WIN! Tickets to Electric City Craft Beer Festival 2024

Electric City is back, and this year it’s set to be bigger than ever as the team at Bionic Brew celebrates their 10th anniversary with their largest festival to date!

We’ve got all the info including dates, times, early bird tickets, and the full list of breweries, plus make sure to read until the end of this article to find out how you can win four full weekend passes to the 10th annual Shenzhen Craft Beer Festival!

The Electric City Festival was founded way back in 2015 by the team at Bionic Brew, and gets its nickname as the 'Shenzhen Craft Beer Fest' through its standing as the very first festival in the region focused exclusively on local Chinese craft beer.

In 2018, the festival changed its name to 'Electric City Festival' to reflect the fast-paced lifestyle, meteoric growth, and the special place that Shenzhen holds as the world’s high-tech capital, and for Bionic Brew's idea that the festival serves the purpose of "connecting the original local forces,” bringing the entire community together.

This year, starting on Friday, November 1, the festival is back and bigger than ever in a brand new Futian location, with even more awesome breweries from all across China, allowing you to meet and greet the best brewers in the country and try the best of their beers!

This year, there's over 20 breweries from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong pouring across the three-day festival, including five of our own Shenzhen legends:

Bionic Brew ( SHENZHEN )

Bravo Brewing (GUANGZHOU)

Chaba Brewing (KUNMING)

Cheery Brew (HAINAN)

Craft Head Brewing ( SHENZHEN )

Daybreak Brewing ( SHENZHEN )

DEADMAN (HONG KONG)

Devolution Brewing (DALIAN)

Gannet Craft Brew (WEIFANG)

Hard Candy (NANJING)

Jing-A Brewing Co. (BEIJING)

Myth Monkey Beer (WUHAN)

No. 18 Brewing (WUHAN)

Qianhai Brewery Co. ( SHENZHEN )

Schrödinger's Brewing (FOSHAN)

SNBrew (HANDAN)

Tiger Brewing (GUANGZHOU)

TwinTails (SUZHOU)

Yunpure Brewing (KUNMING)

Youyun Distilling (LIJIANG)

Shenzhen Homebrewers (SHENZHEN)

Early bird tickets are on sale now until noon on October 31, with tickets starting from just RMB80 for a single day pass:

DAY PASS

Friday & Sunday

RMB80 Early Bird / RMB100 Door

Saturday

RMB100 Early Bird / RMB120 Door

1-day unlimited entrance

1 ECF wristband

1 2024 Edition ECF Passport

1 ECF commemorative beer glass (value RMB15)

1 beer ticket (value RMB30+)

[Early Bird only] 1 handpicked canned beer (value RMB30+)

[Door only] 1 EFC tote bag (value RMB48)

FULL PASS

All Weekend

RMB160 Early Bird / RMB180 Door

3-day unlimited entrance

1 ECF wristband

1 2024 Edition ECF Passport

1 ECF commemorative beer glass (value RMB15)

3 beer tickets (value RMB90+)

[Early Bird only] 1 handpicked canned beer (value RMB30+)

[Door only] 1 EFC tote bag (value RMB48)

The festival also conveniently takes place on Halloweekend, so the team at Bionic are encouraging everyone to don their most gruesomely terrifying and/or downright outrageous costumes for the weekend, and you might even win a prize for your trouble, too!

As always, there will be live music and entertainment across the weekend with the line up set to be announced in the coming fortnight, alongside a host of fantastic food options to help soak up all that beer and keep you going throughout the weekend.

Now, about those weekend passes we have to giveaway… make sure you’re subscribed to the That’s Shenzhen WeChat and are a member of our Shenzhen WeChat group, and we’ll be giving away four full weekend passes via red packet lucky draws this weekend!

Scan the QR code below to join.

Nov 1-3, Fri & Sat 2-11pm and Sunday 2-9pm

ONE AVENUE, No. 348, Fuhua 1st Rd., Futian District, Shenzhen 深圳市福田区福华一路 348 号

(Line 1/10 - Gangxia Station, Exit B)

[All photos courtesy of Bionic Brew]