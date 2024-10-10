  1. home
PIKE SIX – Redefining Pilates in Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, October 10, 2024

In a city where fitness trends come and go, PIKE SIX stands out as more than just another studio – it's redefining Pilates and building a connected community.

Centrally located in Shanghai, PIKE SIX combines low-impact, full-body workouts with an energized atmosphere that keeps people coming back.

At the heart of this innovation is the korformer, a unique reformer that delivers dynamic movement while ensuring safety and efficiency for every fitness level.

0246.jpg

Gone are the days of quiet, meditative Pilates sessions. At PIKE SIX, classes are lively and upbeat, blending strength training with functional exercises, all set to vibrant music.

The result?

A fun, engaging workout that makes you feel stronger, more aligned, and ready to tackle your day.

For those balancing Shanghai’s fast-paced lifestyle, these efficient sessions pack a powerful punch, offering results in less time.

StudioA-11571.jpg

StudioB0444.jpg

Yet PIKE SIX is more than just a workout – it’s a thriving community.

Since opening its doors a year ago, the studio has hosted a range of thematic workshops and events, from monthly Foundation Workshops that teach clients proper movement techniques, to specialized sessions on props and box, and prenatal and postnatal care.

PIKE SIX also embraces wellness and culture through collaborations with brands like NIKE, offering exciting community classes that blend fitness with fun.

Weixin-Image_20241010182249.jpg

_20241009160338.jpg

Exclusive member events like the Super Piker Challenge and the Baby Piker Challenge foster a sense of camaraderie, encouraging members to build lasting habits while pushing their fitness to new levels.

These quarterly events not only support personal growth, but also strengthen the bonds within the PIKE SIX community.

To make it even easier to join the PIKE SIX community, they are offering a special introductory dual experience for just RMB179. Bring a friend and embark on a journey of wellness together!

_20241009160441.jpg

PIKE SIX 1-Year Anniversary

To mark its one-year anniversary, PIKE SIX threw an unforgettable Afro Cultural Party.

The celebration, featuring live DJs, dancers, and drummers, kicked off with a high-energy korformer workout set to Afro beats, followed by a dance session that left everyone smiling and stress-free.

It was a true testament to the spirit of community that defines the studio.

092A3850.JPG

092A4191.JPG

092A2956.JPG

Whether you’re new to Pilates or a seasoned pro, PIKE SIX offers a refreshing and dynamic approach to fitness, combining innovation, heart, and a strong sense of belonging.

In a city where fitness trends are constantly evolving, PIKE SIX stands at the forefront, not just providing workouts but creating a dynamic community where individuals thrive and grow together.

[All images courtesy of PIKE SIX]

