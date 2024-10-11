11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Disco Spritz at Apollo

Experience a unique Italian style afternoon at Apollo! Chef Jarrod will be bringing you his delicious takes on several classic Italian dishes, and Apollo’s mixologist Rodrigo will be behind the bar serving up delicious Italian drinks. To spice up the afternoon, they will also have the wildest Italian DJ in town – Leo Furioso – on the decks spinning records while you eat and drink!

October 13, 12pm

Apollo, Southwest corner, 1/F Pacific Century Place, No.2 Gongti Bei Lu, Chaoyang

Autumn Drinks Launch Party at Zarah Café



Finally, Beijing’s mini-mini autumn is here – and so is Zarah’s new seasonal drinks menu! Sip your way through their new autumn drinks and enjoy a whole night Happy Hour at RMB 50 on all new cocktails.

October 18, 7pm-late

Zarah Café, No.46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

P ink Ribbon Month Special at Morton's



All October, join Morton’s in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Raise awareness and show your support while indulging in a delicious drink – RMB18 from each Pink Ribbon cocktail sold at one of their mainland China locations will go to the United Foundation for China’s health women's care initiatives.

Until October 31

All Morton’s locations in mainland China

Persimmon Afternoon Tea at the St. Regis Beijing



Autumn is a time of harvest, and to celebrate this vibrant season, the St. Regis Beijing is thrilled to introduce the new seasonal persimmon afternoon tea. This unique offering not only continues the St. Regis’s long-standing tradition of afternoon tea but also highlights the beloved fruit of the season – persimmon, which embodies sweet blessings and auspicious sentiments.

Daily, 2-5pm

RMB588/set

RMB468/set on hotel WeChat store

St.Regis Beijing, 1F No.21 Jianguomenwai Daijie, Chaoyang

Music



Music Connects People at Migas Mercado

Yang Bing is one of the biggest names in Chinese electronic music as well as one of the founders of the scene with over 20 years of involvement. Don’t miss his set backed by Tianen and Bowen at Migas Mercado.

October 12, 10pm-late

Early bird: RMB80

Door: RMB100

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Raffles Hospital Beijing’s 30th Anniversary Charity Concert



Raffles Hospital Beijing is celebrating their 30th Anniversary with a ‘Harmony of Love Charity Concert,’ with all proceeds going to the Beijing New Sunshine Charity Foundation’s Nutritional Meal Program – which provides nutritional meals to children with leukemia. Tickets include canapés, drinks, and good bags so join them for their concert and silent auction!

October 18, 5pm

RMB198/ person, RMB380/ two people

JinShang Yuan, No.20 Xinyuanli West, Chaoyang

Noise Night at Modernista



Join Modernista for ‘Noise Night’ featuring The Alien Ratio and the Close Touchers!

October 11, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Lifestyle



The British Ball: Night at the Races

The British Ball is back again for another amazing night for charity – with That’s Beijing as a proud media sponsor! The theme is ‘Night at the Races’ so get dressed up in your top hats and fascinators for an extraordinary night at the China World Summit Wing Beijing!

October 12, 6pm – 4am

China World Summit Wing Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Pumpkin Spice Pawffle



We warmly invite you to our Pumpkin Spice Pawffle, a special online event happening every week this autumn. This fundraiser is dedicated to supporting three rescuers, Mariana, Polly, and Ola, who are taking care of the most difficult and severe animal cases. These animals are in desperate need of help, and this is where we can make a real difference.

By joining, you'll be directly supporting these rescuers and the animals they’re working so hard to save. We’re also offering handmade prizes as a thank-you for your support.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps these animals get the care they need. Together, we can give them a fighting chance.

When: Weekly through Autumn

Where: Can join online from anywhere!

ArtTalksBeijing Art Gallery Tour



Explore four amazing galleries on ArtTalksBeijing’s Art Gallery Tour with refreshments and a curator as a guide.

October 12, 1-4pm

RMB45/person

798 Art Zone, No.4 Jiuxiangqiao Lu, Chaoyang

B hakti Yoga Workshop at Avisha Space



Bhakti Yoga is one of the four traditonal paths of yoga, which involves the practice of devotion and love for the Divine. By channeling emotions, it helps cultivate a deep emotional relationship with the Divine, guiding practitioners toward liberation (moksha). Rooted in texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Bhakti Yoga emphasizes community and shared worship, inviting participants to experience joy and unity through devotion. Join us in exploring this transformative practice that opens the heart and nurtures spiritual growth.

October 13, 2-4pm

RMB180

Avisha Space, 15F Timeson Tower, Room 1508

