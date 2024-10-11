6 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience!

Starting in Lhasa one of the lowest altitude places in Tibet take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace.

Altitude will then gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway





Image courtesy of Dragon Events



Located in Zhoushan Zhejiang Province Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.

Watch the sunrise over mountains chill on the beautiful beach and have a music and bonfire party at night rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.



Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway perfect for a relaxing few days.

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour





mage courtesy of C Adventure



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang Old Town, plus taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature cycling horse riding and go karting!

4-Day Leduomanyin Glacier Trek Adventure



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Leduomanyin is located in the Mount Minya Konka massif in the Hengduan Mountain Range of the Eastern Tibetan Plateau.

Located in Western Sichuan, the nearest town is Kangding, just 20 kilometers away, while it is just 250 kilometers away from Chengdu, making it an ideal gateway for adventurers.

This trek starts out from Kangding at an elevation of 2,600 meters, and ascends all the way up to the Leduomanyin Glacier and Ice Lake at 4,600 meters.

Offering epic views of Small Mount Konka, Mount Jiazi and Mount Riwuqie, this trip is a fantastic choice to experience a glacier adventure.

4-Day Three Gorges Yangtze River Luxury Cruise





Image courtesy of C Adventure

A chance to discover the mightiest river of China via a deluxe cruise ship. The Yangtze River cruise takes in beautiful scenery, profound local culture, cozy accommodation, delicious food as well as pleasant travel service along the longest river in Asia.

Choose to go from Chongqing to Yichang or Yichang to Chongqing, and then sit back and relax, with many activities aboard the luxury vessel, from a welcome dinner to parties, Taichi exercising, performances, lectures of Chinese culture, and much more.

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]