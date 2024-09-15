20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan



Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Duo Exhibitions at Nanhai Museum



Follow the work of paper-cutting master Yang Wensheng and admire the elegance of Cantonese opera stars. Cantonese opera, with its melodious tunes and graceful singing, is the cherished art of the South. Paper-cutting, a treasured folk craft, brings life to paper with every delicate cut. What kind of magic happens when the century-old art of Cantonese opera meets the intricate craftsmanship of paper-cutting? Under the skilled hands of Yang Wensheng, legendary opera stars like Hung Sin Nui and Ma Si-tsang are brought back to life, their glorious moments on stage beautifully captured in the world of paper.



Until October 27, 2024

Nanhai Museum, East side of the entrance to the south gate of Xizhu Mountain in Xiqiao Town, Nanhai, Foshan 佛山市南海区西樵镇西株山南门入口处东侧

PSYCHOPOMP



William Monk uses the canvas as a gateway, drawing viewers into a realm of endless journey with no beginning or end. Time freezes on the canvas, with repetitive images set against an ambiguous backdrop. The thin pointillist textures act like a veil, revealing a passage to another world once dispersed. Are we stepping into the artist's subconscious, or the afterlife guided by Charon, the ferryman of the Greek underworld?



Until November 3, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde 佛山市顺德区怡兴路6号

Blossoms of Dream



Even if it’s just a fleeting glimpse in a dream, I wouldn’t search for flowers in the mountains, springs in the valleys, or the moon in the forest. Experience the magic of fleeting moments with us.



Until October 22, 2024

SERRANGEL, Shop 102, Greenland Single Building, No.6 Chenghai Road, Daliang, Shunde 佛山市顺德区大良澄海路临6号绿地独栋102号铺

Zhongshan



A Century-Old Master



Stepping into the exhibition feels like entering a century-old musical dream. From the gentle breeze of Fragrant Hills to the streets of Macao, from Tokyo to Leipzig, from Beijing to Shanghai, each image captures the dreams and perseverance of Xiao Youmei.



Until November 17, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi 中山市石岐区孙文中路197号

Hong Kong

Richkat Hong Kong Exclusive Hazy IPA



Dreamers, this one's for you! Introducing our Hong Kong exclusive, Space Cadet Hazy IPA! Are your thoughts as wild as a galaxy full of stars? Take a sip and let your imagination soar! Brewed with the zing of Citra and Bru-1 hops, get ready for a tidal wave of tropical flavours —think mango and pineapple vibes that'll transport you straight into a a tropical daze. Blast off into flavour town with each rich, double-hopped dry hopped sip! Who knows where your Space Cadet adventure will take you? It's the perfect beer to kick back with over the holidays, buckle up, and join us on this flavour rocket!



Available from October 2024

RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

LaughterLaughs at the Aftermath



Hong Kong's most attractive comics converge for one night only! Hot lineup at a cool bar, what better way to start your weekend! Featuring Jordan Leung, Ben Quinlan, and more!



October 4, from 7pm

The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street

Oktoberfest at BaseHall 01



For the 4th year running, the annual Oktoberfest returns to BaseHall 01 in full force. For one night only, BaseHall 01 will transform into Basehall's take of Bavarian beer tent. It will be loud, wild and filled with beer. With Oktoberfest festivities including an beer tapping opening ceremony, stein holding competition and all the delish German inspired snacks you can think of.



October 5, from 6pm

BaseHall 01, LG9, Jardin House, 1 Connaught Place, Central

R^ Gameshow Express



Four improvisers battle it out in several short comedic challenges while scooping up points and battling it out to take home the prizes! Come and watch us fight for glory in competitions designed by the gamemaster!



October 5, from 6.30pm

The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street

Saturday Comedy Showcase



Backstage Comedy showcase series featuring Hong Kong's top talent and exciting touring acts. Featuring: Mohammed Magdi, Maitreyi Karanth, Chris Musni, Stuart Palm, and Kári Gunnarsson.



October 5, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, #15 LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Central

Flower Years x Carlsberg Y2K Oktoberfest



Come celebrate the change of weather with Carlsberg at the Flower Years Y2K Oktoberfest party on the Thursday night of October 10! Like all of our beer parties, there will be three hours of free-flow Erdinger, Sapporo, YAU and Guinness Beer, as well as beer drinking contests, beer games, and even a "King of Fighter" Competition which grant winners a one-month beer pass at Flower Years. We've also invited homegrown DJs Subez and Angel β to curate the Y2K vibes for the ultimate throwback beer party.



*Ticket includes 3-hour free flow selected beers from 6.30pm-9.30pm

October 10, from 6.30pm

Flower years, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan

Lost and Found in Hong Kong: The Unsung Chinese Heroes at D-Day



Nine years ago, a long-forgotten diary was accidentally discovered in Hong Kong, unveiling a little-known chapter of World War II history: the involvement of Chinese naval officers in the historic Normandy Landings (D-Day). Since then, archival records and first-hand accounts have confirmed the diary’s revelations. How did this remarkable story originate in Hong Kong? Join us on a journey in this through this hidden history at our free exhibition!



Until December 25, 2024

The Chinese University of Hong Kong Library

Free admission, for more information, please visit www.dday.hk

Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination



Guo Pei, China’s first couture artist, seamlessly blends Chinese cultural heritage with international influences and artistic expression. For nearly 30 years, Guo’s breathtaking runway collections have captivated both fashion and art enthusiasts. In the first major exhibition of Guo’s work in East Asia, M+ will present more than forty stunning haute couture pieces, including key collections and early designs.



Until April 6, 2025

Main Hall Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Sik Sik Yuen Lantern Festival



To mark the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, spanning over three weeks and covering the Mid-Autumn Festival, the birthday of Master Wong Tai Sin and National Day, there will be big and small lantern displays, alongside performances, exhibitions, talks and workshops on intangible cultural heritage. A total of 23 groups representing intangible cultural heritage from the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong will showcase over 60 sessions of performances during weekends and public holidays. There will also be a variety of games and food stalls for the public to enjoy. On National Day, a grand lion dance featuring 75 lions will be held.



Until October 6, Daily, 7.30am to 9pm

Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple

Wong Tai Sin Temple Square

Wong Tai Sin Square

Free Admission

Ticket is required for performance programmes

Moon Fest Lumiere



This Mid-Autumn Festival, Lee Tung Avenue is lighting up with its signature Moon Fest Lumiere event, featuring over 800 traditional Chinese lanterns and exquisite fish-shaped lanterns crafted by a master Chinese lantern maker. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, don't miss the legendary LED Fire Dragon Fiesta, where an 18-metre-long LED fire dragon will parade through the tree-lined avenue, blessing the crowds with its dazzling display.



Until October 15, 10am to 11pm (Lighting-up Time: 5pm)

*The hours will be extended to midnight on September 17 and on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday.

Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai

Macao



Extended Dwelling

The exhibition weaves together geographical and historical annotations for key points between Canal dos Patos and the waters of Shizimen, mapping out and bringing to life existing pathways for exploration. Artists from both regions are invited to propose creative solutions from their unique perspectives as "inhabitants."



Until October 4, 2024

Former Municipal Cattle Stable, Intersection of Avenida do Coronel Mesquita and Avenida Almirante Lacerda

DIFFERENT Art Exhibition by Dong



The exhibition aims to blend visual appeal and entertainment, encouraging interaction between the artwork and the audience. Each viewer brings their own unique interpretation and experience, which inspired the exhibition's theme name - "DIFFERENT."



Until October 31, 2024

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator, No.10 Calçada da lgreja de S. Lázaro

Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition



The exhibition is a grand display of hypercar power at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from August 1 to October 13. With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Wynn is showcasing the world's most luxurious and highly coveted vehicles as an exclusive collection, giving locals and visitors from around the world, a rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence.



Until October 13, 2024

Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

