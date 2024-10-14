Are You Ready for the China International Import Expo?

From November 5 to 10, Shanghai will once again become the epicenter of international trade as it hosts the seventh edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

This annual event, organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, has become one of the most significant trade fairs globally, focusing on imports and creating an unparalleled platform for international businesses to engage with the Chinese market.

Image via @Kanthan2030/X

The CIIE is no ordinary trade fair; it's a strategic initiative by the Chinese government to further trade liberalization and economic globalization.

Since its inception in 2018, the Expo has rapidly grown in scale and importance.

The 2023 edition of CIIE saw participation from over 3,400 exhibitors – including 289 Fortune 500 companies – and attracted around 410,000 visitors.

The event culminated in business deals totaling an astounding USD78.41 billion.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the 6th CIIE last November. Image via @Kanthan2030/X

The Expo covers a diverse range of industries, including commercial services, medical technology, food products, household appliances, automobiles, and fashion.

It serves as a crucial meeting point for suppliers and buyers from over 100 countries, helping to foster new business relationships and encourage purchasing agreements.

The scale of CIIE is impressive, with the National Exhibition and Convention Center boasting a massive 500,000 square meters of exhibition space, making it the world’s largest single block building and exhibition complex.



Located in the dynamic Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, Shanghai's strategic position as China's trade center makes it an ideal location for such a significant event.

The city's infrastructure, including the Hongqiao Transportation Hub, ensures easy access for both domestic and international participants.

Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center is the world's largest exhibition complex, with a total area of nearly 1.5 million square meters. Image via @ShanghaiEye/X

Maxi Postigo, a veteran businessman who has spent over two decades in China, is one of the key figures assisting international delegations at CIIE.

With extensive experience in connecting global businesspeople with Chinese buyers and suppliers, the Argentinian is a well-regarded authority that navigates the complexities of the Expo.

His insights and advice are invaluable for anyone looking to make the most of their participation at CIIE 2024, which promises to be a landmark event in global trade.



In addition to his other ventures, Maxi Postigo is the Business and Financial Assistance Director with the Association of Argentinians in China. Image via Postigo

Planning

One of the most critical pieces of advice from Postigo is the importance of meticulous planning for the CIIE.

"It's crucial to plan ahead, have a clear idea of who you're going to meet, and set up meetings in advance," says Postigo.

"You have access to all the information on the CIIE website, including details about the companies and their locations in the pavilions.

"Remember, you are not visiting a museum or a shopping center – you are there to do business or to show your clients that you are doing business with China."

Maltese bluefin tuna made its CIIE debut last November. Image via @ciieonline/X

Postigo also suggests staying in China a bit longer, either before or after the Expo, to visit the offices of the participants.

"After the Expo, I recommend visiting the offices of the participants you meet. CIIE is very large in terms of participation from both China and overseas. A lot of Chinese companies come to see all the booths from different countries," he explains.

Where to Stay

Choosing the right place to stay during the CIIE can make a big difference in your experience.

"In Minhang, there are more than 50 hotels within three to five kilometers of the Exhibition Center. But the most convenient one is the InterContinental Shanghai Expo, which is actually inside the Convention Center," Postigo notes.

However, he cautions that "it fills up very fast. I'm not sure if there are still rooms available, but it's the most convenient, because you have direct access to the Exhibition Center."

As an alternative, he suggests the Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao, which is also next to the China Pavilion, where the Expo takes place.

Postigo predicts that the InterContinental will be fully booked far in advance and recommends the Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao for its comparable convenience. Image via @乱跑的ERIC/Weibo

Postigo also mentions a potential challenge for attendees who are not staying at the InterContinental.

"Depending on the number of attendees, access to the area might be restricted, so you might not even be able to get to the hotel.

"If you're staying at the hotel and you step outside, you might be able to get back in, but it can be complicated, especially if you don't speak Mandarin."

Access to the Expo

This year's CIIE is expected to have a record number of foreign visitors, largely facilitated by the recent visa-free travel agreements between China and many countries.

"The Chinese government's policy to encourage cross-border trade is very good for this new influx of visitors," explains Postigo.

"And also, don't forget, you have two options: you can come without a visa for a certain number of days; or you can use the 144-hour visa-free transit, which applies to most countries outside specific regions."

Image via Postigo

"For example, in Argentina, we don't yet have the 14-day visa-free option, but we do have the 144-hour option.

"A few days ago, I was talking to two companies about that, and I told them that they need to be sure they are coming from one destination and going to another because, technically, it's a transit, but you can visit CIIE during that time."

However, he emphasizes the importance of obtaining your pass in advance:

"You need to be absolutely sure you apply for your pass because it's very, very strict; you cannot get a last-minute pass.

"Make sure your pass arrives at your address before you come, whether you're in China or elsewhere."

Getting Around

When it comes to navigating Shanghai during the CIIE, Postigo advises attendees to take the metro, and to avoid arriving during rush hour.

"My advice is to take the metro – specifically, Line 2 – and be sure to arrive early. This is the best advice.

"If you arrive during rush hour, when the show is opening between 8.30am and 10.30am, you'll face queues and a lot of walking.

"November is usually a nice time in Shanghai, with little rain, but it's still important to plan accordingly."



Must-have APPs

For those attending the CIIE, Postigo highlights the importance of setting up essential apps like WeChat and Alipay before arriving in China.

"If you don't already have WeChat and Alipay, I strongly recommend setting them up before coming to China. It's difficult to validate or update them once you're here," he advises.

"For WeChat, you'll likely need someone in China to confirm your account. Recently, I helped someone with this – there are restrictions, so one person can't validate many accounts at once."

Alipay is also crucial for payments, as Postigo notes, "About 97% of payments in China are done via phone. Alipay is now connected to international credit cards and banks as well.

"But let me make a very important point: if you don't have a local number, you should validate your account before coming to China. You'll likely need to submit a copy of your passport, and your phone will send a confirmation message."

Reiterating the necessity of getting connected to WeChat, Postigo reminds readers that many international messaging apps are not accessible within the Chinese mainland.

Image via @sinoprise/X

Networking Events

Networking is a key component of the CIIE experience, and Postigo stresses the importance of being active in this regard.

"CIIE is a great networking event, so regardless of what you’re looking for, you'll have the opportunity to meet people in your field or related fields," he says.

"I always tell my clients that one of the most important things is to connect. One of the best ways to connect, apart from having business cards, is to use QR codes."

Postigo also has a wine import business called WeWine. Image via Postigo

He also advises flexibility in your schedule to accommodate last-minute invitations.

"There are many events organized by consulates, chambers of commerce, or even companies. These events are often held after the Expo closes, around 6pm or 7pm.

"I recommend not booking all your nights in advance because you might get last-minute invitations to some of these events."

Readiness Checklist

After working for Ernst & Young (安永), Postigo founded Panda Corp HK Ltd. in 2006.

For nearly two decades, his firm has been helping facilitate business with China and the outside world.

He also holds the title of Business and Financial Assistance Director with the Association of Argentinians in China.

Leveraging extensive experience at making the most of trade fairs, here he shares with That’s readers his comprehensive readiness checklist in preparation for CIIE 2024.

1. What are your objectives for participating in CIIE 2024?

Market Expansion: Are you aiming to enter the Chinese market or strengthen your presence there?

Lead Generation: Is your goal to gather a significant number of potential customer contacts?

Partnerships: Are you looking to find local distributors, agents, or joint venture opportunities?

Brand Awareness: Are you focused on increasing the visibility of your brand in China?

Product Launch: Do you plan to introduce new products or services to the market during the Expo?

Image via @ciieonline/X

2. Who is our target audience at the Expo?

Industry Segments: Which specific industries are you targeting? (e.g., automotive, healthcare, consumer goods)

Customer Profiles: Who are your ideal customers? (e.g., business executives, procurement managers, technology specialists)

Geographical Focus: Are you focusing on specific regions within China or other attending countries?

Cutting-edge medical technology is among this year's most anticipated sectors at CIIE. Image via @PicoGlobal/X

3. What is your budget for the event?

Booth Rental: Have you allocated funds to secure a prime location and necessary space?

Travel and Accommodation: Have you budgeted for flights, hotels, and local transportation for your team?

Marketing Materials: Do you have funds for brochures, banners, digital displays, and promotional items?

Promotional Activities: Are there funds set aside for hosting events, giveaways, or demonstrations?

Tesla was among a number of major brands that signed up early for the 7th CIIE back in January. Image via @TeslaNewswire/X

4. What products or services will we showcase?

Flagship Products: Are you highlighting your most successful and well-known products?

New Launches: Are there new products or services being introduced at CIIE?

Innovative Solutions: Are you showcasing unique innovations or cutting-edge technology?

Competitive Advantages: How will you demonstrate your products’ unique benefits and differentiators?

5. How will we measure the success of our participation?

KPIs: What metrics will you track? (e.g., number of leads, sales inquiries, partnership agreements)

ROI Calculation: How will you evaluate the financial return on your investment in the Expo?

Feedback Collection: How will you gather and analyze feedback from attendees and stakeholders?

6. What marketing and promotional strategies will we employ?

Pre-Event Marketing: How will you promote your participation through digital campaigns, press releases, and social media?

During-Event Activities: What on-site activities – such as product demonstrations, presentations, or contests – will attract visitors to your booth?

Post-Event Follow-Up: What strategies will you use to maintain contact with leads and convert them into customers?

More than 20,000kg of South African avocadoes, slated for display at the CIIE, arrived in Shanghai on October 8. Image via @globaltimesnews/X

7. Do we have all the necessary documentation and certifications for our products?



Regulatory Compliance: Are your products compliant with Chinese import regulations and standards?

Documentation: Do you have all the required documentation, such as certificates of origin, quality certifications, and safety standards?

Translation Needs: Have you translated key documents and materials into Chinese to facilitate communication?

8. How will we engage and follow up with potential leads and partners?

Lead Capture Systems: What methods will you use to collect contact information? (e.g., scanning business cards, digital forms)

Follow-Up Plan: How will you prioritize and follow up with leads after the event? (e.g., personalized emails, phone calls, meetings)

CRM Integration: Will you integrate new leads into your customer relationship management (CRM) system for ongoing engagement?

9. What cultural and business etiquette should we be aware of?

Cultural Sensitivity: Are you aware of cultural norms and taboos to avoid misunderstandings?

Business Etiquette: Do you understand Chinese business practices, such as gift-giving, greetings, and negotiation styles?

Language Considerations: Will you have Mandarin-speaking staff or translators available to assist with communication?

10. What partnerships or collaborations can we explore?

Local Partnerships: Are there opportunities to partner with Chinese companies for distribution, manufacturing, or R&D?

Government Collaboration: Can you engage with government bodies for support, incentives, or networking opportunities?

Industry Alliances: Are there industry associations or consortiums you can join to enhance your market presence?

[Cover image via @ciieonline/X]

