26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak Canton Fair Special

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the "Asian Landmark Cuisine" title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. During the Canton Fair, performances will extend by an extra hour. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.



From October 15 to November 4, present your Canton Fair pass to enjoy a 5% discount at all Mr. Rocky & Rocky Bro locations.

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Mr. Rocky Taigucang, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu, near Fenghuang Xin Cun Station Line 8, 1.4km from Exit A 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8431 0898

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, B06/07, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8908 0018

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3886 6990

Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8759 5655

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

ROCKYBRO, B202, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区202铺

Opening Hours: 5pm-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-6683 7717

ROCKYBRO Sunshine Paradise, 2/F, No.298 Yanjiang Zhonglu, Yuexiu 越秀区沿江中路298号裙楼第二层自编1-2号

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3am (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-3616 3559

Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies



Join The Happy Monk & Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou for an unforgettable night at the "Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies" party! Immerse yourself in a cosmic carnival-adventure and dress up as your favorite interstellar character. All Proceeds will benefit the Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou, a charity organization with the aim of raising funds to provide lifesaving heart surgeries for children from low-income Chinese families. So your night of adventure will also make a big difference! Don't miss out on this chance to party for a purpose - let's discover new galaxies together!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB299/person

October 19, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路星寰广场5楼

Food & Drink



Guangzhou Gourmet Week

Mark your calendars for October 11–16 at Haixinsha Asian Games Park! The highly anticipated Guangzhou Gourmet Week will bring together Black Pearl, Michelin-starred, and “must-eat” restaurants, offering an unparalleled culinary experience. This event features the highest level of domestic brands, showcasing the vibrant food culture of Guangzhou in the most fashionable and youthful way. Nearly 100 renowned food and beverage brands will gather to present the exclusive flavors of the city. Don’t miss the chance to book early bird food packages through the GGW Mini Program and enjoy interactive games for FREE!



October 11–16, 3pm-10pm

Asian Games Park, Haixinsha, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 广州海心沙亚运公园

Live Music at Zazoo



Nightfall is here, and the vibe is calling! Dive into the magic at Zazoo Live and let the Grammy-style tunes wash away your week's stresses. Whether you’re in the mood to sip, savor, and unwind with some live music, or ready to hit the dance floor and party the night away, we’ve got you covered! Come join us and make some unforgettable memories!



Every night from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, F1-116118A, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe 天河区体育西路佳兆业广场F1-116118A

READ MORE: Zazoo: Where Music, Cuisine and Atmosphere Converge

Real Happy Hour at Rangoli



Now until October 14, Rangoli will be offering a REAL Happy Hour starting as early as 10.30am! Unbeatable deals in Zhujiang New Town. Enjoy Beers and the best Tikka at Rangoli Indian Restaurant Zhujiang New Town.

October 9-14, 10.30am-11.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13580411854

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque (Tianhe), Shop 103, No.27 Huali Lu, Liede Street, Tianhe 天河区猎德街华利路27号103铺

Bingo Night at CAGES



Join Cages for Bingo Night on the second Thursday of every month! The more you eat and drink, the more bingo boards you get. Big prizes up for grabs!



October 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

50% Off Nachos at Frida's

Kick off your weekend with our Friday Happy Hour! Enjoy 50% off Nachos from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Don't miss out on this delicious deal—perfect for sharing with friends and starting your Friday night right!



Every Friday, 4.30pm-6.30pm

Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴盛路10号223

InterNations Guangzhou British Night



Join us for the first-ever InterNations Guangzhou British Night at the newly opened The Embassy Gastropub in Canton Place! This is the perfect opportunity to mingle with expats from around the globe while enjoying an incredible evening. Your entrance ticket includes a 3-hour free flow of wine, beer, Aperol Spritz, mixed drinks (vodka, gin, rum, whisky), soft drinks, and six types of British-style finger food. Plus, enjoy door gifts, icebreaker activities, a lucky draw, DJ Kary on the decks, a dance floor, and an after-party drink at The Loop!



October 12, from 7.30pm-10.30pm

The Embassy Gastropub, No.88-90, The Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地88-99号

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Get ready for another amazing Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold on Sunday. Relax and chill while we keep the kids busy with The Happy Monk's Sunday special, Kids Pizza Making class. Plus, a delicious Michelin chef created brunch menu and live band performance await you!

October 13, 1pm- 4pm

For Reservations: +86-15920413629



The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou



From September 21 to October 13, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou invites you to experience a Bavarian feast like no other, in collaboration with Chef Peter from Heimat, Hong Kong. Join us for Oktoberfest, where tradition meets celebration with live music, friends, mouthwatering food, and of course, plenty of beer! Indulge in authentic German specialties, including Crispy Pork Knuckle, German Sausages, Breaded Pork with Forest Mushroom Sauce, and much more. It’s an Oktoberfest celebration you won’t want to miss!



Oktoberfest at FOODS

Until October 13, 2024

Dinner Buffet, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: RMB498 per person



All-inclusive price. For more information or reservations, please call +8620-3813 6888

The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, No.3 Xing'an Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴安路3号

Canadian Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner at Gail's



Celebrate the spirit of Canadian Thanksgiving at Gail's on October 14! This special holiday, observed on the second Monday of October, is a time to reflect on the harvest and the blessings of the past year. Gather with family and friends to enjoy a delightful buffet dinner, connecting with fellow Canadians, locals, and international guests. Gail’s promises a warm and festive atmosphere where you can share in the joy of gratitude and fellowship. Don’t miss this chance to experience a true Canadian tradition right here!



Price: RMB300 per person; Early Bird, RMB260 before October 10; Children aged 4-10, RMB150

October 14, 6.30pm-9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13711592586

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Lu, Zhujiang New Town 珠江新城华利路27号102铺

Evening Social with Vote From Abroad Guangzhou

Come for ballot assistance and stay for a beer! Vote From Abroad Guangzhou is helping American citizens vote in US elections. Already registered? Stop by to get your ballot home successfully.



October 16, 6.30pm-8pm

To sign up: via WeChat GenevaLouiseJ

For Reservations: +8620-3884 9230

13Factories, No.121 Huasui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华穗路121号

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Music

PassCode Asia Tour

Japan's heavy idol group, PassCode, is making their highly anticipated debut in China. Known for their powerful live performances, intense electronicore compositions, and emotional vocals, PassCode has gained a loyal fanbase worldwide. They've revolutionized idol culture by blending it with heavy music, creating a unique, high-energy style.



October 12, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

SKAI ISYOURGOD



The breakout artist of 2023, SKAI ISYOURGOD, is redefining Chinese rap with his unique style, 'Memphis by SKAI.' As a top contender for the year's best Chinese rap album, SKAI brings a distinct dark humor and Memphis influence to his music. His highly anticipated first tour will showcase tracks from various stages of his career, accompanied by the brothers and friends who've supported him along the way. Expect raw energy, thought-provoking lyrics, and an unforgettable live experience as SKAI ISYOURGOD takes his artistry to cities across China.



October 13, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

THE MURKY CROWS



After a six-year hiatus, indie rock band THE MURKY CROWS returns with their latest album, Lonely Uncle. Formed in 2010 in Taipei, the band's ever-evolving lineup now consists of six members, crafting a distinctive sound that blends post-punk dark realism with whimsical adult fairy tales. Their new album explores midlife romance and philosophy with sophisticated arrangements, taking listeners on a surreal journey through the murky depths of human emotion. THE MURKY CROWS are ready to enchant audiences once again with their dynamic performances and captivating storytelling.



October 13, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Ghostly Kisses



Canadian duo Ghostly Kisses, comprised of Margaux Sauvé and Louis-Étienne Santais, have emerged as a distinctive force in the international indie music scene with their avant-garde and minimalist sound. The band's name, inspired by a poem from William Faulkner, perfectly captures the ethereal quality of Margaux's voice. While often labeled as dream-pop, their music weaves together modern classical, folk poetry, and haunting electronic atmospheres. Margaux’s whispery, flawless vocals create a deep, emotional listening experience that lingers long after the music fades. Ghostly Kisses' soundscape is a mesmerizing journey into profound and unforgettable emotions.



October 17, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Love in the Bamboo Grove



The Hong Kong Arts Festival is excited to present "Love in the Bamboo Grove," a fresh and captivating Cantonese opera. Written by the renowned playwright Raymond To Kwok-wai, this production premiered at the 2023 Hong Kong Arts Festival to rave reviews.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB100

October 17 & 18, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Lifestyle



2nd Edition Netherlands Film Festival

The Dutch Embassy in China, in partnership with China Film Group, presents the 2024 Netherlands Film Festival. This year's festival features ten carefully selected films, all produced by contemporary Dutch filmmakers. These movies offer a touching portrayal of everyday life, blending humanity and emotion. Representing the finest in Dutch cinema, the films not only entertain but also educate and inspire with their powerful storytelling.



Until October 31, 2024



#小程序://中影电影通/dYnoD5pwdbNUUlu

Check out what is on via the China Film Pass 中影电影通 website, WeChat Mini Program or App

Upcoming



Secret Garden Concert



Secret Garden made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995 with "Nocturne," an entry that was more an instrumental piece than a song. Secret Garden has since recorded 11 albums of their own music, maintaining a strong position as one of the top-selling artists on the Universal Classics & Jazz label – with 113 platinum albums worldwide and more than 3 billion streams on top of 5 million physical albums. Seize your chance to enjoy this amazing concert featuring all your favorite songs from Secret Garden!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB480

October 19, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Piano Recital by Ivo Pogorelich

This October, the Guangzhou Opera House will host an extraordinary event featuring the piano Maestro Ivo Pogorelich. Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist of legendary status, will perform masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius, and Schubert. The New York Times praised him, stating, "He alone is like a whole orchestra." Pogorelich's unique talent and innovative interpretations make him a standout figure in the classical music world.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

October 21, 7.30pm

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!



November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert



Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur. Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 3, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes (including 20 mins intermission)

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's "Segmenti" Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The "Segmenti" concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

