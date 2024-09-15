23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan



Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Zhongshan



A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Hong Kong

Puccini's Turandot

Prepare to be swept away by Puccini's Turandot as Opera Hong Kong presents a special production commemorating the centenary of Giacomo Puccini's passing and the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. In this renowned opera, Princess Turandot issues a deadly challenge to her would-be suitors - answer her three riddles correctly, or face execution. But then the mysterious Prince Calàf arrives, he is mesmerised by Turandot's beauty and dares to take on her test, risking everything for the chance to win her love. Puccini's masterpiece brims with passionate drama, thrilling music, and the iconic Nessun Dorma. Experience the full grandeur as acclaimed Playwright Jia Ding reimagines this timeless tale.



October 10-12, from 7.30pm

October 13, from 3pm

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

"Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong" Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In



The exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

Spanish Day at INK Café



Join us at INK Café for a spectacular celebration of Spain's National Day! Overlooking the stunning Victoria Harbour at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, our exclusive pop-up event offers 2 hours of serving including unlimited tapas, main course and dessert and 90 mins free-flowing sangria. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of Spain while enjoying breathtaking views and a festive atmosphere. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience on October 12!



October 12, 6.30pm-9pm

INK Café - seafood bar, G/F, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

You Gotta Be Kidding Me: Story Party Comedy Show



What do you get when you mix unbelievable true stories with six comedians who have zero filter? You get You Gotta Be Kidding Me: Story Party—a night where the truth is much stranger (and funnier) than fiction. Join us for an evening of insane, hilarious, and absolutely true tales from six of the most daring storytellers around!



The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Central

October 12, 7pm-9pm

G-Force HK: Taipei Pride Pre-Party



Get ready to kick off Taipei Pride in style at the G-Force HK Pre-Party! We welcome back DJ Zackiss, making his highly anticipated return! This year, he'll be debuting in White Party Bangkok, so don't miss this chance to experience his electrifying beats live.



Advance Tickets: HKD230

Standard / Door Tickets: HKD300

October 12, 10pm-late

Sugar+, Causeway Bay

French Bakery Day



Building on the long-standing success of this event in the Chinese mainland, the first edition of French Bakery Day in Hong Kong will be held on Wednesday, October 16, on the occasion of World Bread Day, at the French Residence. Please join us to embark on a delightful journey into the heart of bakery craftsmanship and meet the key players in Hong Kong's bakery and pastry industry.



Scan the QR code to RSVP



October 16, 2pm-6pm

French Residence, "The Ridge" 8 Pollock's Path

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Moon Fest Lumiere



This Mid-Autumn Festival, Lee Tung Avenue is lighting up with its signature Moon Fest Lumiere event, featuring over 800 traditional Chinese lanterns and exquisite fish-shaped lanterns crafted by a master Chinese lantern maker. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, don't miss the legendary LED Fire Dragon Fiesta, where an 18-metre-long LED fire dragon will parade through the tree-lined avenue, blessing the crowds with its dazzling display.



Until October 15, 10am to 11pm (Lighting-up Time: 5pm)

*The hours will be extended to midnight on September 17 and on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday.

Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai

Macao



Run of Hope: Jazz for a Cause 2024

We are excited to present the much-anticipated "Jazz for a Cause" event as part of the 2024 Run of Hope fundraising series! Join us for an evening of live jazz, featuring talented local musicians as we raise awareness and funds for vital community causes. Alongside the captivating performances, savor a specially curated menu of food and drinks that promises to delight your palate. This isn't just an event; it's a celebration of community, compassion, and the power of music. Together, let's support the Run of Hope Macau and make a meaningful difference in our community!



October 18, 6.30pm-Midnight

Splash, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, Macao

UFC Returns to Macao This November

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area. Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!



Scan the QR code for UFC Macao tickets

November 23, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Macao

DIFFERENT Art Exhibition by Dong



The exhibition aims to blend visual appeal and entertainment, encouraging interaction between the artwork and the audience. Each viewer brings their own unique interpretation and experience, which inspired the exhibition's theme name - "DIFFERENT."



Until October 31, 2024

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro

Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition



The exhibition is a grand display of hypercar power at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from August 1 to October 13. With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Wynn is showcasing the world's most luxurious and highly coveted vehicles as an exclusive collection, giving locals and visitors from around the world, a rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence.



Until October 13, 2024

Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

