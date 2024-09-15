20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan
Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar
Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!
Every day, 5pm - 8pm
For Reservations: +86-18124802826
Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅
Duo Exhibitions at Nanhai Museum
Follow the work of paper-cutting master Yang Wensheng and admire the elegance of Cantonese opera stars. Cantonese opera, with its melodious tunes and graceful singing, is the cherished art of the South. Paper-cutting, a treasured folk craft, brings life to paper with every delicate cut. What kind of magic happens when the century-old art of Cantonese opera meets the intricate craftsmanship of paper-cutting? Under the skilled hands of Yang Wensheng, legendary opera stars like Hung Sin Nui and Ma Si-tsang are brought back to life, their glorious moments on stage beautifully captured in the world of paper.
Until October 27, 2024
Nanhai Museum, East side of the entrance to the south gate of Xizhu Mountain in Xiqiao Town, Nanhai, Foshan 佛山市南海区西樵镇西株山南门入口处东侧
PSYCHOPOMP
William Monk uses the canvas as a gateway, drawing viewers into a realm of endless journey with no beginning or end. Time freezes on the canvas, with repetitive images set against an ambiguous backdrop. The thin pointillist textures act like a veil, revealing a passage to another world once dispersed. Are we stepping into the artist's subconscious, or the afterlife guided by Charon, the ferryman of the Greek underworld?
Until November 3, 2024
He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号
Blossoms of Dream
Even if it’s just a fleeting glimpse in a dream, I wouldn’t search for flowers in the mountains, springs in the valleys, or the moon in the forest. Experience the magic of fleeting moments with us.
Until October 22, 2024
SERRANGEL, Shop 102, Greenland Single Building, No.6 Chenghai Road, Daliang, Shunde 佛山市顺德区大良澄海路临6号绿地独栋102号铺
Zhongshan
A Century-Old Master
Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.
Until November 17, 2024
Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号
Hong Kong
Richkat Hong Kong Exclusive Hazy IPA
Dreamers, this one's for you! Introducing our Hong Kong exclusive, Space Cadet Hazy IPA! Are your thoughts as wild as a galaxy full of stars? Take a sip and let your imagination soar! Brewed with the zing of Citra and Bru-1 hops, get ready for a tidal wave of tropical flavours —think mango and pineapple vibes that'll transport you straight into a a tropical daze. Blast off into flavour town with each rich, double-hopped dry hopped sip! Who knows where your Space Cadet adventure will take you? It's the perfect beer to kick back with over the holidays, buckle up, and join us on this flavour rocket!
Available from October 2024
RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan
RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central
LaughterLaughs at the Aftermath
Hong Kong's most attractive comics converge for one night only! Hot lineup at a cool bar, what better way to start your weekend! Featuring Jordan Leung, Ben Quinlan, and more!
October 4, from 7pm
The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street
Oktoberfest at BaseHall 01
For the 4th year running, the annual Oktoberfest returns to BaseHall 01 in full force. For one night only, BaseHall 01 will transform into Basehall's take of Bavarian beer tent. It will be loud, wild and filled with beer. With Oktoberfest festivities including an beer tapping opening ceremony, stein holding competition and all the delish German inspired snacks you can think of.
October 5, from 6pm
BaseHall 01, LG9, Jardin House, 1 Connaught Place, Central
R^ Gameshow Express
Four improvisers battle it out in several short comedic challenges while scooping up points and battling it out to take home the prizes! Come and watch us fight for glory in competitions designed by the gamemaster!
October 5, from 6.30pm
The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street
Saturday Comedy Showcase
Backstage Comedy showcase series featuring Hong Kong's top talent and exciting touring acts. Featuring: Mohammed Magdi, Maitreyi Karanth, Chris Musni, Stuart Palm, and Kári Gunnarsson.
October 5, from 8.30pm
BaseHall 2, #15 LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Central
Flower Years x Carlsberg Y2K Oktoberfest
Come celebrate the change of weather with Carlsberg at the Flower Years Y2K Oktoberfest party on the Thursday night of October 10! Like all of our beer parties, there will be three hours of free-flow Erdinger, Sapporo, YAU and Guinness Beer, as well as beer drinking contests, beer games, and even a "King of Fighter" Competition which grant winners a one-month beer pass at Flower Years. We've also invited homegrown DJs Subez and Angel β to curate the Y2K vibes for the ultimate throwback beer party.
*Ticket includes 3-hour free flow selected beers from 6.30pm-9.30pm
October 10, from 6.30pm
Flower years, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Lost and Found in Hong Kong: The Unsung Chinese Heroes at D-Day
Nine years ago, a long-forgotten diary was accidentally discovered in Hong Kong, unveiling a little-known chapter of World War II history: the involvement of Chinese naval officers in the historic Normandy Landings (D-Day). Since then, archival records and first-hand accounts have confirmed the diary’s revelations. How did this remarkable story originate in Hong Kong? Join us on a journey in this through this hidden history at our free exhibition!
Until December 25, 2024
The Chinese University of Hong Kong Library
Free admission, for more information, please visit www.dday.hk
Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination
Guo Pei, China’s first couture artist, seamlessly blends Chinese cultural heritage with international influences and artistic expression. For nearly 30 years, Guo’s breathtaking runway collections have captivated both fashion and art enthusiasts. In the first major exhibition of Guo’s work in East Asia, M+ will present more than forty stunning haute couture pieces, including key collections and early designs.
Until April 6, 2025
Main Hall Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong Marathon 2025
The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.
Registration open from September 15, 2024
To Register: www.hkmarathon.com
Event Date: February 9, 2025
Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details
Sik Sik Yuen Lantern Festival
To mark the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, spanning over three weeks and covering the Mid-Autumn Festival, the birthday of Master Wong Tai Sin and National Day, there will be big and small lantern displays, alongside performances, exhibitions, talks and workshops on intangible cultural heritage. A total of 23 groups representing intangible cultural heritage from the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong will showcase over 60 sessions of performances during weekends and public holidays. There will also be a variety of games and food stalls for the public to enjoy. On National Day, a grand lion dance featuring 75 lions will be held.
Until October 6, Daily, 7.30am to 9pm
Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple
Wong Tai Sin Temple Square
Wong Tai Sin Square
Free Admission
Ticket is required for performance programmes
Moon Fest Lumiere
This Mid-Autumn Festival, Lee Tung Avenue is lighting up with its signature Moon Fest Lumiere event, featuring over 800 traditional Chinese lanterns and exquisite fish-shaped lanterns crafted by a master Chinese lantern maker. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, don't miss the legendary LED Fire Dragon Fiesta, where an 18-metre-long LED fire dragon will parade through the tree-lined avenue, blessing the crowds with its dazzling display.
Until October 15, 10am to 11pm (Lighting-up Time: 5pm)
*The hours will be extended to midnight on September 17 and on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday.
Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai
Macao
Extended Dwelling
The exhibition weaves together geographical and historical annotations for key points between Canal dos Patos and the waters of Shizimen, mapping out and bringing to life existing pathways for exploration. Artists from both regions are invited to propose creative solutions from their unique perspectives as "inhabitants."
Until October 4, 2024
Former Municipal Cattle Stable, Intersection of Avenida do Coronel Mesquita and Avenida Almirante Lacerda
DIFFERENT Art Exhibition by Dong
The exhibition aims to blend visual appeal and entertainment, encouraging interaction between the artwork and the audience. Each viewer brings their own unique interpretation and experience, which inspired the exhibition's theme name - "DIFFERENT."
Until October 31, 2024
10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro
Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition
The exhibition is a grand display of hypercar power at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from August 1 to October 13. With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Wynn is showcasing the world's most luxurious and highly coveted vehicles as an exclusive collection, giving locals and visitors from around the world, a rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence.
Until October 13, 2024
Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace
Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21
Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.
Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm
SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao
