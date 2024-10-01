36 Amazing Art Shows This October in Guangzhou

Before the Grains are Ground and Polished



Art takes myriad forms across the globe, serving as a vessel for diverse human experiences and expressions. Some use art as a chronicle, etching the struggles of existence into tangible memories; others employ it as a declaration of presence, a testament to their identity and unique narratives. For some, it's a wellspring for pent-up emotions and thoughts, a conduit for expression and catharsis. In essence, art is the voice of the artist, speaking their truths and sharing their vision with the world.



Until October 8, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu 越秀区二沙岛烟雨路38号

Home is Where the Mountains are

The exhibition is a showcase of the artist's journey bridging the traditional and the contemporary in landscape painting. Having studied at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, He Haifeng has developed a unique style, reflecting the grandeur of northern landscapes and the cultural depth of the region during his studies. His relocation to the south has led to a focus on urban landscape creation in the Greater Bay Area, exploring the possibilities of landscape painting in relation to people's livelihoods and narratives.

Until October 8, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu 越秀区二沙岛烟雨路38号

Harmonlous Brilliance



Illuminate the essence of life and art in 'Harmonlous Brilliance' exhibition, showcasing the profound works of Xie Shun Jing. His watercolors are not just masterful techniques but also vessels of educational philosophy and life wisdom. Each piece is a testament to an educator's dream for a bright future, an insight into human nature, and a love for the world, where art and life are perfectly intertwined.

Until October 8, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu 越秀区二沙岛烟雨路38号

Love for Xinjiang from Guangdong



The title "情满" ("Overflowing with Affection") aptly encapsulates the deep meaning of the exhibition, reflecting not only national and ethnic sentiments but also the bonds of friendship, familial love, brotherhood, and the connection between teachers and students.



Until October 8, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro line No.4) 番禺区大学城外环西路168号

Future Project

This exhibition brings together over twenty local artists, each recommended by experts from the academic committee. Whether fresh graduates or years into their careers, these artists offer works that may not yet be fully polished but reveal the dedication and passion poured into their creation. Their pieces represent the raw yet promising talent emerging from the art world. This exhibit is a testament to both the challenges and the potential within each artist’s journey from the classroom to the professional stage.



Until October 10, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Cantonese Garden Culture in Qing Dynasty Export Art



The Cantonese Opera Art Museum presents over 100 artifacts, with more than 40% being precious relics. This exhibition showcases the poetic and cultural fusion of East and West through the art of Cantonese gardens, offering a unique glimpse into Lingnan's picturesque and literary heritage.



Until October 18, 2024

Cantonese Opera Art Museum, No.127 Enning Lu, Liwan 荔湾区恩宁路137

The Dream of The Covenant - Salvador Dali Divine Comedy Series



Experience 100 engravings from Salvador Dali's Divine Comedy series, provided by Cesar Cabanas Gallery and authorized by the Dali Foundation. This exhibition at Another Art Museum transforms the space into a surreal world inspired by Dali's vision and Dante's Divine Comedy.



Until October 20, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Dadao, Panyu 番禺区甘棠大道11号另一个美术馆

A Historical Journey in Guangzhou



The exhibition focuses on the latest discoveries and achievements from 20 archaeological excavation projects in Guangzhou in 2023, showcasing 191 sets of artifacts, including stone tools, pottery, bronzes, porcelains, glass, crystals, and plant and animal remains.



Until October 20, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8, Huashi Yi Lu, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu 番禺区大学城华师一路8号

Sample

Delve into the "Sample: Starting from the Canton Fair — The Vision of Folk Art in 20th Century Art History" exhibition, where Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts presents a thought-provoking exploration of the intricate connections between folk art and modern aesthetics. Experience the evolution of artistic creation through historical collections and engage with the dynamic blend of tradition and innovation. Join the cultural journey this October!



Until October 23, 2024

Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区昌岗东路257

William Morris - Invigorating British Arts and Crafts



The exhibition will showcase over 100 classic design pieces from more than 20 artists spanning from the mid-19th to the early 20th century in Britain, including textiles, pattern designs, furniture, jewelry, books, tableware, and pottery.



Until October 30, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

BUMI

Explore the vibrant world of "BUMI," the latest exhibition featuring the artist Chao Xiong's beloved character, the heart and soul of his recent narratives. Portrayed as a lively young boy on a joyful and peaceful journey, Bumi is often accompanied by his adorable penguin companion. As one of three fictional characters crafted by Chao Xiong (alongside "Bilibi" and "Budapest"), "Bumi," meaning "earth" in Sanskrit, symbolizes a deep spiritual essence and a sense of roots. This exhibition reflects the artist's desire to connect our tangible reality with the imagined dream world he creates.



Until October 31, 2024

Kui Yuan Gallery, No.9 Xuguyuan lu, Yuexiu 越秀区恤孤院路9号

Tatsuya Miyanishi's World of Wonders



Renowned picture book master Tatsuya Miyanishi, loved by millions globally, is holding his first exhibition in Guangzhou. Featuring 57 picture books, over 200 manuscripts and artworks. Explore nine immersive zones and experience the core themes of kindness, love, hope, and dreams through his vibrant cartoon characters.



Price: Standard, RMB68/person, RMB108/two persons, RMB148/three persons

Until October 31, 2024

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场6层东街

Amazing Stones

Explore the profound impact of stone on human civilization at the inaugural exhibition of "Amazing Stones". this exhibit introduces children to the rich stone culture that underpins Eastern philosophy and aesthetics. Featuring hand-drawn animations, interactive installations, and experiential activities, the exhibit aims to instill ecological awareness and promote environmental conservation, fostering a greener Guangzhou.



Until October 31, 2024

Dongsheng Green Creative Space, Children's Park Guangzhou, No.61 Qixin Lu, Baiyun 白云区齐心路61号广州市儿童公园内

Future Garden: Public Art Exhibition



The theme of this public art exhibition, "Future Garden," aims to enrich people's spiritual lives through aesthetic experiences that provoke deep reflection. It seeks to awaken people's memories of culture and history, as well as their imagination for the future, exploring the value and meaning of existence and activating inner consciousness and spiritual pursuits. Nearly thirty renowned artists from both domestic and international backgrounds are participating, presenting diverse forms of artistic expression from various cultural and ideological perspectives.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Stride Toward the New Era:



Opening Exhibitions of the New Guangdong Museum of Art

This series of exhibitions includes eight major projects, featuring over 900 works by more than 700 artists from domestic and overseas. The exhibitions are diverse in theme, rich in content, and grand in scale. Seven exhibitions are based on the collections of the Guangdong Museum of Art over the past thirty years, and loaned by the classic collections of institutions and art organizations such as the National Art Museum of China and the National Museum of China, showcasing the masterpieces of Chinese art, especially Guangdong art, from different historical periods.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Age of Awakening:



The Development and Evolution of Chinese Art

In the First Half of the 20th Century

The exhibition presents important artists and their works from this period through three sections: the inheritance and improvement of traditional Chinese painting, the introduction and dissemination of Western painting, and the emergence of woodcuts and Guangdong prints. The inheritance and evolution of modern Chinese art are rooted in the rich and diverse soil of the national awakening period. The journey of Chinese art towards modernity carries the aspirations of salvation and rejuvenation, intertwined with the turbulent national destiny.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Days of Passion:



The Establishment and Transformation of Art in New China

The exhibition selects four perspectives: traditional Chinese landscape, flower-and-bird painting, red-themed classic creations, the construction of New China, and portraits of New China figures. It presents the characteristics and achievements of art creation in this period through these perspectives, offering a nuanced portrayal of the era's artistic endeavors.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

New Waves Arising from the Pearl River



With China's rapid economic development, vibrant cultural and artistic vitality, and continuously strengthened national cultural soft power, the reform and opening up policy has provided immense development space for Chinese art, leading Chinese art into a new period of development.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Ode to the New Era



The new era context has endowed artistic creation with new aesthetic requirements and subject choices, as well as imbued artistic images with a new historical depth and contemporary context. The exhibition brings together outstanding works from major historical theme art creation projects organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Artists Association in recent years, as well as excellent works from national thematic art creation projects and Guangdong's practice in reform and opening up.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Futuristic Touch: An Immersive Digital Art Exhibition



In the contemporary cultural context, "landscape" represents not only a unique aesthetic concept but also a "cosmic technique" for reintegrating a fragmented worldview. This series of works utilize contemporary visual and auditory media to interpret the experience of landscapes, revealing the myriad aspects and profound temporal consciousness of the landscape world.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

A Constellation of Cities:



Contemporary Art and Experiment in Southern China and Beyond

This exhibition seeks to incorporate core domestic urban clusters such as Beijing and Shanghai into a comparative framework, extending to Southeast Asia, Asia, and Western art fields with Eastern influences. Through mutual reflection, it aims to explore the diversity of Southern cultural and artistic networks and the contours of cross-border exchanges and connections.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Poetry, Calligraphy, and Painting

Liu Sifen is a prominent figure in Guangdong’s literary and art circles, having won the prestigious Mao Dun Literature Prize for his historical novel, cementing his reputation. Beyond his literary achievements, he is also known for his work as a cultural official and as a scholar deeply involved in the realm of Chinese painting and calligraphy. Liu’s approach—“there is true meaning in poetry, calligraphy, and painting, and greatness lies in deep cultivation”—reflects his commitment to advancing contemporary scholar-artist painting, exploring the intersection of these art forms with intellectual depth.



Until November 3, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Elegant Gathering



The “Elegant Gathering” exhibition is an artistic dialogue that transcends time and space. It not only showcases the personal achievements of Wang Shaoqiang and Che Jianquan but also invites us, the audience, to explore the vitality of Chinese traditions in contemporary art. Furthermore, it reveals the universality of human aesthetics as manifested in the interweaving and interaction of Chinese and global influences.



Until November 3, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe 天河区程介西大田基南10号 (员村二横路与临江大道交叉口东南200米)

The Vastness of the Ocean



This exhibition spotlights the museum's treasured collection of calligraphy masterpieces, with a special focus on the "Wumen School" of calligraphy. Journey back to the 15th and 16th centuries to explore the stylistic evolution of the Wumen School, and experience the artistic pulses that flowed through those years. The exhibition reveals the dynamic interplay of competition and collaboration among the calligraphers of that era.



Until November 13, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

After Hill 2024



From youth to the present, artist Wang Shaoqiang has embarked on a long journey, exploring the relationships between nature, culture, and geography. His conceptual explorations span ancient to modern times, and his geographic reach extends across all directions. Through observation, research, and practice, he has persistently sought to understand the external and internal connections between all things and the human psyche.



Until November 16, 2024

After Hill Art Center, No.28 Gaoke Lu, Wisdom City, Tianhe 天河区智慧城高科路28号

Go As Astro Boy



This exhibition marks the first cross-border art show by Astro Boy in China, specially curated for the 20th anniversary of the cutting-edge New York brand ToyQube. Collaborating with international artists, gallery teams from the Missing Roof Gallery, emerging artists, and designers, the event explores the relationship between humans and technology from the artists' perspectives, delving into reflections on the development of artificial intelligence.



Until November 17, 2024

chi K11 Art Space, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江东路6号

Shadow Puppetry in China



This exhibition gathers shadow puppets from 20 provinces across China, including Shaanxi, Hebei, Sichuan, and Guangdong, showcasing diverse regional styles. Also featuring Thai shadow puppets and covering various artifacts like ceramics, wood carvings, and jade, it presents the unique characteristics of Chinese shadow puppetry and theatrical culture.



Until December 1, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

The Unfading Peach Blossom Land

The exhibition explores the themes of childhood innocence, joy, and nostalgia. Held at Deron Dental, the salon event was themed “An Artist’s Journey of Childhood Dreams.” Bao Bocheng, both a skilled dentist and an outstanding painter, shared his “Innocence” series, where he portrays childhood as a paradise filled with laughter and beauty. For Bao, medicine and art both serve humanity by nourishing the body and soul. His works are filled with humanistic warmth and attention to detail, reflecting his pursuit of both technical excellence and aesthetic beauty.



Until December 3, 2024

Deron Dental, Unit 3905-3908, igc East Tower, Xipu Da Jie, Liede 天河区猎德西浦大街天盈广成igc东塔39楼3905-3908单元

The Aroma of Wine Spreads All Over the World



Pure water, sweet fruits, and fragrant grains—these are the essential elements that create a smooth, rich spirit. Originating from the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau, the Yangtze River flows through Sichuan, Guizhou, and Chongqing, forming China's golden liquor belt alongside tributaries like the Min, Tuo, and Chishui Rivers. In this region, the saying "Water varies, and so does the strength of the liquor" holds true, tested over centuries.



Until December 22, 2024

Museum of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King, No.867 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区解放北路867号

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Ou Chu



The exhibition showcases nearly 200 pieces generously contributed by Ou Chu, featuring a rich and diverse array of artistic genres. Traditional scholar's items, such as brushes, ink, paper, and inkstones, exhibit exquisite craftsmanship and charm, providing a glimpse into the tastes and aesthetics of literati. Pottery, porcelain, bronze ritual vessels, and tomb art also offer a fascinating view of the flourishing craftsmanship and decorative arts.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 13, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Zhao Tailai



The exhibition showcases over 100 donated cultural artifacts, spanning across different cultures and categories. The exhibits are elegantly displayed, creating a space imbued with artistic ambiance. Among them are numerous fine works of calligraphy and painting by renowned artists, allowing visitors to intimately experience the diverse styles and charms of ink art. Additionally, several ancient and captivating Tibetan "Thangka" paintings make a special appearance, showcasing intricate beauty and representing precious treasures of Chinese ethnic painting art. Moreover, exquisite craftsmanship from France, the UK, Germany, Japan, and other countries offers a glimpse into various cultural customs and traditions worldwide.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 14, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Selected Artworks of the Ludwig's Donation to NAMOC

In 1996, German art collectors Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig made an extraordinary donation of 89 international artworks, comprising 117 pieces, to the National Art Museum of China. Their act of generosity, rooted in cultural exchange, bridged Chinese and international art communities. This exhibition showcases over fifty selected works from their donation, featuring masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. These pieces stand as milestones in the evolution of modern art, highlighting both the historical significance and artistic mastery of their creators, and serve as a vital link between East and West.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Engraving and Printing

Woodblock printing, a technique dating back over 1,300 years, involves carving texts and images onto wooden boards, which are then printed onto materials like paper and silk. Despite the later invention of movable type, which was more cost-effective and efficient, woodblock printing persisted in China. This exhibition, a collaboration between the Guangzhou Museum and the Yangzhou Museum, explores how this technique shaped the distribution of knowledge, its connections to copyright and editions, and its lasting impact on daily life. Through this display, visitors gain insight into a craft that embodies the intellectual achievements of China’s long history.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangzhou Museum, Yuexiu Park, No.988 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区解放北路988号越秀公园

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the "Dream in Paris" exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



Until January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场6楼

Imprints of the Great Qin

This exhibition features 200 Qin dynasty seals from the Xi’an Chinese Calligraphy Art Museum, offering a rare glimpse into the bureaucratic, artistic, and cultural facets of the Qin Empire. Through these seals, visitors can explore how the first unified Chinese empire used seals to convey its power, organization, and artistic identity. The exhibit sheds light on the influence of Qin’s meticulous administrative system and its long-lasting impact on Chinese civilization.



Until February 13, 2025

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan Si Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区中山四路316号

Encountering Whang Tong



In 1774, a young man adjusted his belongings, took one last glance at the bustling Huangpu Port, steadied himself, and boarded a ship bound for Britain. Little did this ordinary traveler know that this journey into the unknown would turn him into a 'celebrity' across the ocean, leaving behind traces that modern historians and botanists would study and savor for generations.



Until March 12, 2025

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Jie, Miaotou, Huangpu

