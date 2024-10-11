Top 4 Ways to Get to Hong Kong from Shenzhen

The high-speed bullet train from Futian to West Kowloon might sound great on paper, but there’s a lot that isn’t written on the page that can quickly turn a 15-minute train into an hour-plus experience from hell…

So, with that said, we wanted to put together a comprehensive guide for crossing the border – considering all the intricacies that could derail your day – to ensure that your next trip to Hong Kong is nothing but smooth sailing.

Note: All travel times non-inclusive of immigration processing times

Train

Image via Railway Technology

The obvious answer. Speed, comfort & convenience. Right?

Wrong.

It might be a 15-minute train, but Futian Station is like an airport in its size and rigorous security check-in, so you’ll need to be there at least an hour in advance.

And then, on top of that, immigration is after your train journey… so, depending on how busy it is, that could add another 10-30+ minutes to your trip.

Where: Futian Train Station

Opening times: 6am-11pm

How:

1. Get the train at Futian Station (or Shenzhen North Station)

2. Get off at Hong Kong West Kowloon Terminus

3. Follow the signs up to Hong Kong Entry Floor on B2 to go through immigration

4. Exit station at West Kowloon

Tickets: Book tickets via WeChat, Trip.com, or physically at the station

Price: From RMB68-204

Travel time: 15-18 minutes

Pros

Cheap, fast travel time & comfy.

Cons

Futian Train Station has an airport-like security check that you need to arrive 1 hour in advance for, and immigration is after your journey.

Taxi/Bus



Image via Global from Asia

The cheapest and the most expensive option; but it’s all down to you once you cross into HK…



If you’re happy with the bus for a few RMB, you’re golden. If not, you’ll be coughing up a pretty sum for the luxury of a cigarette stench-stained red cab (or an Uber, if you roll like that).

Where: Luohu Port

Opening times: 6.30am-Midnight every day

How:

1. Take Metro Line 1 or get a DiDi to Luohu Station

2. After arriving follow the signs to Luohu Port

3. Go through immigration

4. Get a taxi or bus

Tickets: N/A

Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+

Travel time: 1 hour

Image via South China Morning Post

Where: Futian Checkpoint



Opening times: 6.30am-10.30pm

How:

1. Take Metro Line 4 to Futian Checkpoint

2. Go through immigration

3. Take either a bus or taxi

Tickets: N/A

Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+

Travel time: 1 hour

Image via Global Times

Where: Huanggang Checkpoint



Opening times: 24/7

How:

1. Take Metro Line 7 to Huanggang Checkpoint

2. Go through immigration

3. Take either a bus or taxi

Tickets: N/A

Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+

Travel time: 1 hour

Image via China Daily

Where: Shenzhen Bay Checkpoint



Opening times: 6.30am-midnight

How:

1. Take a DiDi to Shenzhen Bay Checkpoint

2. Go through immigration

3. Take either a bus or taxi

Tickets: N/A

Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+

Travel time: 50 minutes

Pros

One of the only 24/7 crossing options, meaning complete flexibility. Cheap buses, and it’s quick (to cross at least) – even quicker with an e-channel pass.



Cons

For the most part, you’re crossing into the middle of nowhere and might need to rely on pricey taxis (that could rip you off) if you’re being a bit boujee and don’t do buses.

MTR



Image via Hong Kong MTR

This is our preferred method. No frills, no fuss. Just rock up when you like with no need to plan – or wait in a heaving monolithic train station – and you’re sorted.



And yes, of course we pay the extra RMB40 for the comfy seats – we’re not animals.

Where: Luohu Port

Opening times: 6.30am-10.30pm

How:

1. Take Metro Line 1 or DiDi to Luohu Station*

2. Follow the signs to Luohu Port

3. Go through immigration in the customs building

4. Once cleared, cross the bridge into Hong Kong

5. Take MTR from Luo Wu

*Futian Port is also a crossing with easy access to the Hong Kong MTR. The process is identical to Luohu, with the Futian Port crossing having a convenient link to Lok Ma Chau MTR station in HK.

Tickets: Download the ‘Octopus for Tourists’ app (which can be topped up via UnionPay, Visa, or Mastercard) or purchase a single journey ticket at the station

Travel time: 45 minutes

Price: RMB40-100

Travel time: 45 minutes

Pros

You don’t need to plan, so you can rock up whenever. There’s optional first-class seating for those who value comfort, and immigration is before you get on the MTR, so when you arrive, you’re good to go.

Cons

It’s a metro, so hard uncomfortable seats as standard. And it’s longer than the train in travel time.

Ferry



Image via TurboJet

The fun one; for our childish sensibilities, anyway. A speedy little boat that sails you directly to Central, from Shekou Port. We just wish there were more of them…



Where: Shekou Port

Opening times: 3 trips per day; 7.30am, 10.15am and 4.45pm

How:

1. Purchase tickets on WeChat or online at least 1 hour in advance (tickets can also be purchased from the ticket office)

2. Take a Metro Line 2/8 or DiDi to Shekou Port

3. Check in 30 minutes before your trip

4. Once you arrive at Sheung Wan, go through immigration and exit into Central, Hong Kong

Tickets: You can purchase tickets via WeChat or online via Shekou Cruise Home Port 招商蛇口邮轮母港, or they can be purchased at the ticket office in person (tickets need to be purchased at least 1 hour in advance of departure time)

Travel time: 1 hour

Price: RMB60-150

Pros

It’s a boat, surely that’s enough?

No? Ok, it also takes you right into the heart of HK, with some serene views along the way.

Cons

Awkward times, only 3 trips per day, and you must purchase a ticket at least 1 hour before the journey.

Adverse weather conditions can affect travel. Oh, and it’s at the back end of Shekou, too, which could potentially be miles away from you.

[Cover image via Diego Delso]

