17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies

Join The Happy Monk & Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou for an unforgettable night at the "Dare 2 Wear - Discover New Galaxies" party! Immerse yourself in a cosmic carnival-adventure and dress up as your favorite interstellar character. All Proceeds will benefit the Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou, a charity organization with the aim of raising funds to provide lifesaving heart surgeries for children from low-income Chinese families. So your night of adventure will also make a big difference! Don't miss out on this chance to party for a purpose - let's discover new galaxies together!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB299/person

October 19, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路星寰广场5楼

KHUB Flavor of the World Coffee Festival at K11



The inaugural KHUB Flavor of the World Coffee Festival is set to captivate coffee lovers and global flavor enthusiasts alike. Hosted at Guangzhou K11 during the National Day holiday from October 1 to October 4, this festival promises an immersive journey through the diverse coffee cultures of five continents.



October 1 - 4, noon - 8pm

West Gate, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江西路6号广州K11购物艺术中心西门

Food & Drink



Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

All Day Happy Hour at Rangoli

Celebrate the National Day holiday with Rangoli's exciting Happy Hour offer! From October 1 to 3, guests can enjoy a buy-two-get-one-free special on all drinks. Whether you're in the mood for vibrant cocktails or refreshing mocktails, Rangoli's selection will keep the party going all day.



October 1-3, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13580411854

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque (Tianhe), Shop 103, No.27 Huali Lu, Liede Street, Tianhe 天河区猎德街华利路27号103铺

For Reservations: +86-13580411854/18588594636

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop 204, 2/F, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Jie, Panyu 番禺区东环街金山谷创意七街10号80栋204铺

All in SIP

SIP's Cocktail Ambassador and Beverage Director of FABRIC Group will be making a guest appearance at 九耀 Whisky & Cocktail Bar, offering an exceptional cocktail experience for Guangzhou's discerning drinkers. This is a unique opportunity to explore creative mixology in a vibrant setting, as SIP's expert brings innovative flavors and craftsmanship to the bar, elevating the city's cocktail scene to new heights.



October 4, from 9pm

九耀 Whisky & Cocktail, No.27 Yanyun Xizheng Jie, Yuexiu 越秀区盐运西正街27号

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza at CAGES



Cages brings a taste of Chicago to Guangzhou on the first Sunday of every month until December 2024. We will be offering a limited number of our famous Chicago Deep Dish Pizzas on the first Sunday of every month. Grab your friends and join us for an indulgent feast! Choose from four delicious flavors: Meat Lover's, Pepperoni Madness, Chicken Parmesan,and Vegetarian!



October 6, November 3, December 1, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Cages, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

From September 21 to October 13, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou invites you to experience a Bavarian feast like no other, in collaboration with Chef Peter from Heimat, Hong Kong. Join us for Oktoberfest, where tradition meets celebration with live music, friends, mouthwatering food, and of course, plenty of beer! Indulge in authentic German specialties, including Crispy Pork Knuckle, German Sausages, Breaded Pork with Forest Mushroom Sauce, and much more. It’s an Oktoberfest celebration you won’t want to miss!



Oktoberfest at FOODS

Until October 13, 2024

Dinner Buffet, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: RMB498 per person



All-inclusive price. For more information or reservations, please call +8620-3813 6888

The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, No.3 Xing'an Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴安路3号

Celebrate National Holiday at The Happy Monk

Happy National Day! To celebrate this special occasion, The Happy Monk offers a range of holiday deals for you. Let’s come together to embrace the spirit of unity and progress with special treats. We're waiting for you to take a sip & savor!



October 1 - 7, 2024

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 珠江新城马场路36号天河领展广场一层124铺

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路11号星寰国际商业中心5楼

The Happy Monk Jianshe Wu Malu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu 越秀区建设五马路29号1F

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

Ouesadilla at Frida's



Indulge in Frida's Thursday Happy Hour with 50% off Quesadillas from 4.30pm to 6.30pm! Treat yourself to this cheesy delight at half the price—it's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy your evening!



Every Thursday, 4.30pm-6.30pm

Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴盛路10号223

InterNations Guangzhou British Night

Join us for the first-ever InterNations Guangzhou British Night at the newly opened The Embassy Gastropub in Canton Place! This is the perfect opportunity to mingle with expats from around the globe while enjoying an incredible evening. Your entrance ticket includes a 3-hour free flow of wine, beer, Aperol Spritz, mixed drinks (vodka, gin, rum, whisky), soft drinks, and six types of British-style finger food. Plus, enjoy door gifts, icebreaker activities, a lucky draw, DJ Kary on the decks, a dance floor, and an after-party drink at The Loop!



October 12, from 7.30pm-10.30pm

The Embassy Gastropub, No.88-90, The Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地88-99号

Canadian Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner at Gail's



Celebrate the spirit of Canadian Thanksgiving at Gail's on October 14! This special holiday, observed on the second Monday of October, is a time to reflect on the harvest and the blessings of the past year. Gather with family and friends to enjoy a delightful buffet dinner, connecting with fellow Canadians, locals, and international guests. Gail’s promises a warm and festive atmosphere where you can share in the joy of gratitude and fellowship. Don’t miss this chance to experience a true Canadian tradition right here!



Price: RMB300 per person; Early Bird, RMB260 before October 10; Children aged 4-10, RMB150

October 14, 6.30pm-9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13711592586

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Lu, Zhujiang New Town 珠江新城华利路27号102铺

Music

Anime Slayer

Anime Slayer brings together some of the hottest emerging artists of the new generation, including 89DX, MISTERK, and TPHUNK. MISTERK, a 23-year-old independent musician, remixer, and producer from Beijing, leads the charge with over 14 years of performance experience. As the mastermind behind Anime Slayer, he’s set to deliver an unforgettable experience, combining bold music styles and boundary-pushing performances. Catch the rising stars of the music scene and dive into a night of fresh beats and innovative sounds.



October 6, from 8pm

For Tickets:

www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Wiener Johann Strauss Virtuose



The Wiener Johann Strauss Virtuose is a globally renowned ensemble, named in tribute to Austria's "Waltz King," Johann Strauss. This prestigious group embodies the rich legacy of Strauss’s music, continuing the tradition he set in the mid-19th to early 20th century, when Strauss himself led over 200 performances in Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace and the Sofia Palace. Comprised of elite musicians selected for their exceptional talent and artistry, the ensemble is committed to delivering performances of the highest caliber. Their repertoire spans the beloved waltzes, polkas, and marches of the Strauss family, along with classic works by Austrian composers like Mozart, showcasing the distinctive charm and elegance of Viennese music.



October 6, from 8pm

Price: from RMB144/180

For Tickets: m.ticket-easy.cn

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu 越秀区二沙岛晴波路33号

Arts

Sample

Delve into the "Sample: Starting from the Canton Fair — The Vision of Folk Art in 20th Century Art History" exhibition, where Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts presents a thought-provoking exploration of the intricate connections between folk art and modern aesthetics. Experience the evolution of artistic creation through historical collections and engage with the dynamic blend of tradition and innovation. Join the cultural journey this October!



Until October 23, 2024

Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区昌岗东路257

Selected Artworks of the Ludwig's Donation to NAMOC

In 1996, German art collectors Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig made an extraordinary donation of 89 international artworks, comprising 117 pieces, to the National Art Museum of China. Their act of generosity, rooted in cultural exchange, bridged Chinese and international art communities. This exhibition showcases over fifty selected works from their donation, featuring masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. These pieces stand as milestones in the evolution of modern art, highlighting both the historical significance and artistic mastery of their creators, and serve as a vital link between East and West.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一





Lifestyle



2nd Edition Netherlands Film Festival

The Dutch Embassy in China, in partnership with China Film Group, presents the 2024 Netherlands Film Festival. This year's festival features ten carefully selected films, all produced by contemporary Dutch filmmakers. These movies offer a touching portrayal of everyday life, blending humanity and emotion. Representing the finest in Dutch cinema, the films not only entertain but also educate and inspire with their powerful storytelling.



Until October 31, 2024



#小程序://中影电影通/dYnoD5pwdbNUUlu

Check out what is on via the China Film Pass 中影电影通 website, WeChat Mini Program or App

Upcoming



Love in the Bamboo Grove

The Hong Kong Arts Festival is excited to present "Love in the Bamboo Grove," a fresh and captivating Cantonese opera. Written by the renowned playwright Raymond To Kwok-wai, this production premiered at the 2023 Hong Kong Arts Festival to rave reviews.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB100

October 17 & 18, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Secret Garden Concert



Secret Garden made history by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1995 with "Nocturne," an entry that was more an instrumental piece than a song. Secret Garden has since recorded 11 albums of their own music, maintaining a strong position as one of the top-selling artists on the Universal Classics & Jazz label – with 113 platinum albums worldwide and more than 3 billion streams on top of 5 million physical albums. Seize your chance to enjoy this amazing concert featuring all your favorite songs from Secret Garden!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB480

October 19, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Piano Recital by Ivo Pogorelich

This October, the Guangzhou Opera House will host an extraordinary event featuring the piano Maestro Ivo Pogorelich. Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist of legendary status, will perform masterpieces by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius, and Schubert. The New York Times praised him, stating, "He alone is like a whole orchestra." Pogorelich's unique talent and innovative interpretations make him a standout figure in the classical music world.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

October 21, 7.30pm

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Modern Flamenco Sensation TRANSFORMACIÓN



One of Japan's most exciting modern piano flamenco bands, TRANSFORMACIÓN, is coming to Guangzhou on October 27. Founded in 2020, the young the group has wowed audiences in Japan and Spain with their combination of sound effects and energetic dance, showing the fusion of stillness and movement, and the collision of tradition and innovation.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets



Price: RMB280, Standard; RMB480, VIP

October 27, 4pm - 5pm, 7pm - 8pm



MAOLivehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路265号3层

Guangzhou Oktoberfest with the German Chamber of Commerce



On November 1, the German Chamber, in collaboration with China Hotel, the German Consulate in Guangzhou, the Guangdong Tourism Association, Lingnan Group, and esteemed sponsors, will present you with an unforgettable night of authentic German festivity!



November 1, 6pm - 10pm

For Tickets: Please call +8620-8755 8203 or email fang.jay@china.ahk.de

Crystal Ballroom, 2/F, China Hotel, No.122 Liuhua Lu, by Jiefang Bei Lu 越秀区流花路122号中国大酒店

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert



Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center present a vibrant string trio by Beethoven, written early in his career but foreshadowing the greatness to come, followed by Mendelssohn's youthful F-minor Piano Quartet. The program concludes with Dvořák's A-major Piano Quintet, a work of beauty and grandeur. Founded in 1969, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) brings the transcendent experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind worldwide.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 3, 7.30pm

Duration: around 100 minutes (including 20 mins intermission)

*Each ticket can only be used by one person. No children under 1.2m will be admitted.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Piano Virtuoso Maksim's "Segmenti" Concert



Audiences in Guangzhou will have a chance to experience on-site the charm of Piano Virtuoso Maksim Mrvica's crossover music on November 17. Born in Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim is one of the best-selling crossover pianists in the world. His works, characterized by fusing contemporary music elements such as rock, pop, and electro into classical pieces, have injected new vitality into classical genre and are well received by listeners worldwide. The "Segmenti" concert program will feature some of Maksim's most popular hits.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

November 17, from 7.30pm

Hall 1, Guangzhou Gymnasium, No.783 Baiyun Da Dao Nan, Jingtai Jiedao, Baiyun 白云区景泰街道白云大道南783号广州体育馆

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

