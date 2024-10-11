Junyao Health and Juneyao Air marking a New Chapter in Cross-Industry Innovation

On October 9, 2024, Junyao Health and Juneyao Air jointly unveiled the new “Werdery” themed aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. This collaboration marks another cross-industry marketing effort between the aviation and health sectors of Junyao Group, following the successful launch of lactic acid bacteria beverages on board flights. The newly painted “Werdery” aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, symbolizes the vitality brought by Junyao’s full-scale integration of technology into daily life. The design integrates elements from Juneyao Air’s signature peony logo and the powerful performance of the Airbus neo aircraft, highlighting the synergy between the two brands.

This initiative also offers passengers an enhanced in-flight experience, featuring the “Werdery” probiotic beverage series through various design elements such as cabin window decals, seat headrest covers, and branded stickers on luggage racks. As part of its broader global strategy, the “Werdery” themed aircraft will fly domestic routes and later expand to international routes, including Singapore and Osaka.

In addition to this exciting launch, Junyao Health’s “Werdery” brand has become a market leader in the lactic acid beverage sector, with over 50 billion bottles sold. As the brand continues to innovate and focus on probiotic products, Junyao Health aims to meet the growing demand for health-oriented beverages, solidifying its position in both domestic and international markets. Through continuous technological innovation, the company is focused on becoming a global leader in probiotics, offering healthier choices to consumers worldwide.

Junyao Health’s commitment to innovation in the probiotic field, including its proprietary strains and partnerships with leading institutions, ensures it stays at the forefront of the industry. With a global vision and a firm foundation in China, Junyao Health and Juneyao Air are dedicated to bringing premium travel experiences, vitality, and well-being to customers around the world.

[All images courtesy of Juneyao Air]