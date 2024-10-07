  1. home
GBA School News Roundup: September 2024

By That's GBA, October 7, 2024

Guangzhou

Guangzhou University Fair

Guangzhou-University-Fair-01.png

Sign up now for the Guangzhou University Fair! Taking place on October 20 and 21, this fair will connect students in Grades 9-12 and their families with representatives from over 125 global universities spanning 15 countries. It's a fantastic chance to gather information about various academic programs, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities directly from university representatives. Hosted by a consortium of international schools, the fair will take place on two dates at two locations: AISG's Ersha Island campus and CIS's Panyu campus, making it accessible for everyone. Don't forget to RSVP using the QR codes on the flyer. Join us to discover programs, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities!

'First Lesson' on Chip Manufacturing 

First-Lesson-on-Chip-Manufacturing-.jpg

On the first day of school, the Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou (BBSG) community enjoyed an intriguing introduction about chip manufacturing as their 'first lesson' for the new academic year. The engaging presentation was delivered by Professor Wei XU from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), who's also a BBSG parent. By offering students a unique perspective into the realm of scientific research, Prof. Xu unveils the intricacies of cutting-edge technology, inspiring students to pursue excellence and innovation in their future scientific endeavours.
Understanding different industries, job roles, and career trends is crucial for students to make informed career choices in the future. BBSG's signature program - 'World of Work' (WOW) program is designed to support students to have the privilege of being at the forefront of a World of Work in flux, leveraging the school's vast industry network. From experiential learning to research-based pre-industry programs, bespoke WOW programs will provide students with unique first-hand real-world experiences, as well as an insider's look at what it is like to work in different industries and a better understanding and appreciation for what they learn at school and how it relates to careers they wish to pursue; while all developing future-ready competencies.

Shenzhen

Building Bridges: ISNS Parent Association

Building-Bridges-ISNS-Parent-Association.jpg

The ISNS Parent Association fosters a supportive community, reflecting the slogan: Caring Locally, Thriving Globally. It creates an inclusive environment for students to grow as global citizens.

Building-Bridges-ISNS-Parent-Association-01.jpg

Goals of the ISNS Parent Association:

  • Promote students' growth.
  • Enhance communication between parents and the school.
  • Organize social and educational activities.
  • Build strong relationships among parents, teachers, and administrators.
  • Welcome new families.

The Parent Association looks forward to hosting more events to strengthen connections and support student and family growth.

Learning Community and Leadership

Learning-Community-and-Leadership-01.jpg

In the QSI Shenzhen Learning Community, leadership transcends major decisions; it flourishes in everyday acts of care and inspiration. A dedicated group of middle school math students exemplifies this leadership by guiding younger students on a journey of mathematical discovery. Recognizing that sparking interest is vital to learning, they organized themselves to share their math knowledge with 8-10-year-olds, forging connections to the wonders of mathematics. Their teachers embraced the role of 'math magicians,' enhancing the tutoring experience with engaging stories, games, and real-world applications. By tailoring lessons to accommodate diverse learning styles, they ensured that each child could progress at their own pace, using interactive methods like questioning, group activities, and math competitions to encourage critical thinking. This initiative is not just about math; it's a relay of dreams, responsibility, and growth. For the middle school tutors, it fosters a community of passionate learners, while for the younger students, it ignites a love for math and inspires them to explore endless possibilities. Go Dragons! We are incredibly proud of you!

Learning-Community-and-Leadership-07.jpg

SIS Personalised Tours

SIS-Personalised-Tours.jpg

As Shenzhen's first international school, Shekou International School (SIS) proudly celebrated its 35th anniversary last year. Now, in its 36th year, SIS continues to uphold its dedication to providing a world-class learning environment that empowers students to excel in learning and pursuing their passions.

Over the past year, SIS has achieved significant milestones that demonstrate its unwavering commitment to excellence and the well-being of each student.

  • IB Continuum: A seamless educational journey

  • Outstanding IBDP Results: A top score of 45 and an impressive average of 36.25

  • Unlocking and Elevating Student Potential

  • Green School Award: A leader in sustainability

  • Shenzhen's Top International School: Forbes China ranked SIS as the top international school in Shenzhen

SIS invites you to experience the difference firsthand. Join a personalised tour or open day where you can meet its exceptional faculty, explore its vibrant campuses, and discover how SIS can provide the best path for your child to thrive in their learning journey.

SIS-Personalised-Tours-02.png

Book Your Personalised Tour Today!

Dongguan

ISD Students Advance to World Scholar's Cup (WSC) at Yale

ISD-Students-Advance-to-World-Scholar-s-Cup-WSC-at-Yale-01.jpg

Six teams from International School of Dongguan (ISD) Middle School participated in the 2024 World Scholar's Cup (WSC) Bangkok Global Round supported by Yale University. ISD's outstanding scholars gathered with 2,000 peers from around the world in Bangkok to engage in intense academic competition. 

ISD-Students-Advance-to-World-Scholar-s-Cup-WSC-at-Yale-02.jpgISD-Students-Advance-to-World-Scholar-s-Cup-WSC-at-Yale-05.jpgISD-Students-Advance-to-World-Scholar-s-Cup-WSC-at-Yale-06.jpg

The teams had great success, earning 24 gold and 19 silver medals! Astonishingly five of the ISD student teams have qualified for the 2024 WSC Tournament of Champions. In mid-November, they will head to New Haven, United States, to participate in the event at Yale University!

ISD-Students-Advance-to-World-Scholar-s-Cup-WSC-at-Yale-04.jpg

Foshan

Launch of the Lower School Student Council at Foshan EtonHouse

Launch-of-the-Lower-School-Student-Council-at-Foshan-EtonHouse-01.jpg

This year at Foshan EtonHouse, the launch of the Lower School Student Council has been announced, marking a prestigious opportunity now extended to younger students in the Lower School. The aim is to provide a safe and supportive environment where students can learn valuable lessons and be encouraged to keep trying. The Student Council will be re-elected at the beginning of every semester to ensure that as many students as possible have the chance to participate and grow from the experience. The school looks forward to seeing students develop leadership, persistence, communication, and collaboration skills through the Student Council project. As these younger students progress to the Upper School, they are expected to be well-prepared to embrace the multifaceted opportunities and challenges that await them as young adults. 

LEH Foshan's University Fair 2024

LEH-Foshan-s-University-Fair-2024.jpg

Join us on October 25 for LEH Foshan's Autumn University Fair, where over 20 prestigious universities from around the world will be present. Designed for parents and students, this event offers valuable insights into higher education, personalised guidance, and the chance to meet university representatives one-on-one. Whether you're helping your child plan for top universities or exploring future academic pathways, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Open to the public. For more information, call +86757-66881881.

