision and taste.



Barbecued (Char Siu) Iberico pork with honey sauce

The Black-haired Pig Honey Glazed Char Siu is a classic in Cantonese cuisine, where the secret sauce perfectly complements the pork belly, creating a sweet and crispy flavor that lingers. Furthermore, the sea cucumber, known for its high nutritional value and bouncy texture, is found in regions such as Australia, South Pacific Island nations, and Africa. Its unique mouthfeel pairs excellently with the savory flavor of Hakka Shan Nian Jiu (a type of fruit wine) and preserved plum vegetables.



Brasserie 1893 French Restaurant at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Located on the first floor of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing, Brasserie 1893 has been honored in the Beijing Michelin-selected for four consecutive years. The name "Brasserie 1893" in the English name of the Brasserie 1893 Western Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing derives from the French, referring to high-quality dining in a relaxed and comfortable environment; while 1893 represents the year the first Waldorf Astoria Hotel opened in New York.



Executive Chef Mandela Zhu (朱文渊) of Brasserie 1893

All dishes are created through collaborations with premium farms, combining fresh ingredients with the Eastern custom of eating seasonally, blending Eastern and Western cultures to present unique and modern French cuisine. The most notable feature of the restaurant is its central open kitchen, where guests can closely observe the culinary skills of the chefs.

[All images are courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Beijing]

