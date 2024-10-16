30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

That's Shanghai Halloween Party @ Cages Jing'an

Spooky music. Spine-chilling decor. Creepy drinks. And awesome prizes on offer for the best dressed. It’s that time of the year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Once again, That’s Shanghai is hosting a hell of a bash, as we join forces with Cages on Saturday, October 26.

Expect old school hip hop and classic tunes from throughout the decades, from the 80s all the way to 2020s. In previous years, hundreds of people rocked up in full costume, dancing on tables well into the wee hours of the morning.

Presale tickets are RMB150 until October 20, after which tickets will be RMB200 – so buy now to avoid disappointment!



Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below.

Sat Oct 26, 9pm until hell freezes over

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Halloween Latino @ Azul SKL

Looking for a Halloween party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs to midnight – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Migz & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Taco Stations

Spooky Desserts

Bouncy Castle



Halloween Face Painting & Costumes

A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 27, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Wednesday

West Shanghai University Fair @ Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are proud to announce that they will be the venue for the upcoming West Shanghai University Fair.

Open to all students; this will be an exciting event that offers families a platform to meet with over 140 Admission representatives from some of the world's leading universities, discover academic opportunities, and explore potential pathways in higher education.

This is a valuable opportunity for families to gain insights into higher education. Scan the QR code on the poster above to register now.

Wed, Oct 16, 5-6.30pm

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, 2000 Qianpujing Lu, by Shuguang Lu, Minhang District 茜浦泾路2000号, 近曙光路

Home Cook: Jonny's Kimchi Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup @ RIINK



RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

As the weather cools down, warm up with Jonny's Kimchi Grilled Cheese and creamy Tomato Soup. A bold twist on comfort food!

Savor the crispy sourdough bread, tangy kimchi, and a blend of gooey white cheddar and gouda cheese grilled to golden perfection. Also serving seasonal cookies!

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Oct 16, from 6pm

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Wing Wednesdays @ BNC



BNC are excited to launch their Wing Wednesdays Deal!

From 7-9pm eat as many wings as you want for just RMB88. Thick, juicy wings in three different flavors (Naked, BBQ or Buffalo) sent to you six at a time until your stomach taps out.

This first soft launch, a reservation is required; add the BNC account by scanning the QR code on the poster above.

It's going to be a cluckin' good time!

Wed, Oct 16, 7-9pm; RMB88

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号， 近昌平路

Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



Back at Abbey Road after a short hiatus, the music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Wed Oct 16, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Wednesday-Saturday

La Rouge @ The Pearl



The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed-Sat Oct 16-19 & 23-26, 7-9pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday

Oktoberfest @ Holiday Inn

GermanEvents is back with their number-one Shanghai Oktoberfest!

The Oktoberfest will take place within a huge festival tent in true Bavarian style, with Bavarian food by Zeitgeist and imported Paulaner beer from Munich.

Each table booking includes a free flow of imported Paulaner beer (Lager & Wheat Beer), soft drinks as well as a delicious three-course Bavarian sharing dinner, served to you by their famous restaurant partner Zeitgeist!

There will be original German band, Sakrisch Guat, directly from Germany, bringing you the hottest Oktoberfest hits to dance to!

It’s time to raise your glasses and join the real Munich Oktoberfest experience in Shanghai. Prost!

For table please contact David@german.events, call +86 139 1755 1532 or scan the QR code above.

READ MORE: 5 Reasons to Attend Shanghai Oktoberfest!

Thu Oct 17 & 24, 5-10pm; RMB3600-5200 (8 people)



Holiday Inn, 899 Dongfang Lu, by Century Avenue, Pudong District 假日酒店浦东, 东方路899号,近世纪大道

Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Oct 17, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday

Italian Tasting Semi-Buffet @ Acqua



An authentic Italian feast and vibrant gathering at Acqua Italian Restaurant. Immerse yourself in authentic Italian favours with an autumn feast.

Savour a delightful semi-buffet of fresh Mediterranean flavours, including vegetables, Italian cold cuts, cheese, ham, mixed salad and luxurious oysters and caviar.

Enjoy live cooking stations with Penne in Tomato and Basil Sauce, as long as Caesar Salad, Chicken Breast with Cream Mushroom and Acqua’s Signature Homemade Pizza.

Relish the delicate Miso Halibut and end with a classic Italian tiramisu. Revel in the vibrant atmosphere including the open kitchen.

Fri Oct 18, 6-9.30pm; RMB308

Acqua, Floor 30, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号, 近东园路



ShangHorrorFest Part 5 @ Yuyintang Park



Shanghai’s horror-themed art event has been resurrected from the dead… ShangHorrorFest Part 5!

Expect morbid music, freaky visual art, and independent horror short films, all from China-based musicians, artists, and filmmakers.

Fri Oct 18, 8pm; RMB80-150

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Oct 18, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday



Creepy Diner Disco @ RIINK



Head along to RIINK the Disco Diner this mid-October for an eerie fall party!

Immerse yourself in a creepy diner atmosphere, alive with retro vibes and vibrant 80s flair. Glide across the rink as the DJ spins hauntingly nostalgic 80s hits.

Savor delicious diner fare and drinks. Feel the supernatural energy as you dance and skate with friends. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the season in style... if you dare!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Oct 18 & 19, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Fifty Shades of Grey @ La Suite

This weekend, La Suite presents the sexy atmosphere of Fifty Shades of Grey!

Release inner passion, feel the charm and irresistible attraction, have a night of fun together!

Fri & Sat Oct 18 & 19, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Halloween Beer Festival @ Laowaijie



Head to Laowaijie from Friday to Sunday for a spooktacular Halloween Beer Festival!

Enjoy craft beers, Halloween-themed brews, delicious seasonal treats, and live eerie music in a vibrant, festive atmosphere.

With a wide range of booths offering local and international craft beers, there’s something for every taste!



Get in the Halloween spirit with thrilling games, international DJ beats, and spooky fun. Costumes are highly encouraged for a fully immersive experience, and you'll have chances to win exciting prizes.

Whether you're here for the beers or the atmosphere, this event is not to be missed!

Fri Oct 18, 6-10pm, Sat & Sun Oct 19 & 20, 2-10pm; Free Entry



Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu, Minhang District 虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路

Celebrating M on the Bund @ Central Studios

Head along to Central Studios this weekend for a popup shop of M memorabilia (if you know, you know), including, tableware, art and furniture, as well as a sneak peek at the upcoming award winning documentary M On The Bund.

Fri-Sun, Oct 19-21, 11am-6pm; Free Entry

Central Studios, SOHO Liyuan, Building A5, 501 Liyuan Lu, by Jumen Lu, Huangpu District 丽园路501号, 近局门路

Saturday



ALLSTAR Boxing Fight Night @ C·PARK Haisu



The most exciting boxing party in Shanghai, featuring 24 bouts ranging from beginners to experiencd amateurs, to ex WBC Champions. There will also be a DJ, lucky draw, refreshments and beer!

Scan the QR code on the poster above to get your tickets now.

Sat Oct 19, 2.30-8.30pm; RMB128-500, includes one drink

C·PARK Haisu, 618 Zhaohua Lu Changning District 昭化路618号

Season Closing Rooftop Festival @ Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Get ready for the grand finale of rooftop season, as Space Panda hosts their last rooftop festival of the year at Bellagio, end the season with a bang!

As the sun bathes the city in a golden glow, join at the iconic rooftop for a day of pulsating beats and captivating performances.



Boasting two stages offering distinct experiences by 12 DJs. Indulge in a day of music, dance, and good vibes while savoring delicious cocktails and soaking in the stunning views.

This is a perfect way to bid farewell to the outdoor season and form enduring memories with old and new friends.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Oct 19, 3-10pm; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB158, Door RMB188, includes on drink

Bellagio Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu, Hongkou District 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards – Jazz Under the Stars @ Cotton's

Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards brings you a new vision of classic swing music, in a streamlined yet sonically abundant trio.

They will enthrall you with their fresh interpretations of little-known gems of the swing era.

The group features the multi-talented Tony Bott on piano and vocals, Mike Hicks on double bass and vocals, and – of course – Alec Haavik at the front, on tenor saxophone and vocals.

Sat Oct 19, 6-9pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

80s Music Party @ Abbey Road



An 80s Music Party at Abbey Road with guest DJ Paul James. Dress in 80s clothes and get three drinks for just RMB100 all night long.

Sat Oct 19, from 8pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Pearl Bizkit – A Tribute to Limp Bizkit @ The Pearl



Get ready to rock! The Pearl is bringing the house down with Pearl Bizkit – a high-energy tribute concert dedicated to the Giants of Nu Metal, Limp Bizkit.

Featuring the electrifying Red Stars Band, this night will take you back to the peak of the early 2000s, delivering all the hits you know and love.

And that's not all! Expect a power-packed performance including other Nu Metal anthems from legends like Linkin Park, Soad, Disturbed and more.

Don’t miss out on this ultimate throwback experience. Grab your friends, put on your baggy jeans, and let’s party like it’s 2001!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Oct 19, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Saturday & Sunday



Major League Baseball @ Cages

Cages Jing'an will be opening early this weekend so you can catch the Major League Baseball semifinals.

Could we see a New York v Los Angeles World Series? And Shohei Ohtani appearing for the first time? Head along to find out.

Sat & Sun Oct 19 & 20, from 8.08am; Free Entry

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Juicy Burger Festival @ Bund Finance Center



Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Shanghai Juicy Burger Fest on October 19 and 20 at the iconic Bund Finance Center.

Dive into a world where East meets West around the juiciest burgers you've ever seen. Join fellow expats and locals alike to savor the city's best burgers and make unforgettable memories.

This year, entry is FREE, so there's no excuse to miss out on the burger event of the fall!

Sat & Sun Oct 19 & 20, 10am-10pm; Free Entry

The Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Renmin Lu, Huangpu District 中山东二路600号, 近人民路

Sunday

Harvest Festival @ Concordia

The Concordia Harvest Festival is open to all and will include a mix of fun and interactive experiences, live music, and a variety of delicious food options.

Highlights will include live musical performances, innovative robotics and drone demonstrations, and a showcase of service projects that reflect Concordia’s spirit of giving and collaboration.

It will be a day of celebration and gratitude, honoring the many blessings within this vibrant community. Be part of a day dedicated to growing community and harvesting joy.

Sun Oct 20, 11am-4pm; Free Entry

Concordia International School Shanghai, 345 Huangyang Lu, by Mingyue Lu, Pudong District 黄杨路345号, 近明月路

Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages



Deep Dish is back at both Cages venues this Sunday to satisfy your pizza cravings!

Head along to enjoy the classic flavors on offer: Meat Lover, Vegetarian, and Chicken Parmesan, plus Pepperoni Madness.

And don’t miss this month's special: Mushroom & Sausage.

Sun Oct 20, 11am until they sell out

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

Apiary Open Day @ Urban Beekeeping Shanghai



Urban Beekeeping Shanghai's apiary tours offer truly 'hands-on' experiences. The aim is for guests to fully immerse themselves in the intricate and balanced world of a honeybee colony's social life.

Each tour begins with a concise introduction, especially emphasizing how to read a beehive frame, meaning participants learn to identify various elements on a frame, which they'll extract themselves from one of the hives, with guidance from the beekeepers.

Worried about getting stung? They ensure everyone is well-prepared before this inspection, providing thorough training on using personal protective gear and approaching hives safely, and managing bee stings – and the bees are so docile that they didn't record a single sting among over 400 guests to date.

READ MORE: Meet the Urban Beekeeper Making a Buzz in Shanghai

Sun Oct 20, 1.30-4.15pm; RMB388 one person, RMB699 parent + child

Urban Beekeeping Shanghai, 200 Lianyue Xi Lu 上海市闵行区联跃西路200号

Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl



A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Oct 20, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Tuesday



We Love Music Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Music.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Oct 22, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Stranger Things Trivia @ RIINK



It’s time! This week's trivia is all about Stranger Things at Stranger RIINK!

Bring your friends, form a team, food & drinks serving till late, participants enjoy happy hour all night long and are encouraged to dress up!

Tue Oct 22, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Ongoing

¥888 Dinner for 2 @ Morton's Grille

Get on over to Morton's Grille from now until the end of the month and take advantage of the above incrediable deal on an amazing dinner for two.

Oct 15-31; RMB888

Morton's Grille, Raffles City Changning, Bldg H4, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu, Changning District 长宁路1195号长宁来福士4号古建, 近凯旋路











