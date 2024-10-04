Underground Club ByeByeDisco Announces Abrupt Closure

In yet another hit to Beijing’s nightlife, popular underground destination ByeByeDisco (BBD) is shutting its doors on Sunday after two last parties featuring a who’s-who of local talent.

With people spending less on eating out and going out, it’s become commonplace to hear about a restaurant or club closing – however, BBD’s sudden departure is an unexpected blow.

BBD opened their Liangma River location in August of 2023, but the party brand has been around since 2008 – they were a regular attraction at Dada Beijing during the Gulou days.

Founded by Pei Pei and Pang Kuan (from New Pants), the brand has been quite successful since its launch.



ByeByeDisco founder Pei on the decks

During the venue’s first year, it hosted big names such as Ian Pooley, Nick Hoppner, Truly Madly, Marcel Fengler, Funk D’Void, Interstellar Funk, Trent, Rodion, Kid Fresino, Claudio PRC, and Jorge Caiado.

BBD released a statement regarding the shutdown:

“After an incredible journey filled with many unforgettable moments, we are announcing that ByeByeDisco Club will be closing this weekend. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has worked with us, helped us, and supported us; to every artist who has shared incredible music with us; and to everyone who has danced on our underwater dance floor until the first ray of sunshine. The power of community, shared passion, and love for music have always been at the heart of what we do. Despite the challenges, the spirit of electronic music, underground club culture, and the vibrant energy they create remain essential to the global nightlife tapestry. Beijing’s underground scene is irreplaceable, and we are honored to have played a pivotal role in it for over a decade. Though this chapter ends, we are proud of our journey and will continue to move forward. Join us for our final two parties on October 5th and 6th. Let’s say farewell in the best way we like – through good music, raising our glasses, and embracing each other.”



Early ByeByeDisco event



BBD seemed like it was well on its way to becoming a fixture of the city’s techno tapestry; they installed an epic sound system, had an established fanbase, and dope displays outside the bathrooms.



Installation at ByeByeDisco

The unexpected quick exit has stirred speculation regarding the reasons behind it, but it isn’t entirely surprising to those in the club business – they have all been dealing with difficulties.

Unlike Gongti clubs that book their own DJs, underground venues like BBD typically outsource artist bookings to promoters, who get to set the door price and keep the proceeds from ticket sales – so the club only profits off drink sales.

In the current economy, some partygoers might be willing to shell out on an entrance fee to see an artist they like, but they often don’t spend much at the bar – many even step outside to a nearby corner store to grab a cheaper drink.

Even when the venue does book the artists themselves, increased flight prices have slashed profit margins.

As a result, these types of clubs are struggling, and BBD is the latest casualty – if only more people had prayed at their disco shrine.



ByeByeDisco's backroom shrine

However, fans of BBD needn't be too distraught – Pei told us they will “definitely continue the party brand with events at other venues.”

She also told us her favorite memories of her time as a club owner were “the times when after the parties finished, and we stayed at the bar drinking and talking about some deep shit until the next day.”

We love it.

Closing Parties

There are two nights left to dance and talk about some deep shit before they close – so adjust your weekend plans accordingly.

Both nights are stacked with local legends – Saturday’s lineup features a live performance from 777 and DJ sets from Yang Bing, Special K, T.K.L, and Leo Furioso.

BBD’s final night on Sunday will host Sam Goku (Dekmantel, GER), Pei, Aled, Kaize, and Kai.F.

Don’t miss your last chances to dance at the well-designed underground lair during their 'Farewell Liangma' weekend – before we sadly have to say bye-bye to ByeByeDisco.

October 5 & 6, 9pm- 5am

Pre-sale: RMB88

Door: RMB100

ByeByeDisco, 53 Maizidian Lu, Chaoyang

[All images courtesy of ByeByeDisco]