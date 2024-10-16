We're Hiring! Shanghai Editor & Freelance F&B Writers

JY Communications is a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, a city and national website, and a strong social media presence.



Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou, Sanya and Greater China, including News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates to fill the following positions...

Shanghai Editor

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with strong experience in writing and copywriting, as well as a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms.

As well as being first to breaking news stories and following the latest trends in Shanghai and across the country, this person will work closely with the editorial and marketing teams to build a strategy for growing our online platforms, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials.

The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines.

Responsibilities

Creating and coordinating content for That’s online and digital platforms, including thatsmags.com, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, and video

Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, trends, events and happenings in Shanghai and China; breaking stories before anyone else

Writing and copyediting client advertorials

Working closely with the editorial and marketing teams to develop optimized digital content that increases traffic, subscribers and followers

Required Skills

Native level of English writing, editing and communication skills; a good level of Chinese reading and speaking is desirable

In-depth knowledge of social media and a passion for dynamic online content

Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Video, photography, Photoshop skills and good knowledge of SEO a big plus

Passionate about China and Chinese culture

Two years relevant work experience required

What the Role Offers



Experience in an editorial role with one of China’s leading English-language media platforms

The opportunity to interview and connect with leading figures in China and beyond from the world of travel, entertainment, lifestyle, food & drink, etc.

The opportunity to attend cultural events, as well as samplings of new menus at some of Shanghai’s most popular restaurants and bars

To apply, please email two writing samples, a video sample if you have one (or link to portfolio), your CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to nedkelly@tha tsmags.com with the heading ‘Shanghai Editor’

Freelancer F&B Writer



Calling all writers with a passion for food and drink. That’s Shanghai is looking for freelancers to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.

Requirements

Native level English-language writing skills, with a strong grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation and style

Video, photography and Photoshop skills a big plus

Excellent communication skills and team spirit

Organized, detail-oriented and able to meet deadlines

Relevant work experience in writing, editing, publishing and content creation

A passion for F&B

Interested?

To apply, please email two writing samples, a video sample if you have one (or link to portfolio), and your CV to nedkelly@tha tsmags.com with the heading ‘F&B Writer’