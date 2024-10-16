  1. home
We're Hiring! Shanghai Editor & Freelance F&B Writers

October 16, 2024

JY Communications is a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, a city and national website, and a strong social media presence.

Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou, Sanya and Greater China, including News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates to fill the following positions...

Shanghai Editor

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated editor with strong experience in writing and copywriting, as well as a strong understanding of digital/social media platforms.

As well as being first to breaking news stories and following the latest trends in Shanghai and across the country, this person will work closely with the editorial and marketing teams to build a strategy for growing our online platforms, as well as proofread and write copy for client advertorials.

The role requires creativity, strong attention to detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines.

Responsibilities

  • Creating and coordinating content for That’s online and digital platforms, including thatsmags.com, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, and video

  • Keeping our readers up-to-date with the latest news, trends, events and happenings in Shanghai and China; breaking stories before anyone else

  • Writing and copyediting client advertorials

  • Working closely with the editorial and marketing teams to develop optimized digital content that increases traffic, subscribers and followers

Required Skills

  • Native level of English writing, editing and communication skills; a good level of Chinese reading and speaking is desirable

  • In-depth knowledge of social media and a passion for dynamic online content

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

  • Video, photography, Photoshop skills and good knowledge of SEO a big plus

  • Passionate about China and Chinese culture

  • Two years relevant work experience required

What the Role Offers

  • Experience in an editorial role with one of China’s leading English-language media platforms

  • The opportunity to interview and connect with leading figures in China and beyond from the world of travel, entertainment, lifestyle, food & drink, etc.

  • The opportunity to attend cultural events, as well as samplings of new menus at some of Shanghai’s most popular restaurants and bars

To apply, please email two writing samples, a video sample if you have one (or link to portfolio), your CV and a cover letter explaining your suitability for the position to nedkelly@thatsmags.com with the heading ‘Shanghai Editor

Freelancer F&B Writer

Calling all writers with a passion for food and drink. That’s Shanghai is looking for freelancers to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.

Requirements

  • Native level English-language writing skills, with a strong grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation and style

  • Video, photography and Photoshop skills a big plus

  • Excellent communication skills and team spirit

  • Organized, detail-oriented and able to meet deadlines

  • Relevant work experience in writing, editing, publishing and content creation

  • A passion for F&B

Interested?

To apply, please email two writing samples, a video sample if you have one (or link to portfolio), and your CV to nedkelly@thatsmags.com with the heading ‘F&B Writer’

