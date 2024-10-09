Igniting Growth: Student Life at SCIS

In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, a well-rounded education is vital to a child’s success.

Picture a vibrant school in the city center, where academic excellence seamlessly blends with cultural richness, nurturing both intellectual growth and personal passions.

At Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), students engage in a rigorous curriculum that nurtures critical thinking and inspires lifelong learning.

Learning at SCIS extends beyond the classroom. Students are encouraged to explore their interests, uncover their talents, and develop into confident and holistic global citizens.

Join the SCIS Community on October 17 and 18 for their Open House across the Hongqiao and Pudong campuses. Come to discover the endless possibilities that await your child at SCIS!

Athletics: Home of the Dragons



At SCIS, athletics goes beyond competition; it’s a celebration of teamwork and personal growth. Starting in Grade 6, students can join over 10 different competitive sports.

Through spirited tournaments and fun sports days, the athletes learn lessons in resilience and camaraderie, all while embodying the spirit of the 'Dragons.'

Arts: Igniting the Creativity & Building Confidence

Creativity flourishes at SCIS through a dynamic mix of performing arts – Drama, Music, Visual Art, and Film – allowing students to unleash their imagination and express their unique voices as a part of the curriculum and beyond.

The showcase events, featuring stunning exhibitions and electrifying performances, transform the community into a celebration of talent.

After-School Activities: Pursuing Passions

The diverse range of after-school activities at SCIS – including Academic, Artistic, Chinese Culture, Leisure Clubs, Service Clubs, Sports, and Wellness – invites students to dive into their passions in a safe and supportive environment.

This diverse mix not only sparks creativity, but also cultivates personal growth and a strong sense of community as students embark on their journeys of exploration.

Chinese Culture: Deepening the Connect to the Host Culture

Through engaging Mandarin classes and vibrant celebrations of traditional festivals like the Spring Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, students develop a profound appreciation for their host country.

Exciting trips and adventurous excursions to various cities in China for Upper School students not only enrich their cultural knowledge, but also foster teamwork, enhance critical thinking, and encourage personal growth.

Service Learning: Thinking Global, Acting Global

The SCIS Service Learning Program starts within the school, building a strong foundation before expanding to local, regional, and global communities.

The Advisory Program enriches this experience with guest speakers and skill-building opportunities.

Students engage in dynamic, interdisciplinary activities that explore values like leadership and service, demonstrating remarkable initiative and ownership of their learning in real-world contexts.

Discover SCIS, where every day is an opportunity to grow, and watch your child thrive in an environment that nurtures growth, creativity, and learning!





