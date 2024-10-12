Great German Spots to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Beijing

Paulaner Bräuhaus at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center

Guests are invited to experience 18 days of authentic Bavarian culture – with an exciting mix of hearty German cuisine, freshly brewed beer, lively music, jubilant dancing, and non-stop entertainment. You can choose from two special Oktoberfest packages:

Bavarian Classic Package: RMB498 per person (minimum of 4 people), including a classic sharing menu and four hours of unlimited Paulaner beer and soft drinks.

Bavarian Premium Package: RMB598 per person (minimum of 4 people), featuring a deluxe sharing menu, including a whole roasted pork knuckle and four hours of unlimited Paulaner beer and soft drinks.

À la carte options are also available.

October 10-27, 6-10.30pm

Oktoberfest Tent, Paulaner Bräuhaus, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, No.50 Liangmaqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Schindler's Tankstelle



With two great locations, Schindler's Tankstelle is Beijing’s go-to spot for great German food and an impressive list of beers to choose from. Both location have great decor and fun crowds, so it's pretty much Oktoberfest year-round at Schindler's.

They also offer great lunch set menus Monday through Friday from 11.30am-2pm with onion soup, pumpkin salad, grilled chicken leg or curry sausage with fries, dessert, and a non-alcoholic drink for just RMB98.

Open daily, 11am-2am

No. 15 Guanghua Lu South, Chaoyang

No. 10 Sanlitun Beixiaojie, Chaoyang

Berlin Bites



Berlin Bites specializes in Döner (RMB45-60) – Germany’s most popular street food. It is a sandwich made of Turkish-style meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie, accessorized with veggies, and topped with sauce. The menu has Döner Box (RMB45-55) and Döner Plate (RMB60-70) options as well.

The newly opened Sanlitun location is popular for their Berliner Currywurst (RMB45) – which is very much coated in their custom curry sauce made with four different types of curry. They also offer German beers and cocktails, which are great to enjoy on their outdoor seating before the weather turns!

Open Sunday- Thursday, 11am-9.30pm

Open Friday & Saturday, 11am-1am

Room 108, Building 78, No.4 Gongti Beilu, Chaoyang, 北京市朝阳区工人体育场北路4号78号楼一层108室 (next to the entrance of Martini)

Bodensee Kitchen



At Bodensee Kitchen was founded by two Germans, and one Austrian. They goal was to bring authentic and traditional German-Austrian-Swiss cuisine to Beijing. They have a large variety of German beer and wines. The restaurant has a great atmosphere that provides the perfect setting for your Oktoberfest celebrations!

Open daily, 8am-midnight

2/F, South German Bakery, 27 Lucky Street, Chaoyang Park Road, Chaoyang

[Cover image via Ai]