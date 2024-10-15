  1. home
Epermarket Turns 13 – Discounts Up to 70% OFF!

By That's GBA, October 15, 2024

Epermarket is excited to celebrate its 13th anniversary!

From its humble beginnings as a small company focused on enhancing food safety, Epermarket has grown into one of China’s leading online grocery platforms.

Now, with a team of over 300 employees, platforms in three languages, and a product range featuring over 8,000 high-quality items sourced globally, Epermarket continues to deliver you ‘The Taste of Home.’

Birthday Sale

To mark this milestone, Epermarket is offering special discounts of up to 70% on more than 800 products! 

Shoppers can enjoy savings on premium cuts of meat, specialty cheeses, EperKitchen favorites, fine wines, and much more.

Explore the special birthday page to discover hundreds of these deals, with new offers being added next week.

After 13 years in business, Epermarket remains committed to serving its customers, having been through so much together.

The company thanks its loyal customer base for their continued support and looks forward to many more successful years of growth and service.

Benefits of Joining Epermarket

Not yet an Epermarket customer? Enjoy a special gift with your first order (on purchases over RMB190) and receive a bottle of wine plus three RMB50 coupons with your second order.

Effortless Shopping

Shopping with Epermarket is as easy as can be! You have three simple options:

1. Download the Epermarket app from the App Store or Google Play, or by scanning below.

2. Visit www.epermarket.com

3. Search for their easy-to-use Mini Program ‘Epermarket’ or scan below to visit

Fill your cart with your favorite products, and Epermarket’s dedicated team will carefully prepare and deliver your order right to your door at a time that suits you – 7 days a week!

Scan below to shop on their Mini-program

Scan below to download the APP

Or simply visit www.epermarket.com

Should you have any queries, their Customer Service team is on hand to help. They are available daily from 8am-9pm on service@epermarket.com or 400-009-3019.

Happy Shopping!

