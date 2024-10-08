8 Amazing Art Shows This October in Foshan

WOW! Tomato

The vibrant red tomato is more than just a delicious treat on your table—it's a wellspring of inspiration for artists! "WOW! Tomato" is an art festival centered around the beauty of tomatoes, using art to showcase the diverse charm of this fruit and spreading a message of optimism and positivity. The exhibition gathers works from artists across different fields, featuring AI-generated art, Chinese painting, oil painting, watercolors, and more. Each artist captures the rich color, rounded shape, and symbolic abundance of tomatoes, offering viewers a visual feast. Through this exhibit, we aim to share the symbolic meaning of tomatoes, bringing positivity and joy to everyone while celebrating the beauty of life.



Until October 16, 2024

YING Art Museum, 4/F, Yingyue Lake Huanyucheng Shopping Center, Guicheng Jiedao

Blossoms of Dream



Even if it's just a fleeting glimpse in a dream, I wouldn't search for flowers in the mountains, springs in the valleys, or the moon in the forest. Experience the magic of fleeting moments with us.



Until October 22, 2024

SERRANGEL, Shop 102, Greenland Single Building, No.6 Chenghai Road, Daliang, Shunde

Duo Exhibitions at Nanhai Museum



Follow the work of paper-cutting master Yang Wensheng and admire the elegance of Cantonese opera stars. Cantonese opera, with its melodious tunes and graceful singing, is the cherished art of the South. Paper-cutting, a treasured folk craft, brings life to paper with every delicate cut. What kind of magic happens when the century-old art of Cantonese opera meets the intricate craftsmanship of paper-cutting? Under the skilled hands of Yang Wensheng, legendary opera stars like Hung Sin Nui and Ma Si-tsang are brought back to life, their glorious moments on stage beautifully captured in the world of paper.



Until October 27, 2024

Nanhai Museum, East side of the entrance to the south gate of Xizhu Mountain in Xiqiao Town, Nanhai, Foshan

Away from the Sea



Contemporary artist Sean Scully's major solo exhibition, "Away from the Sea," presents 40 groups of paintings and sculptures spanning over half a century from the 1960s to the present. Although Scully's works are predominantly recognized for their geometric forms, this exhibition reveals the significant evolution from his early "super grids" to his now iconic color block pieces.



Until October 27, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Lu, Shunde

New Century Encyclopedia



Dive into an exhibition that echoes the spirit of openness, inclusivity, and freedom, inspired by the artist's global travels. This showcase is a testament to a young artist's self-reinvention in the face of globalization and global issues. Step into a world of artistic expression and personal transformation. Join us for this thought-provoking experience.



Until October 27, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Lu, Shunde

PSYCHOPOMP



William Monk uses the canvas as a gateway, drawing viewers into a realm of endless journey with no beginning or end. Time freezes on the canvas, with repetitive images set against an ambiguous backdrop. The thin pointillist textures act like a veil, revealing a passage to another world once dispersed. Are we stepping into the artist's subconscious, or the afterlife guided by Charon, the ferryman of the Greek underworld?



Until November 3, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Beyond Darkness

Starting with a painting, Yang Qian continues his experiments with light and color, gradually trying from the plane to the spatial, meticulously constructing a ritualistic theater that exudes a wonderful and sublime aura. In the absence of light, the space is silent, dark, and chaotic; when illuminated by lamps, the plain space is unremarkable; when exposed to ultraviolet light, the colors suddenly brighten, shining brilliantly like a starry sky, with vitality and hope flickering, spreading, and shining above the gloom, calling for a lightness and fulfillment of the soul, as well as peace and joy... In his continuous aesthetic experiments and materials, Yang Qian unleashes the pure charm of the visual to touch the retina and infect the soul.



Until December 9, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Behind the Scenes Without Walls



In this creative process, the artist continues to employ the technique of pairing negative woodblocks with color fields. Various symbolic elements are suspended within the gallery space, forming "reliefs" infused with street culture. The exhibition space is akin to the "backstage" of a theatrical performance, where visitors can freely navigate through the installation, experiencing the shifting perspectives and visual angles with their bodies. From the "front," the pure color block compositions offer an open and expansive view; while from the "back," viewers can only gaze at the symbolic arrangements from specific, deliberate angles.



Until further notice. Stationed art exhibition

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

