UPDATED: 14 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Yew Chung International School (YCIS) of Shanghai



YCIS Shanghai warmly invites prospective parents to join their upcoming Open Days in October at their Puxi, Pudong and Lingang campuses.

You will have the opportunity to explore the school's rich history and extensive global network, understand their unique educational philosophy, and gain insights into their curriculum.

YCIS are particularly proud to highlight their EdFutures program, which strongly focuses on STEM education. This innovative approach equips students with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills needed to excel in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Meet dedicated educators and learn about the academic achievements that set YCIS apart. Discover how the school prepares students for the future, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for lifelong learning.

YCIS Shanghai look forward to welcoming you to their campus and sharing more about the exciting opportunities that await your child.

Dates: Please see dates on the poster above

Addresses:

YCIS Shanghai Puxi Hongqiao Campus Primary Years 2-6 (ages 6-11)

59 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi 上海市长宁区荣华西道59号

11 Shuicheng Road, Puxi v市长宁区水城路11号

YCIS Shanghai Puxi Gubei Campus Secondary Years 7-13 (ages 11-18)

18 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi 上海市长宁区荣华西道18号

YCIS Shanghai Pudong Regency Park Campus Kindergarten 2 to Primary Year 4 (ages 2-9)

1817 Huamu Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区花木路1817

YCIS Shanghai Pudong Century Park Campus Primary Year 5 to Secondary Year 13 (ages 9-18)

1433 Dongxiu Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区东绣路1433号

YCIS Shanghai Lingang Campus Kindergarten 2 to Primary Year 3 (ages 2-8) No.1 Yinlian Road, Nanhui New Town 上海市浦东新区临港新城银莲路1号

To book your place, email sh.enquiry@ycis.com, call 021 2226 7666, or simply scan the QR code below:

Wellington College International Shanghai



Wellington College International Shanghai is pleased to announce that its Open Days are back!

A Wellington Open Day is a great way to get to know the Wellington community, meet the College’s academic leaders, tour the campus and truly see the Wellington Difference.

From Early Years to Sixth Form, Wellington’s comprehensive curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities and passionate educators, prepare pupils for success in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Wellington invites you and your child to join them on this extraordinary learning adventure.

Dates:

Early Years Centre:

Thu, Oct 17, 9.30-11am

Thu, Oct 24, 9.30-11am

Thu, Oct 31, 9.30-11am



Primary School:

Tue, Oct 22, 9.30-11am

Address:

Wellington College International Shanghai

100 Haiyang Xi Road, Pudong District 海阳西路100号

Wellington College International Shanghai Early Years Centre

195 Tongwan Road, Pudong District 上海市浦东新区桐晚路195号

To book your place, email admissions.shanghai@wellingtoncollege.cn, call 021 5185 3866 ext. 3885, or simply scan the relevant QR code on the poster above

Shanghai Singapore International School



Shanghai Singapore International School warmly welcomes you to visit SSIS and discover the limitless possibilities for your child's education!

First-hand experience is the best way to understand the vibrant learning environment at SSIS. Through the event, you can...

Explore their innovative and tailored curriculum that combines the best practices from Singapore, Cambridge, and IBDP

Have a conversation with their experienced and dedicated divisional principals

Take a stroll through their state-of-the-art facilities

As one of the oldest international schools in Shanghai, SSIS take pride in their rich history and strong reputation. Unlock your child's full potential!

Dates:

Sat, Oct 12, 9.30-11.30am

Fri, Oct 25, 9.30-11.30am

Sat, Nov 2, 9.30-11.30am

Fri, Nov 15, 9.30-11.30am

Address: 301 Zhujian Road, Minhang District 市闵行区朱建路301号

To book your place, email admission@ssis.asia, call 021 6221 6881 or 13127589652, or simply scan the relevant QR code on the poster above

Shanghai French School

Shanghai French School is an international non-profit school that welcomes over 1,450 students of more than 45 nationalities, from Pre-Kindergarten to the French Baccalaureate (from 2 to 18 years old) on its Qingpu and Yangpu campuses.

Shanghai French School are delighted to invite you to their open houses on the Qingpu and Yangpu campuses in October, November, and December.

This is an occasion for families to:

Visit the campuses, discover the LFS infrastructure

Meet the LFS team, including the school leadership

Benefit from a detailed presentation of the curriculum, the language streams, as well as the program dedicated to non-French speaking students

Talk with families who have enrolled their children at the LFS

Ask all your questions

Dates: Please see dates on the poster above

Addresses:

Qingpu Campus

350 Gaoguang Rd 青浦区高光路350号

Yangpu Campus

788 Jiangwancheng Rd 杨浦区江湾城路788号

To book your place, email admissions@lyceeshanghai.com, call 021 3976 0555 ext. 501, add the WeChat ID: LFSadmissions or simply scan the QR code below:

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS)

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) invites you to their Open House on 17 & 18 October.

At the Open House event, you will have the chance to meet SCIS’s dedicated and knowledgeable principals, learn about the rigorous curriculum, and experience the state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of the city.

Please choose from one of three campuses to explore the exceptional opportunities SCIS offers!

Hongqiao ECE Campus

Grades: Nursery-Grade 1

Date: Thu, Oct 17, 9-10.30am

Address: 2212 Hongqiao Lu, by Hongmei Lu, Changning District 虹桥路2212号, 近虹梅路

Hongqiao Main Campus



Grades: Grade 2-12

Dates:

Lower School (Grade 2-5): Thu, Oct 17, 11.15am-12.45pm

Upper School (Grade 6-12): Thu, Oct 17, 9.30-11am

Address: 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥1161号, 近伊犁路

Pudong Campus



Grades: Nursery-Grade 12

Date: Fri, Oct 18, 11am-12.30pm

Address: 198 Hengqiao Lu, by Hunan Lu, Pudong District 横桥路198号, 近沪南路

To book your place, email admissions@scis-china.org, or simply scan the QR code below

Shanghai American School



Ready to become an Eagle? Shanghai American School Admissions is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year!

At SAS, they empower students to discover their passions, develop a lifelong love of learning, and soar to new heights.

Find yourself at SAS, where discovery and authenticity intertwine and allow students to embrace their true selves.

Dates: Please contact the admissions office for detailed arrangements

Address:

Shanghai American School Puxi

258 Jinfeng Lu, by Beiqing Gonglu, Minhang District 金丰路258号, 近北青公路

Shanghai American School Pudong

1600 Lingbai Lu, by Renmintang Lu, Pudong District 凌白路1600号, 近人民塘路

To book your place, simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) Shanghai, Pudong

Join one of NAIS Pudong's upcoming Open Days at their beautiful NAIS Pudong campus and experience for yourself the outstanding opportunities that await your child and family.

They offer a truly personalized learning experience with small class sizes, world class teachers and a vibrant and supportive community.

During these events you can learn more about the school, talk to the teaching and leadership team, and explore the green and spacious campus for yourself.

NAIS Pudong aim to develop creative, confident and considerate learners prepared for their futures – and their future starts right here.

Dates:

Thu, Oct 17, 8.30-10am

Fri, Nov 8, 8.30-10am

Address: 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

To book your place, email admissions@naispudong.com, call 021 5182 7455, or simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Harrow International School Shanghai



The Harrow Shanghai Whole-School Open Day, held just twice a year, consistently has enthusiastic responses and full attendance.

Eligible for students aged 18 months to 18 years – covering Early Years, Primary School, and Upper School – this landmark event has become a highlight in the city’s international school calendar.

You are warmly invited to bring your children to experience the charm of an authentic British holistic education.

Date: Sat Oct 26, 9.30am-12 noon

Address: 588 Gaoxi Lu, by Lansong Lu, Pudong District 高西路588号, 近兰嵩路

To book your place, simply scan the QR code on the poster above

German School Shanghai (DSS)

At the German School Shanghai (DSS) Open Days you will have the opportunity to observe a live lesson and join a school tour led by the admissions and the pedagogical team.

Dates:

Deutsche Schule Shanghai Yangpu

Tue, Oct 29, 10-11.30am

Wed, Nov 13, 10-11.30am

Thu, Nov 28, 1.30-3pm

Tue, Dec 10, 10-11.30am

Deutsche Schule Shanghai Hongqiao

Wed, Nov 20, 10:30am-12 noon

Tue, Dec 3, 11am-12.30pm

Addresses:

Deutsche Schule Shanghai Yangpu

758 Jiangwancheng Lu, by Yinhang Lu, Yangpu District 江湾城路758号, 近殷行路

Deutsche Schule Shanghai Hongqiao

350 Gaoguang Lu, by Zhuguang Lu, Qingpu District 高光路350号, 近诸光路

To book your place, simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi warmly invites you to join their upcoming Open Days to discover your child's passion and learn more about their unique approach, which helps children thrive by providing personalized pathways and fostering critical thinking, whilst supporting well-being and encouraging their holistic interests.

Join their Open Days, you will have the opportunity to:

Connect with Dulwich Puxi's team and meet their dedicated leaders

Tour the state-of-the-art campus facilities and see the classrooms

Learn about Dulwich Puxi's innovative curriculum and educational philosophy

Ask the questions that are important to you

DUCKS & Junior School Open Mornings (Ages 2 to 11)



Thu, Oct 17, 10-11.45am

Thu, Nov 7, 10-11.45am

Early Years Stay and Play (Ages 2 to 5)



Sat, Nov 30, 9.30-11.45am



Senior School Immersion Day (Ages 11 to 18)



To learn more details, please scan the QR code to consult Dulwich Puxi’s Admissions Team.

Address: 2000 Qianpujing Lu, by Shuguang Lu, Minhang District 茜浦泾路2000号, 近曙光路

To book your place, email admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org, or simply scan the QR code below

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong



Since 2003, Dulwich Pudong has been a leading international school in Shanghai with a strong academic reputation and an unparalleled track record with IB results, significantly above the global average.

The school's holistic educational philosophy focuses on ensuring students have the skills and motivation to make a positive difference in the world; they are global citizens encouraged to develop their talents and interests, fostering a genuine and intrinsic love of learning.

Matriculating into leading universities around the world, including Ivy League, Oxbridge, and many more, they 'Live Worldwise.'

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong are pleased to announce their official Open Day schedule for the 2024/25 academic year!

DUCKS Early Years Open Days (Ages 2 to 5)

Thu, Oct 31, 9-10.30am

Thu, Jan 9, 9-10.30am

DUCKS Key Stage One Open Days (Ages 5 to 7)

Thu, Oct 17, 9-11am

Thu, Nov 14, 9-11am

Primary Immersion Morning (Ages 5 to 11)

Sat, Nov 2, 8.30am-12 for Year 1-2 applicants; 9.30-12pm for Year 3-6 applicants

Senior School Immersion Morning (Ages 11 to 18)

Sat, Oct 19, 9am-12pm

Address: 266 Lan'an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Pudong District 蓝桉路266号, 近碧云路

To book your place, simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Concordia International School Shanghai

Discover how Concordia Shanghai nurtures confidence, curiosity, and a love of learning at their Open Days.

Parents and students are invited to explore Concordia’s vibrant campus, experience engaging classroom activities, and connect with educators who inspire academic excellence and personal growth.

With a comprehensive American-style education enriched by sports, fine arts, and applied learning, Concordia is committed to helping each student reach their full potential.

For those unable to attend, private tours and virtual visits are available. Contact the admissions team for more information.

Dates:

Grade 6-12:

Thu, Nov 21, 12.30-2.30pm

Preschool to Grade 5:

Sat, Oct 19, 9-11am

Sat, Nov 23, 9-11am



Address: Concordia Shanghai Visitor’s Entrance, 345 Huangyang Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区黄杨路345号

To book your place, email admissions@concordiashanghai.org, call 021 5899 0380, or simply scan the QR code below:

British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS)



The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS) celebrates 20 years of premium British international education this year.

BISS welcomes parents to discover the many fresh opportunities available to their children, including five brand-new scholarships, a sports collaboration with IMG Academy, Florida, and a ‘precision admissions’ process to streamline the start of school for new students.

Open Days offer tours, activities and Q&As with teachers and school leaders.

Dates:

Thu, Nov 14, 8.45am-12 noon

Thu, Feb 13, 8.45am-12 noon

Thu, Mar 13, 8.45am-12 noon

Thu, Apr 10, 8.45am-12 noon

Address: 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Minhang District 上海闵行区华漕镇金光路111号

To book your place, email bpx.admissions@bisspuxi.com, or simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Britannica International School Shanghai



Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education to pupils aged 2 to 18.

The school follows the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students.



Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher to student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

Britannica Open Days kick off with a musical performance by their talented students. Following the performance, Principal Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

You will then have the opportunity to observe a live lesson and join a school tour led by the admissions team.

Dates:

Thu, Oct 24, 9.30-11.30am

Thu, Nov 28, 9.30-11.30am

Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:



