That’s 2024 Hospitality Awards Comes to Shenzhen this November

By That's Shenzhen, September 30, 2024

The That's National Hospitality Awards 2024 are blazing into Shenzhen this November, and it's going to be an unforgettable spectacle! 

Launched in 2017, the event is a celebration of China’s diverse hospitality industry and the key players pushing the needle. And now, as we gear up for our seventh annual bash, the energy is electric! 

In 2018, we set the stage on fire in the Greater Bay Area at the prestigious Conrad Hotel, Guangzhou. Over 220 hospitality heavyweights from across China descended on Guangzhou, making it a night to remember!

dfgvdf.jpg

2019 saw us rocking The Peninsula Beijing with our third annual That's Hospitality Awards, showcasing a unique collection of hotels and resorts from across the Middle Kingdom. And in 2020, we brought together over a hundred industry leaders at the Sheraton Nanshan, Shenzhen for an unforgettable evening of recognition. 

gdfgdf.jpg

In 2021, the fifth annual That's Hospitality Awards took center stage at The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi, where over 200 guests gathered for a night of pure delight, mingling, sipping, and of course, receiving awards. 

ghgfh.jpg

In 2022, we hosted the That's Hospitality Awards at the swanky Waldorf Astoria Shanghai On the Bund, where 200 leading industry pros from all over the Middle Kingdom came together to witness over 100 incredible hotels being honored for their excellence. 

fsdgdf.jpg

Last year, in 2023, the That's Hospitality Awards returned to the South of China, as we took to the stage at the China Hotel in Guangzhou, bringing together over 150 distinguished guests from across the country, to recognize and honor the excellence within China's dynamic and globally acclaimed hospitality sector.

DSC07764.jpg

And this year, brace yourselves because we're taking the party to the heart of Shenzhen for the That's 2024 Hospitality Awards this November! 

The motto? "Forget the Journey, Go for the Destination." Our goal is to introduce Chinese culture, the most iconic tourist destinations, and top-notch hotels to a global audience. It's going to be a cultural extravaganza like no other! 

Do you know of a nominee who deserves the spotlight? Well, you're in luck because submissions are now OPEN! Here's a sneak peek at the exciting categories coming your way. Let's make this year's awards the most thrilling and memorable yet!

Here are the categories in full... 

Newly-Opened

  • New Hotel of the Year

  • The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

  • New Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

Luxury

  • Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year 

Business

  • MICE Hotel of the Year

  • Business Hotel of the Year

  • Business Residence of the Year 

  • The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

  • The Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers 

Family-Friendly

  • Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

  • Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year 

Outstanding Design

  • Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • Art Hotel of the Year

  • Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year 

Landmark

  • Landmark Hotel of the Year

  • Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • The Most Influential Hotel of the Year
    Most Influential Serviced Apartment

Travel & Leisure

  • Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

  • Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

  • Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Lifestyle Experience

  • Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

  • Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

  • Historic Hotel of the Year

  • Outstanding City View of the Year 

Outstanding Facility & Service

  • Outstanding Service Hotel of the Year

  • Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

  • Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

Excellent Property Group & Hotelier

  • Award for Excellent Hotel Management Group

  • Award for Excellent Hotelier

Nominate Now! 

Email marketing@thatsmags.com or scan QR code below to submit your nomination:

dsvsd.jpg

[All images via That’s]

