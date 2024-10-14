  1. home
HK Music Festival Clockenflap's Lineup Looks Lit!

By Kirby Carney, October 14, 2024

Hong Kong festival Clockenflap has announced its first round of lineup, and we are here to tell you which artists we recommend you go and see. 

Jack-White.jpeg

Obviously, headliner Jack White is known for being in White Stripes and big hits like 'Seven Nation Army' and 'Icky Thump,' but his less-known projects, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, produce great tracks like 'Salute Your Solution,' 'Top Yourself' and 'Blue Blood Blues.' 

His solo career has also given us amazing tracks with Beyonce and Alicia Keys, with whom he made the James Bond theme song 'Another Way to Die.' 

He has recently released an album titled No Name, which sounds like a return to the more raw and garage-style sound of early White Stripes songs like cover song 'Death Letter.'

We recommend 'Bless Yourself' and 'Old Scratch Blues.'

AIR.jpeg

Friday headliner, French chill-tronica duo Air, are most famous for their 1998 debut album Moon Safari, which is ranked on many greatest albums of all time lists. 

For first-time listeners, we recommend the songs 'All I Need,' 'Kelly Watch The Stars,' and 'Le Voyage de Penelope.'

yama.jpeg

Elsewhere, Yama is a Japanese anime sensation who has worked on theme songs for the super-hit Spy x Family.

Glass-Animals.jpeg

Glass Animals will probably have the biggest sing-a-long moment of the weekend with mega-hit 'Heatwaves.'

Jamie-XX.jpeg

Jamie XX is a fantastic artist from the UK who is known for his work in the band The XX and his own DJ career.

St-Vincent.jpeg

St. Vincent will bring the artsy pop-rock that Caroline Polacheck brought from last year.

deca-joins.jpeg

Taiwanese indie rockers deca joins recently toured China to enthusiastic crowds, and will be looking to carry on the momentum.

Weixin-Image_20241014133850.jpg

Porter Robinson and A-Trak bring some much-needed prestige and name value to the DJ lineup.

Suede.jpeg

Recently announced is special guest Suede, who will perform a 90-minute set full of classics and bangers.

It will mark the English rockers' first show in Hong Kong since 2016, after the band just completed a successful tour of the Chinese mainland.

We are certainly looking forward to the performances that will come out of this year's festival and it will sure to be a banger.

Last year's Clockenflap featured a heroic performance from Brit-pop legends Pulp. Lead singer Jarvis Cocker showed pictures of his two cracked ribs after the second song, yet carried on playing for the full 90-minute set, which featured classics like 'Disco 2000' and 'Common People,' causing the crowd to go wild. 

As well as the J-pop band Atarashii Gakko! winning the crowd over with their live performance charisma.

This year's tickets are available at www.clockenflap.com/tickets

clockenflap1.jpeg

[All images courtesy of Clockenflap]

Clockenflap Hong Kong Music Festival Music

