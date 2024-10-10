UFC's Return to Macao Promises Drama, KOs & Title Shots

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area.

The previous year, UFC's only trip to the Asian market was in Singapore, which featured an absolute barn-burner of a main event in Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, Jung Chan-sung.

In another visit to China, UFC Shenzhen saw Zhang Weili KO Jessica Andrade in less than a minute to become the UFC Women's strawweight division champion.

This time around, former champions will face off in a potential No.1 contender fight in the Bantamweight division.

Petr Yan, ranked third, from Russia, will take on Deveison Figueiredo, from Brazil, ranked fifth.

Both martial artists are known for always coming forward and leaning heavily into their great striking arsenal.

In the co-main event, China's own No.2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her quest for a title, facing the rising phenom, No.9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

This fight could be a way for Yan Xiaonan to get back on track after a title loss to Zhang Weili, or could shoot Tabatha all the way up to a title shot.

With these two interesting fights on the card, there is also a bunch of martial artists known for their KOs, such as title challenger Volkan Oezdemir against Carlos Ulberg, and rising star 'The Joker' Wang Cong, who brings a special kind of charisma to her presentation.

Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!

