Pudong or Puxi? Final Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawls of the Year

This weekend sees the final Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawls of the season. That's right, crawls – there are two of them: one in Puxi, and a very first one in Pudong!

Pudong Crawl

East of the river, the party bus will be parking up in creative park EKA Tianwu, so you can hop on and off as you please, taking in the beats of the DJ and a party atmosphere.

A community hub for 'change makers' with a rotating schedule of cultural events, including art exhibitions, film screenings, and markets, the EKA stands for 'Exploration Knowledge Aesthetics,' while Tianwu is derived from 'The Exploitation of the Works of Nature.'









Transformed from century-old factory buildings, the location is not just an urban cultural and artistic aesthetic district, but also an immersive architectural magazine that can be read.

Brut Eatery has opened their ninth restaurant here, a unique spatial experience featuring funky artworks, and offering healthy, reasonably-priced, well-portioned American comfort food with an Asian twist. You can dine here while enjoying a Brooklyn beer.

After dinner, head on to Young‘s Livehouse, a paradise for musicians and music lovers, with a variety of music from rock to folk, from pop to electronic. Here, enjoy more Brooklyn beer and some snacks while taking in the performances, getting to know your fellow crawlers and partying on into the night!

Tickets



Tickets include three bottles of Brooklyn beer and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Scan the QR code below to get yours now:



Sat Oct 12, from 8.30pm*

Brut Eatery, EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

*If you are coming from Puxi, a bus will be leaving from Found 158 at 7.30pm, see below...

Puxi Crawl

Meeting Point: Found 158

Julu Lu, from 7pm

One of Shanghai's premier party spots, perfect for a warm-up drink if you arrive early. Then find the big yellow Brooklyn Beer bus on the street once it is time to get the party started!

1st Stop: Latina

The latest Latina Brazilian Steakhouse in 1000 Trees mall. Leave your worries outside; you are entering a foreign land – a land where football is a national passion and samba dictates the rhythm of both carnival and our hearts. Where having a wonderful Brazilian BBQ meal with friends is what we expect from a great day.

Here, taste a pilsner, play some mini foosball – where you can win and all you can drink voucher for Latina.

2nd Stop: Warm House

The second location is Warm House, a name that tells you everything you need to know; enjoy a calm end to a busy week.

Nestled at the bustling intersection of Kangding Lu and Jiangning Lu, the streetside seating area not only offers guests a prime spot to watch the city go by, but also adds a lively social touch.



Feel free to turn on the projector to choose a beloved movie, or unleash your inner karaoke king or queen in the KTV area.

Winners of the games here can earn a buy-one-get-one Brooklyn voucher.

3rd & Final Stop: Yuyintang Park

And epic end to the night, Yuyingtang Park fills the medium-sized performance venue gap in Shanghai.

The bus will arrive right on time to hear Saturday night's performance... all while enjoying Brooklyn beer!

Tickets



Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:



Sat Oct 12, from 7pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Brooklyn Brewery



The Brooklyn Brewery co-founders, Steve Hindy and Tom Potter, were inspired by Brooklyn’s rich brewing history, and at the same time, dismayed by the lack of good beer in their own neighborhood.

In 1988, they used Steve’s homebrewing knowledge from his time as a foreign war correspondent in the Middle East and some serious Brooklyn grit to start The Brooklyn Brewery.

They delivered the first few cases of Brooklyn Lager by hand, pushing their dream ahead in the early days of the American craft beer revolution. Word quickly spread across the borough and around the world.

They are still spreading the Brooklyn spirit today. Visitors from all over the world meet in the Brooklyn-based Tasting Room and Tokyo-based B at K5. Their lineup is on shelves and taps around the US and in more than 30 countries.

The Brooklyn Brewery are proud to represent Brooklyn on their block and around the world.

Brooklyn Brewery Audience: Flavorful Explorers

Flavorful Explorers are in constant pursuit of the most culturally fulfilling experiences available. They naturally gravitate towards fringe culture where they satisfy their appetite for people, places and spaces that are bursting with character.

Being highly social and inquisitive people, they’re constantly on–the–go and striving for continued improvement of themselves and the world around them – often taking an active role in the diverse range of communities they’re passionate about.

[All images courtesy of Brooklyn Brewery]