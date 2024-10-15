  1. home
Citta Residences: Modern Living in the Heart of Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, October 15, 2024

Discover modern urban living at its finest with Citta Residences Serviced Apartment, located in the heart of Shanghai’s vibrant Jing'an District.

With 136 exquisitely designed units, Citta Residences offers a dynamic range of rental options to suit individuals at every stage of life, all while fostering a vibrant, eco-friendly community.

IMG_3694.jpg

A Greener Way to Live

Imagine a home where nature and modern design meet in perfect harmony. Citta Residences isn’t just a place to live – it’s a sanctuary.

With lush greenery and sustainable materials woven into the fabric of the building, residents are treated to an oasis of peace in the bustling city.

Open spaces abound, perfect for relaxation or connecting with neighbors at a variety of social activities.

IMG_3825.jpg

IMG_3801.jpg

IMG_3792.jpg

IMG_3813.jpg

IMG_3816.jpg

IMG_3818.jpg

The Pinnacle of Modern Design

Drawing inspiration from its surroundings, Citta Residences blends contemporary aesthetics with thoughtful functionality.

Every inch of space is designed to make life easier and more enjoyable. Whether it’s the airy layouts, the attention to detail, or the balance of openness and privacy, this is where modern luxury feels effortless.

IMG_3850.jpg

IMG_3863.jpg

IMG_3867.jpg

IMG_3890.jpg

IMG_3896.jpg

A New Era of Smart Living

Step into the future of living. At Citta Residences, cutting-edge smart home technology meets the human need for connection and comfort.

Innovative amenities and adaptable living spaces ensure that life here is as convenient as it is stylish. 

From the moment you arrive, you’ll experience a lifestyle tailored to meet your needs, where everything from security to social engagement has been carefully considered.

IMG_3833.jpg

IMG_3854.jpg

Prime Location in Shanghai’s Thriving Core

Located at 18 Hengfeng Road, a dynamic business area served by a Railway Station and Metro Lines 1, 12, or 13, Citta Residences places you at the crossroads of convenience and excitement.

Whether you’re exploring the tranquil Suzhou Creek or heading downtown with ease, you’re perfectly positioned to navigate Shanghai’s rich culture and business opportunities.

Weixin-Image_20241015113348.jpg

World-Class Facilities & Amenities

More than just a place to stay, Citta Residences offers spaces designed to enhance your lifestyle.

Enjoy access to curated communal areas, including a chic bar/café lounge, a fully equipped fitness center, meeting rooms, and laundry services.

Whether you’re unwinding with friends or staying active, you’ll find everything you need right here.

IMG_4020.jpg

Services That Go Above & Beyond

Citta Residences takes care of the details, offering 24-hour reception, round-the-clock security, and dedicated concierge services.

From personalized welcome hampers to parcel delivery, express services, and even emergency medical care, your every need is catered to.

Special activities and events foster a close-knit community, while conveniences like taxi booking, dry cleaning, and a cozy residents’ lounge ensure you can truly feel at home.

Weixin-Image_20241015113641.jpg

Citta Residences Serviced Apartment

At Citta Residences, you’re not just renting an apartment – you’re embracing a lifestyle that’s vibrant, connected, and uniquely yours.

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Shanghai!

Address: 18 Hengfeng Road, Jing’an District
Rent Range: RMB16,000-40,000/Month
Unit Size：84.2-204.43 sqm
Minium Stay: 1 month
Tel: (86 21) 6317 7888
Web: www.cittaresidences.com

frame-6-.png

[All images by That's Shanghai]

