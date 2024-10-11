Jade on 36 Restaurant Presents Autumn Seasonal Flavors

Executive Chef Olivier Pistre has carefully selected seasonal ingredients and combined them with exquisite French culinary techniques to present Jade on 36 Restaurant's Autumn Collection.



Executive Chef Olivier Pistre demonstratwa his exquisite French culinary techniques

While enjoying the breathtaking views of the Bund and the magnificent cityscape outside the windows, indulge in the flavors of autumn and immerse yourself in a double feast for the senses of taste and sight.

Culinary art carries a strong belief in respecting the authenticity of its various cuisines, and mastering techniques with seasonal products from sustainable sources.

Chef Olivier boldly uses seasonal ingredients, from roasted hazelnuts to mushrooms, and even a chestnut cream mousse, to showcase the freshness and diversity of autumn in each dish. French spices add a unique texture and flavor to the dishes.

The colors of autumn are fully reflected in each dish, from Fresh Scallops, Pomfret, Confit & Grilled Pork Belly, to New Zealand Venison Loin.

These delicacies not only provide a delightful experience on the taste buds, but also create a visual feast for guests.

The Autumn Collection is available from October 10. At lunch, there is the option of two or three courses, starting from RMB228 per person. For dinner, choose between five, six, or seven courses, starting from RMB 588per person.

On weekends, enjoy a five-course brunch with a glass of prosecco wine, a bloody mary cocktail, or free-flow coffee, tea, and soft drinks, along with a selection of tasty snacks, all for RMB588 per person.

Whether it's daytime or nighttime, the panoramic view at Jade on 36 Restaurant allows diners to experience a dual sensation of taste and senses throughout their meal.

At night, the stunning lights of the Bund illuminate, creating a romantic ambiance for couples to enjoy a memorable dinner together.

The restaurant also prepares special menus for every celebratory occasion, be it a birthday or anniversary, ensuring that every moment worth celebrating can be cherished at Jade on 36 Restaurant!

For more details or reservations, please contact the F&B Reservation Center at (86 21) 6882 8888 extension 6888.

Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fu Cheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

The above prices are subject to a 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes

[All images courtesy of Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai]