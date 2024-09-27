13 Amazing Autumn Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

4-Day Inner Mongolia Desert Hike



Image courtesy of M2adventure

Experience the magic of the Tengger Desert on this 50 kilometer hike.

You'll cross golden dunes, walk through grasslands, discover hidden lake / oasis and even sleep in a Yurt. At night, enjoy a bonfire with new friends, dancing under a sky full of stars.

Feel the thrill of sandsliding down the dunes, and taste the famous Ningxia BBQ mutton, known for its tender, flavorful meat.

This trip offers adventure, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable memories!

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience!

Starting in Lhasa, one of the lowest altitude places in Tibet, take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace.

Altitude will then gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse, before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Located in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.

Watch the sunrise over mountains, chill on the beautiful beach and have a music and bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.



Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

3-Day Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's eighth time going to Anji Mountains' Guanyin Tang village for October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2017. Over the past seven years they have brought over 600 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the two retreats is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, come together with the intention of diving deep into yoga and meditation, unwinding ones busy nervous system, and rediscovering authentic connection with others.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

4-Day Guilin & Yangshou





Image courtesy of M2adventure

Discover the stunning landscapes of Guilin and Yangshuo with this exciting itinerary!

Explore the mesmerizing Flute Cave, hike up Laozhai Mountain for breathtaking views, and bike along the scenic Yulong River.

Capture memorable moments with a fisherman on the Li River and visit the impressive Longji Rice Terraces.

Get ready for an adventure filled with beautiful scenery and unforgettable experiences!

1-Day Chengdu Giant Panda & Leshan Giant Buddha





Image courtesy of C Adventure

A must in a lifetime trip to vist the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, and to marvel at the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha... all in one day! And for just RMB668!

1-Day Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

3-Day Embracing the Wild Mother Retreat





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

Embark on a transformative three-day retreat inspired by Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ book Women Who Run with the Wolves.

Together, delve into the powerful archetypes of Vasalisa and Baba Yaga to explore the evolution from the nurturing but limiting 'too-good mother' to the fierce, wild qualities of the goddess mother.

Through storytelling, introspection, interactive workshops, yoga, and breathwork practices, shed the constraints of overprotective mothering and embrace the wisdom of the wild, intuitive feminine.

Discover how to integrate the strength and authenticity of Baba Yaga into your life, harnessing the power of intuition and creativity while releasing outdated beliefs and fears.

This retreat is an invitation to explore yourself as a woman – your desires, fears, challenges, body, mind, spirit, power – while immersed in nature.

7-Day Yunnan Tiger Leaping Gorge Hike





Image courtesy of M2adventure

Hike Tiger Leaping Gorge, one of China’s best trails, and immerse yourself in the cultures of diverse ethnic groups, including the Naxi, Bai, Yi, and Tibetan communities.

Enjoy stunning snow-covered landscapes, discover a sacred glacier peak, and explore the historic charms of Dali City and Shaxi Ancient Town.

1-Day Terracotta Warriors Group Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

A chance to see the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' and UNESCO World Heritage site, Terracotta Warriors.

The Terracotta Warriors and Horses are the most significant archeological excavations of the 20th century. Over 2,200 years ago, the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, ordered the construction of a vast army of Terracotta Warriors in search of immortality.

After his early death they were buried with him to protect his empire. Learn about the history of China's first unified feudal empire Qin Dynasty, and marvel at its unique creation.

1-Day Xishan Island Dog-Friendly Hike



Image courtesy of M2adventure

Enjoy a relaxing, dog-friendly getaway on this scenic island in Taihu Lake.

Hike to the top of a hill for breathtaking countryside views, and explore an ancient village filled with history and charm.

This trip offers a perfect mix of easy adventure, culture, and stunning scenery!

1-Day Mutianyu Great Wall Group Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure

The Mutianyu Great Wall is considered the most beautiful section in Beijng. Located in Huairou County 72km northeast of Beijing, it stands opposite of Badaling Great Wall, connected with Juyongguan Pass in the west and Gubeikou Gateway in the east.

The whole area is like a garden on a mountain top. There are abundant natural springs which feed a great variety of plants and fruit trees, keeping the air fresh all year long.



As one of the best-preserved parts of the Great Wall, the Mutianyu sector used to serve as the northern barrier defending the capital and the imperial tombs.

It was built and restored in early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) on the remnants of a Wall originally built in the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-570). Hence, the wall has a storied history of over 1,400 years.

Morning Shanghai Breakfast Walking Tour





Image courtesy of M2adventure

Join us as we wander through the streets of Shanghai and dive into the locals’ daily life.

Along the way, savor authentic Chinese breakfast specialties like xiaolongbao, jianbing, soup dumplings, baozi, and more.

Whether you're a long-time resident or a visitor, this tour provides a unique glimpse into the city's rich culture, offering the chance to chat with shop owners and experience Shanghai in a whole new way.

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]