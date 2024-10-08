19 Upcoming Live Shows This October in Guangzhou

Saturday, October 12

PassCode Asia Tour

Japan's heavy idol group, PassCode, is making their highly anticipated debut in China. Known for their powerful live performances, intense electronicore compositions, and emotional vocals, PassCode has gained a loyal fanbase worldwide. They've revolutionized idol culture by blending it with heavy music, creating a unique, high-energy style.



October 12, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

Sunday, October 13

SKAI ISYOURGOD



The breakout artist of 2023, SKAI ISYOURGOD, is redefining Chinese rap with his unique style, 'Memphis by SKAI.' As a top contender for the year's best Chinese rap album, SKAI brings a distinct dark humor and Memphis influence to his music. His highly anticipated first tour will showcase tracks from various stages of his career, accompanied by the brothers and friends who've supported him along the way. Expect raw energy, thought-provoking lyrics, and an unforgettable live experience as SKAI ISYOURGOD takes his artistry to cities across China.



October 13, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

THE MURKY CROWS



After a six-year hiatus, indie rock band THE MURKY CROWS returns with their latest album, Lonely Uncle. Formed in 2010 in Taipei, the band's ever-evolving lineup now consists of six members, crafting a distinctive sound that blends post-punk dark realism with whimsical adult fairy tales. Their new album explores midlife romance and philosophy with sophisticated arrangements, taking listeners on a surreal journey through the murky depths of human emotion. THE MURKY CROWS are ready to enchant audiences once again with their dynamic performances and captivating storytelling.



October 13, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Thursday, October 17

Ghostly Kisses



Canadian duo Ghostly Kisses, comprised of Margaux Sauvé and Louis-Étienne Santais, have emerged as a distinctive force in the international indie music scene with their avant-garde and minimalist sound. The band's name, inspired by a poem from William Faulkner, perfectly captures the ethereal quality of Margaux's voice. While often labeled as dream-pop, their music weaves together modern classical, folk poetry, and haunting electronic atmospheres. Margaux’s whispery, flawless vocals create a deep, emotional listening experience that lingers long after the music fades. Ghostly Kisses' soundscape is a mesmerizing journey into profound and unforgettable emotions.



October 17, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Thursday & Friday, October 17 & 18

Love in the Bamboo Grove

The Hong Kong Arts Festival is excited to present "Love in the Bamboo Grove," a fresh and captivating Cantonese opera. Written by the renowned playwright Raymond To Kwok-wai, this production premiered at the 2023 Hong Kong Arts Festival to rave reviews.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB100

October 17 & 18, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Saturday, October 19



Luca Stricagnoli

Known as the 'Fingerstyle Guitarist,' Luca Stricagnoli is a relentless innovator, constantly evolving in his composition, arrangements, and performance techniques. His dedication to pushing boundaries is evident in every aspect of his craft, a result of countless hours spent practicing and refining his unique style. Luca has embraced this personal evolution, which we are excited to witness live in 2024. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Luca's 'Evolution Time' in person!



October 19, from 7.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Secret Garden Concert



Secret Garden made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995 with Nocturne, an entry that was more an instrumental piece than a song. In the 40-year history of this prestigious pan-European television extravaganza, an instrumental piece had never previously won. A piece so stylistically removed from the "European pop format" commonly associated with the song contest that the press stated: "Secret Garden has redefined the Eurovision Song Contest."



Secret Garden has since recorded 11 albums of their own music, maintaining a strong position as one of the top-selling artists on the Universal Classics & Jazz label – with 113 platinum albums worldwide and more than 3 billion streams on top of 5 million physical albums. A run of 311 weeks at the Billboard New Age charts solidifies their consistent popularity through their quarter of a century career starting with their Eurovision win in 1995.



Seize your chance to enjoy this amazing concert featuring all your favorite songs from Secret Garden!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB480

October 19, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Monday, October 21



Piano Recital by Ivo Pogorelich

This October, the Guangzhou Opera House will host an extraordinary event featuring the piano Maestro Ivo Pogorelich. Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist of legendary status, will perform masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius, and Schubert. The New York Times praised him, stating, "He alone is like a whole orchestra." Pogorelich's unique talent and innovative interpretations make him a standout figure in the classical music world.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

October 21, 7.30pm

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Wednesday, October 23

Young Rising Sons

Young Rising Sons, the alternative band hailing from Red Bank, New Jersey, has been making waves since their formation in 2010. Their debut single "High" was hailed as the "next big hit" by BBC DJ Zane Lowe. Signed to Interscope Records in 2014, they've since released a string of luminous singles and albums, including the fan-favorite "Turnin'." Their 2022 album Still Point in a Turning World is the pinnacle of their creative journey, offering listeners an honest and artistic view of life's highs and lows. With their rich, indie-pop sound, Young Rising Sons encourage fans to embrace every moment, pause, and savor the beauty in the details.



October 23, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

The Kid LAROI



The Kid LAROI, an emerging rap sensation from Australia, has captivated the global music scene with his raw talent and distinct style. After gaining recognition in 2016 from industry professionals through local competitions, he forged a bond with JUICE WRLD, sharing the stage with him. In 2018, The Kid LAROI released his breakthrough EP 14 With A Dream, featuring the hit "Blessings," which skyrocketed his career. With each release, he continues to demonstrate his impressive musical prowess. This tour marks a rare opportunity for Chinese fans to witness The Kid LAROI's electrifying performances up close—a show not to be missed!



October 23, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15578932

CHIZHAO Livehouse, No.21 ICCPark, No.1 Heping Lu, Panyu 番禺区和平路1号良仓新造创意园21号仓

Friday, October 25

Noda Emi

Noda Emi, a rising star from Japan, has taken the Asian music scene by storm with her soulful voice and distinctive musical talent. With over 65 million views on her YouTube music videos, she has captivated the hearts of countless fans. During her tour, Noda Emi will perform many of her beloved classics, along with brand-new songs, offering Chinese audiences an exclusive musical experience. Her emotive vocals and unique compositions promise to leave an indelible mark on her listeners.



October 15, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Sunday, October 27



Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27.

Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.



Pianist Anri Noguchi and flamenco guitarist Kojiro Tokunaga form the core of TRANSFORMACIÓN. They are completed by a number of talented artists, including flamenco dancer Ito Xiaomiao, percussionist Yanagi Yanagi and Endo Sadada on double bass. Together, they have created a unique musical style that blends tradition and modernity, East and West, and showcases the infinite possibilities of music.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Black Panthers



The all-new Black Panthers embark on their first tour, gripping the chains of rock and unveiling the masks of truth, as they delve into the essence of life. With an unwavering spirit, they illuminate every dark corner, their roar resonating through the depths. Forged by the fires of time, the reinvented Black Panthers are ready to showcase their “Full Metal Jacket,” unleashing a raw, powerful experience that will shake the very core of rock music.



October 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Hybrid Theory

Hybrid Theory has taken the world by storm with hundreds of performances, igniting fervor with each show. Recognized and praised by members of Linkin Park, they've become an irreplaceable presence in the hearts of the band's fans. Formed in 2012 and named after Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, this tribute band rose to prominence after the tragic passing of Linkin Park's lead vocalist in 2017. Ever since, Hybrid Theory has filled the void, delivering the music that fans long to hear, making them a beloved tribute to the legendary band.



October 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

Korakuen



Korakuen, a top-tier ACG band from Japan, masters the art of bringing the purest emotions of the second dimension to life through music. Known for their extraordinary skill, the band delivers precise recreations of iconic tracks from K-On!, GIRLS BAND CRY, BanG Dream! It's My GO!!!!!, and Bocchi the Rock!. Each performance is meticulously crafted to capture every musical detail, providing fans with an exhilarating live experience that transports them straight into their favorite anime worlds.



October 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Tuesday, October 29

Sophie Zelmani

Sophie Zelmani, the Grammy-nominated folk queen and Nordic enchantress, is known by many affectionate titles bestowed by her fans. With a 30-year career, she has become a global folk music icon, whose music has the power to heal the soul. Following her sold-out tour in China last October, Sophie Zelmani returns this year with another highly anticipated series of concerts. Her timeless melodies and ethereal voice promise an unforgettable experience. Let's see what new magic she brings this time!



October 29, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

Long Arm



Contrasting Moscow's solemn grandeur, St. Petersburg exudes the charm of classical European romanticism. The city has long nurtured artists, writers, and musicians, feeding their creative spirits. This timeless atmosphere permeates the work of Long Arm, an ambient electronic musician from St. Petersburg. Drawing from old film scores and jazz records, his piano-centered compositions evoke a sense of time slowly unraveling. Even his black-and-white album covers, reminiscent of aged film, invite listeners into a world of warmth and nostalgia wrapped in subtle, dark-toned textures.



October 29, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/11206471

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Wednesday, October 30



Tiny Shiny Beautiful

Ivoris, a pop songwriter and producer from Melbourne, has won the hearts of listeners worldwide with her debut single "Honeysea." Known for her sweet, velvety voice, Ivoris has amassed millions of fans, both internationally and in China. Drawing inspiration from artists like Griff, Shawn Wasabi, and UMI, Ivoris has created a unique musical world where pop and R&B fuse into a dreamy, vibrant aesthetic. With her distinctive sound and ethereal style, she is undoubtedly a rising force in the global music scene.



October 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Thursday, October 31



Sumito Ariyo Ariyoshi

Sumito "Ariyo" Ariyoshi, Chicago's most prominent pianist, holds the prestigious title of being the first Asian artist inducted into the American Blues Hall of Fame. As the only Asian musician recognized by the highest echelons of African American music, Ariyo is a true trailblazer. His accolades include the Best Entertainer Music Award and an invitation to perform for President Obama. Ariyo also became the first Asian pianist to play at Carnegie Hall and the first to grace the stage at the Chicago Blues Festival. As a key pianist for the legendary Jimmy Rogers' band and a mentor to the iconic Robert Lockwood Jr., Ariyo has toured with Otis Rush and performed alongside greats like B.B. King and Albert King. Now, Ariyo brings his authentic 'Chicago Blues Piano Trio' to China, sharing his mastery with new audiences.



October 31, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921

Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

