That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Comes to Shenzhen this November

The That's National Hospitality Awards 2024 are blazing into Shenzhen this November, and it's going to be an unforgettable spectacle!

Launched in 2017, the event is a celebration of China’s diverse hospitality industry and the key players pushing the needle. And now, as we gear up for our seventh annual bash, the energy is electric!

In 2018, we set the stage on fire in the Greater Bay Area at the prestigious Conrad Hotel, Guangzhou. Over 220 hospitality heavyweights from across China descended on Guangzhou, making it a night to remember!

2019 saw us rocking The Peninsula Beijing with our third annual That's Hospitality Awards, showcasing a unique collection of hotels and resorts from across the Middle Kingdom. And in 2020, we brought together over a hundred industry leaders at the Sheraton Nanshan, Shenzhen for an unforgettable evening of recognition.

In 2021, the fifth annual That's Hospitality Awards took center stage at The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi, where over 200 guests gathered for a night of pure delight, mingling, sipping, and of course, receiving awards.

In 2022, we hosted the That's Hospitality Awards at the swanky Waldorf Astoria Shanghai On the Bund, where 200 leading industry pros from all over the Middle Kingdom came together to witness over 100 incredible hotels being honored for their excellence.

Last year, in 2023, the That's Hospitality Awards returned to the South of China, as we took to the stage at the China Hotel in Guangzhou, bringing together over 150 distinguished guests from across the country, to recognize and honor the excellence within China's dynamic and globally acclaimed hospitality sector.

And this year, brace yourselves because we're taking the party to the heart of Shenzhen for the That's 2024 Hospitality Awards this November!



The motto? "Forget the Journey, Go for the Destination." Our goal is to introduce Chinese culture, the most iconic tourist destinations, and top-notch hotels to a global audience. It's going to be a cultural extravaganza like no other!

Do you know of a nominee who deserves the spotlight? Well, you're in luck because submissions are now OPEN! Here's a sneak peek at the exciting categories coming your way. Let's make this year's awards the most thrilling and memorable yet!

Here are the categories in full...

Newly-Opened

New Hotel of the Year

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

Luxury

Luxury Hotel of the Year

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

Business

MICE Hotel of the Year

Business Hotel of the Year

Business Residence of the Year

The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

The Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers

Family-Friendly

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

Outstanding Design

Boutique Hotel of the Year

Art Hotel of the Year

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

Landmark

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year

Most Influential Serviced Apartment

Travel & Leisure

Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Lifestyle Experience

Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

Historic Hotel of the Year

Outstanding City View of the Year

Outstanding Facility & Service

Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

Excellent Property Group & Hotelier

Award for Excellent Hotel Management Group

Award for Excellent Hotelier

