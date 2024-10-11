Top 4 Ways to Get to Hong Kong from Shenzhen

The high-speed bullet train from Futian to West Kowloon might sound great on paper, but there’s a lot that isn’t written on the page that can quickly turn a 15-minute train into an hour-plus experience from hell…
So, with that said, we wanted to put together a comprehensive guide for crossing the border – considering all the intricacies that could derail your day – to ensure that your next trip to Hong Kong is nothing but smooth sailing.
Note: All travel times non-inclusive of immigration processing times
Train
The obvious answer. Speed, comfort & convenience. Right?
Wrong.
It might be a 15-minute train, but Futian Station is like an airport in its size and rigorous security check-in, so you’ll need to be there at least an hour in advance.
And then, on top of that, immigration is after your train journey… so, depending on how busy it is, that could add another 10-30+ minutes to your trip.
Where: Futian Train Station
Opening times: 6am-11pm
How:
1. Get the train at Futian Station (or Shenzhen North Station)
2. Get off at Hong Kong West Kowloon Terminus
3. Follow the signs up to Hong Kong Entry Floor on B2 to go through immigration
4. Exit station at West Kowloon
Tickets: Book tickets via WeChat, Trip.com, or physically at the station
Price: From RMB68-204
Travel time: 15-18 minutes
Pros
Cheap, fast travel time & comfy.
Cons
Futian Train Station has an airport-like security check that you need to arrive 1 hour in advance for, and immigration is after your journey.
Taxi/Bus
The cheapest and the most expensive option; but it’s all down to you once you cross into HK…
If you’re happy with the bus for a few RMB, you’re golden. If not, you’ll be coughing up a pretty sum for the luxury of a cigarette stench-stained red cab (or an Uber, if you roll like that).
Where: Luohu Port
Opening times: 6.30am-Midnight every day
How:
1. Take Metro Line 1 or get a DiDi to Luohu Station
2. After arriving follow the signs to Luohu Port
3. Go through immigration
4. Get a taxi or bus
Tickets: N/A
Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+
Travel time: 1 hour
Where: Futian Checkpoint
Opening times: 6.30am-10.30pm
How:
1. Take Metro Line 4 to Futian Checkpoint
2. Go through immigration
3. Take either a bus or taxi
Tickets: N/A
Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+
Travel time: 1 hour
Where: Huanggang Checkpoint
Opening times: 24/7
How:
1. Take Metro Line 7 to Huanggang Checkpoint
2. Go through immigration
3. Take either a bus or taxi
Tickets: N/A
Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+
Travel time: 1 hour
Where: Shenzhen Bay Checkpoint
Opening times: 6.30am-midnight
How:
1. Take a DiDi to Shenzhen Bay Checkpoint
2. Go through immigration
3. Take either a bus or taxi
Tickets: N/A
Price: Bus from RMB22 / Taxi up to RMB300+
Travel time: 50 minutes
Pros
One of the only 24/7 crossing options, meaning complete flexibility. Cheap buses, and it’s quick (to cross at least) – even quicker with an e-channel pass.
Cons
For the most part, you’re crossing into the middle of nowhere and might need to rely on pricey taxis (that could rip you off) if you’re being a bit boujee and don’t do buses.
MTR
This is our preferred method. No frills, no fuss. Just rock up when you like with no need to plan – or wait in a heaving monolithic train station – and you’re sorted.
And yes, of course we pay the extra RMB40 for the comfy seats – we’re not animals.
Where: Luohu Port
Opening times: 6.30am-10.30pm
How:
1. Take Metro Line 1 or DiDi to Luohu Station*
2. Follow the signs to Luohu Port
3. Go through immigration in the customs building
4. Once cleared, cross the bridge into Hong Kong
5. Take MTR from Luo Wu
*Futian Port is also a crossing with easy access to the Hong Kong MTR. The process is identical to Luohu, with the Futian Port crossing having a convenient link to Lok Ma Chau MTR station in HK.
Tickets: Download the ‘Octopus for Tourists’ app (which can be topped up via UnionPay, Visa, or Mastercard) or purchase a single journey ticket at the station
Travel time: 45 minutes
Price: RMB40-100
Travel time: 45 minutes
Pros
You don’t need to plan, so you can rock up whenever. There’s optional first-class seating for those who value comfort, and immigration is before you get on the MTR, so when you arrive, you’re good to go.
Cons
It’s a metro, so hard uncomfortable seats as standard. And it’s longer than the train in travel time.
Ferry
The fun one; for our childish sensibilities, anyway. A speedy little boat that sails you directly to Central, from Shekou Port. We just wish there were more of them…
Where: Shekou Port
Opening times: 3 trips per day; 7.30am, 10.15am and 4.45pm
How:
1. Purchase tickets on WeChat or online at least 1 hour in advance (tickets can also be purchased from the ticket office)
2. Take a Metro Line 2/8 or DiDi to Shekou Port
3. Check in 30 minutes before your trip
4. Once you arrive at Sheung Wan, go through immigration and exit into Central, Hong Kong
Tickets: You can purchase tickets via WeChat or online via Shekou Cruise Home Port 招商蛇口邮轮母港, or they can be purchased at the ticket office in person (tickets need to be purchased at least 1 hour in advance of departure time)
Travel time: 1 hour
Price: RMB60-150
Pros
It’s a boat, surely that’s enough?
No? Ok, it also takes you right into the heart of HK, with some serene views along the way.
Cons
Awkward times, only 3 trips per day, and you must purchase a ticket at least 1 hour before the journey.
Adverse weather conditions can affect travel. Oh, and it’s at the back end of Shekou, too, which could potentially be miles away from you.
