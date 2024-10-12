Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Celebrates 31 Years of Oktoberfest

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center proudly presents the grand opening of its 31st annual Oktoberfest at Paulaner Bräuhaus. From October 10 to October 27, guests are invited to experience 18 days of authentic Bavarian culture – with an exciting mix of hearty German cuisine, freshly brewed beer, lively music, jubilant dancing, and non-stop entertainment.

The festival will begin with the traditional keg tapping ceremony, where the first barrel of Paulaner’s specially brewed Golden Festbier is cracked open. As the golden beer flows, and the crowd raises their steins with a resounding “Prost!” (cheers!), the celebration officially kicks off. This is more than just an event – it’s a genuine Bavarian folk festival – where guests can savor the flavors of Bavaria while embracing the festive spirit.

The culinary offerings stay true to Bavarian traditions. Each evening, guests can enjoy classic dishes like Paulaner’s famous homemade sausage platter and roasted crackling pork knuckle served alongside freshly baked pretzels, while savoring the rich malt flavors of special Golden Festbier brewed according to the Bavarian Purity Law of 1516.

Accompanying the food and drink is a lineup of traditional Oktoberfest music and party music performed by a live Bavarian band, encouraging guests to dance, sing along, and join in the vibrant celebrations. From folk tunes to contemporary favorites – even Chinese pop songs – the music captures the true essence of festival joy. Fun-filled games and interactive performances will also keep the atmosphere lively, ensuring an unforgettable night for all who attend.

"Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center's Oktoberfest is one of our most beloved and time-honored events, and we are excited to host this grand celebration once again," said Managing Director, Mr. Christian Wiendieck. "Oktoberfest in Munich is the world's largest folk festival, a vivid display of Bavarian culture, and we are proud to bring this authentic experience to Beijing every year. We warmly welcome everyone to join us at Paulaner to celebrate with good beer, good food, and good company."

Guests can choose from two special Oktoberfest packages:

Bavarian Classic Package: RMB498 per person (minimum of 4 people), including a classic sharing menu and four hours of unlimited Paulaner beer and soft drinks.

Bavarian Premium Package: RMB598 per person (minimum of 4 people), featuring a deluxe sharing menu, including a whole roasted pork knuckle and four hours of unlimited Paulaner beer and soft drinks.

À la carte options are also available.

October 10-27, 6-10.30pm

Oktoberfest Tent, Paulaner Bräuhaus, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, No.50 Liangmaqiao Lu, Chaoyang



