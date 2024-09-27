  1. home
Westin Bund Center Chef Popup: The Manor X Prego

By That's Shanghai, September 27, 2024

Through the end of October, visit Prego Italian Restaurant at The Westin Bund Center Shanghai to try a limited-time menu from Michele Dell’Aquila, Executive Sous Chef of The St. Regis Macao.

Chef Michele’s pop-up menu of modern Italian fare includes lush truffle polenta with fontina fondue, slow-cooked egg, chanterelles, and black truffle; bright smoked sea bream carpaccio with ponzu sauce, avocado, and micro-cress....

.jpg

... velvety porcini mushroom soup with cheese ravioli and truffle oil...

.jpg

... rich paccheri pasta with Boston lobster, bisque sauce, and cherry tomatoes...

.jpg

... Australian Wagyu beef strip loin; and other delectable dishes – plus, an irresistible pistachio and white chocolate mousse with rum baba for dessert.

wesSHAWIre-236590-Prego-.jpg

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to savor Chef Michele’s special menu and experience The Manor at The St. Regis Macao, right here in Shanghai!

Chef Michele will also team up with Chef Adam Lin, Director of Culinary at The Westin Bund Center Shanghai, for an exclusive four-hands five-course dinner experience on September 27.

  • September 25 - October 31: Popup menu available

  • September 27: Exclusive Four Hands Dinner Experience  

Price: RMB788, additional RMB128 net for free-flow prosecco

To reserve your table, please call 021 6103 5048 or 021 6335 1888 ext. 7360, or scan the QR code on the poster below.

Prego-Pop-Up-Guest-Chef.jpg

Prego, 2/F, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu, Huangpu District 河南中路88号, 外中心, 近广

Hotel News

