Mr. Rocky: Spirit of the Wild West Meets Modern Dining

The Place



“Howdy, partner! Ready to saddle up for a true cowboy experience?”

That’s exactly the vibe you’ll get the moment you step into Mr. Rocky Restaurant & Bar, where the wild west comes alive right in the heart of Guangzhou.

Established in 2008, Mr. Rocky has become an icon in the Greater Bay Area, blending the rugged charm of American cowboys with modern Western cuisine and live music.

Imagine wooden beams, rustic décor, and a lively atmosphere that transports you to a saloon straight out of a classic Western movie.

Mr. Rocky Restaurant & Bar, Pearl River Party Pier. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As you walk in, the aroma of grilled steak over fruitwood fills the air, teasing your senses while the live music in the background sets the mood as you settle in, ready to enjoy a night of fun, food, and drinks.



Mr. Rocky isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a party destination, complete with interactive games, foreign bands, and themed birthday parties that keep the atmosphere lively and electric.

Must try dishes at Mr. Rocky. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

So, whether you’re here for a laid-back evening or a night of celebration, Mr. Rocky offers a little slice of the wild west with a modern twist.



The Food

At Mr. Rocky, the menu takes center stage, offering mouthwatering options that cater to everyone, whether you’re a cowboy at heart or a foodie on a mission.

Fruitwood Grilled Australian Angus Sirloin Steak (MB3+)

Fruitwood Grilled Australian Angus Sirloin Steak (MB3+). Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Picture this: a perfectly cut Australian Angus sirloin, grilled to perfection over fruitwood. The steak is seared at 600 degrees, locking in all the natural juices, resulting in a charred, crispy outside and a tender, juicy inside. The fruitwood gives it a smoky aroma that lingers with every bite. What makes this even more special? Each steak is hand-cut from whole slabs of beef, preserving the meat’s natural flavor and texture. This is the kind of steak that makes you say, “I could eat this every day!”



This dish has recently been awarded as the "Asian Landmark Cuisine."

The Pizzas

Pizza Magritta with Spanish Ham. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

For pizza lovers, Mr. Rocky doesn’t disappoint. The Cowboy Seafood Pizza and Porcini Sauce Pizza with Truffle and Mushrooms are just a few of the eight unique options on the menu. Each pizza starts with a crust made from Italian-imported flour, delivering that perfect crispy texture. Whether you opt for the bold flavors of the Rocky Durian Pizza or the umami-rich truffle mushroom combination, every slice is a little piece of pizza heaven.



Surprise Me

Left: Grilled Fish Fillet with Tomato Salsa Sauce. Right: Pan-Fried Prawns. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Mr. Rocky also has a few delightful surprises up its sleeve. The Pan-Fried Prawns, cooked in butter, are an absolute treat—flavorful and satisfying. The Grilled Fish Fillet with Tomato Salsa Sauce brings a refreshing, oceanic vibe to the menu, while the Fried Rice and Pasta are perfect accompaniments, offering simplicity with great taste.



Craft Beer Selection

Beer Tray. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Feeling thirsty? Mr. Rocky has you covered with an impressive lineup of craft beers. From light wheat beers to bold IPAs, there’s something for every beer lover. Not sure which one to pick? The Beer Tray gives you a taste of six different craft beers, ranging from crisp and refreshing to dark and rich. It’s the perfect way to explore Mr. Rocky’s extensive craft beer selection.



The Vibe

Mr. Rocky Restaurant & Bar, Pearl River Party Pier. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Set against the stunning backdrop of Pearl River Party Pier, Mr. Rocky offers more than just great food and drinks.



The vibe here is electric, especially at night when the neon lights reflect off the river, giving the place a magical glow.

By day, the terrace is a calm oasis where you can enjoy a relaxing meal while soaking in the incredible views of the Pearl River.

As the sun sets, Mr. Rocky transforms into a lively hub of music and excitement, with international live bands playing everything from classic rock to contemporary hits.

Whether you’re sipping a cold craft beer while watching the boats float by or dancing along to the beats late into the night, Mr. Rocky at Pearl River Party Pier is the place to be.

So, next time you’re in Guangzhou, don’t just visit Mr. Rocky—live it.





Mr. Rocky, Pearl River Party Pier



B06/07, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Da Dao, Yuejiang Lu, Haizhu, near Party Pier Station Tram Line

Opening Hours: 11.30am-3pm (next day)

For Reservations: +8620-8908 0018