  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Music Festival Hosts Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis

By That's Beijing, October 11, 2024

0 0

On October 8, the Beijing Music Festival held the successful ‘Meeting the Maestros’ event at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing – featuring a fan meeting with jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.

At the event, Wynton Marsalis showcased his master-level trumpet skills to the fans and engaged in in-depth exchanges and discussions with fellow music enthusiasts. He spoke about jazz and traditional classical music; both forms of music have their unique strengths, and for him – jazz has a high degree of playfulness and creativity. He also offered his own advice on how to practice to fans who are fellow trumpet players.

fest2.jpg

Marsalis has won nine Grammy Awards, and his oratorio ‘Blood on the Fields’ is the first jazz composition to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He is also the only musician to win both a Grammy for jazz and one for classical music in the same year. His presence thrilled the fans, and he is expected to present more exciting performances to music lovers in Beijing in the future.

Pay close attention to the official channels of Waldorf Astoria Beijing to catch their next exclusive event! For more information, you can visit their official website.


more news

Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

Regent Beijing Presents Michelin Night at Daccapo

An exquisite two-night culinary experience

Autumn Flavors at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Autumn Flavors at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

New menus at CHAR, Ying Chinese, TOP Tapas, & the Florist

A Night to Remember: 10th Anniversary of Waldorf Astoria Beijing

A Night to Remember: 10th Anniversary of Waldorf Astoria Beijing

A beautiful evening of culture and art

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing’s Oktoberfest Begins September 14

Celebrate great beer and amazing food at a stunning getaway!

Monthly Events at Atmosphere, China World Summit Wing Beijing

Drink in their great deals and great views!

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing Launches ‘A Taste of Beijing’

Chef Zoe introduces a delectable new menu

The Waldorf Astoria Beijing Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Get ready for a four-hand feast and special art exhibit

Regent Beijing: The Preferred Residence of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

PM makes Regent Beijing her home during official visit to China

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

How to Attend the Canton Fair Without a Chinese Visa

That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shenzhen this November

5 More European Countries Added to China Visa-Free Travel List

Why Tencent is the Biggest Victim of Ubisoft's Market Struggles

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Jade on 36 Restaurant Presents Autumn Seasonal Flavors

Jade on 36 Restaurant Presents Autumn Seasonal Flavors

Junyao Health and Juneyao Air marking a New Chapter in Cross-Industry Innovation

Junyao Health and Juneyao Air marking a New Chapter in Cross-Industry Innovation

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Beijing Music Festival Hosts Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis

Beijing Music Festival Hosts Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis

Last Call for SCIS Open House: Your Gateway to a Thriving Future

Last Call for SCIS Open House: Your Gateway to a Thriving Future

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives