Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai Unveils Exclusive Packages for National Day Holiday

Couple Indulgence Package – A Breathtaking View of the Bund

The Couple Indulgence Package is perfect for those who desire a more exclusive experience. It includes a stay in Horizon and Suite Rooms, with a welcome drink at Jade on 36 Bar and daily access to the Horizon Club Lounge. Guests also receive an RMB800 hotel credit for various dining and spa experiences. With the hotel's prime location and the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival's spectacular displays, this package offers a truly enchanting stay, starting from RMB2,688 net.



Golden Autumn Half Board Package – A Gourmet Delight

For those seeking a taste of luxury, this package is perfect for travelers who wish to indulge in the city's culinary scene while enjoying the comfort of Pudong Shangri-La's accommodations. The Half Board Package offers a stay in a Deluxe Bund Room with daily breakfast for two adults and one child under 6 years old at YICAFE. The package also includes a delicate dinner, with a choice between YICAFE Buffet, Gua Hua Lou Family Set, or YISEA Sukiyaki Family Set, starting from RMB 2,388 net.



Pu Xiao Xiang Theme Room Package – A Family Adventure

Designed with families in mind, the Pu Xiao Xiang Theme Room Package provides a Deluxe Room or Premier Room with a special theme setup and toy giveaway, ensuring a joyful and memorable experience for the little ones. Daily breakfast for two adults and one child under 6 years old is included, along with a RMB 100 dining credit and complimentary entry tickets to Kerry Hotel Pudong's Adventure Zone, along with round-trip transportation available every 2 hours daily from 1st till 6th October. This package, starting from RMB 1,616 net, is an unforgettable holiday treat for the whole family.



Sightseeing Bundle Package – Discovering the City's Wonders

For guests eager to explore Shanghai's attractions, the Sightseeing Bundle Package offers a Deluxe Bund Room with daily breakfast. The package includes tickets to either Disneyland or the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, starting from RMB 1,553 net. With the hotel's convenient location and shuttle services to Disneyland, this package is an excellent choice for a hassle-free sightseeing experience.

Additional Benefits for In-House Guests

During their stay, all in-house guests can enjoy a 20% discount on F&B consumption. Furthermore, Pudong Shangri-La is enhancing the holiday experience with the introduction of its K20 workshop program. Children can look forward to a fun-filled time at the Kids’ Zone on Level 4 of the Grand Tower, where a series of engaging activities await, promising an unforgettable holiday for the little ones.

Experience the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival

This Golden Week also coincides with the spectacular 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival, held from now on till October 18. Pudong Shangri-La's prime location offers guests a front-row seat to the dazzling light displays, making it the perfect vantage point to enjoy the festival's enchanting atmosphere.



For reservations and more information, please contact us at +8621-6882 8888 or visit www.shangri-la.com/en/shanghai/pudongshangrila.