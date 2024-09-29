  1. home
LIBER – For All Your China Wine, Champagne & Spirit Needs

By That's, September 29, 2024

LIBER Wines has just launched its new WeChat shop, elevating wine lovers’ experience for fine wines, champagnes, and spirits.

LIBER is an independent wine importer and distribution company based in China fully committed to curating an exquisite selection of crafted wines.

Already well known by fine dining restaurants, chefs and sommeliers, LIBER wines are now accessible to private consumers.

2.jpg

Domaine-faiveley-4.jpg

Rochelt-2.jpg

Scan the QR code to visit the LIBER WeChat Shop
 Weixin-Image_20240927153852.jpg

With the launch of their WeChat shop, LIBER brings high quality wines, champagnes and spirits to all epicures in China.

The platform offers a user-friendly experience, allowing customers to explore and purchase a wide collection of wines whilst also learning about the artisans behind each bottle.

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

The LIBER WeChat shop provides an extensive range of choices to suit various needs, tastes, and preferences – starting from as little as RMB188.

6.jpg

A Commitment to Quality & Choice

On the LIBER WeChat shop you can find high quality and boutique champagnes, wines, and spirits from France, as well as a small portion dedicated to other countries such as Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

As the exclusive importer of numerous wines popular among Michelin star chefs around the world, LIBER ensures that everyone, from the casual drinkers to the connoisseurs, can find something exceptional.

8.jpg
9.jpg

Partnering with Exceptional Producers

LIBER has introduced to China outstanding producers, collaborating with talented winemakers who dedicate their lives to creating the best wines from their unique terroirs.

10.jpg
Billecart Salmon Champagne

Thomas-Pico-with-pipetteWeb.jpg
Domaine Pattes Loup, Thomas Pico

Domaine-faiveley-3.jpg
Domaine Faiveley

_20240927100315.jpg

Go visit the LIBER WeChat shop to discover the art of handcrafted beverages delivered straight to you!

Scan the QR code to visit the LIBER WeChat Shop
 Weixin-Image_20240927153852.jpg

LIBER---Contact-us-.jpg

