Beijing Music Festival Hosts Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis

On October 8, the Beijing Music Festival held the successful ‘Meeting the Maestros’ event at the Waldorf Astoria Beijing – featuring a fan meeting with jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.

At the event, Wynton Marsalis showcased his master-level trumpet skills to the fans and engaged in in-depth exchanges and discussions with fellow music enthusiasts. He spoke about jazz and traditional classical music; both forms of music have their unique strengths, and for him – jazz has a high degree of playfulness and creativity. He also offered his own advice on how to practice to fans who are fellow trumpet players.

Marsalis has won nine Grammy Awards, and his oratorio ‘Blood on the Fields’ is the first jazz composition to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He is also the only musician to win both a Grammy for jazz and one for classical music in the same year. His presence thrilled the fans, and he is expected to present more exciting performances to music lovers in Beijing in the future.

Pay close attention to the official channels of Waldorf Astoria Beijing to catch their next exclusive event! For more information, you can visit their official website.



